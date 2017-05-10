More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Chelsea’s trip to West Brom sparks memories of Bolton in 2005

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Chelsea can win the Premier League with a victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve won the title away from home under a new manager in his first season in England.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

With Antonio Conte‘s men one win from the PL title, his team can seal a sensational first season in England for the Italian manager.

Reports state that tickets for the game at the Hawthorns are already being sold on the black market for far greater than face value as Chelsea’s fans jostle to witness their fifth title in the Premier League era and their sixth overall.

Many of those supporters will be casting their minds back to 2005 when Jose Mourinho arrived in England and also delivered a PL title in his debut campaign in charge of Chelsea, winning the title away at Bolton thanks to a victory propelled by two Frank Lampard goals in the second half.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

The similarities between that season and this one are plentiful. That year Chelsea collected 95 points (still a PL record) and with three games to go the Blues can finish on 93 points if they win out this season. Remarkably they lost just once all season back in 2004-05, drawing eight times and winning 29 matches. This season they’ve won 27 times, drawing on just three occasions and losing five times.

In many ways there is something very similar about this current Chelsea team to that one back in 2005.

As they did in the early Mourinho days, Chelsea now seem almost unbeatable at times and their ruthless efficiency under Conte has the west London club dreaming of not only glory in the PL but more success back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

On Apr. 30, 2005, Chelsea went to the Reebok Stadium knowing a win would secure the PL title. Drawing 0-0 until the 60th minute, Lampard struck twice to send the away fans wild at the Reebok Stadium as Chelsea won their first title in 50 years and just their second-ever in club history.

At the final whistle there were scenes of utter jubilation as Chelsea’s 50-year wait for a title was over and the Roman Abramovich era has full liftoff.

While an emotional Mourinho smiled on the sidelines as he called his wife on what would now be a ridiculous large cell phone, the likes of John Terry, Lampard, Didier Drogba, Petr Cech, Damien Duff, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Claude Makele, Ricardo Carvalho and others danced away on the pitch at the final whistle.

Chelsea will be aiming to create very similar scenes to those in the photos above by the time the final whistle blows at the Hawthorns this Friday.

How much? Zlatan’s goal bonus reportedly leaked

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

Ah, so that’s why he scored 28 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season…

[ MORE: United unveil new away jersey ]

It has been revealed in a book to be published in Germany later this week (Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, from Der Spiegel journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger) that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has earned over $3.69 million in goal bonuses this season before he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament last month which ended his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic is reportedly on a goal bonus of up to $184,900 per goal, even though his basic salary of $24.5 million for this season was the biggest in Premier League history.

And his goal bonuses were structured in way which encouraged him to get to 20 goals. Here’s what he reportedly received.

  • Goals 1-5 = $60,000 per goal
  • Goals 6-10 = $102,100 per goal
  • Goals 10-15 = 143,500 per goal
  • Goals 16-20 = $184,900 per goal
  • Goals 21-35 = $153,800 per goal

So, yeah, not only was Zlatan’s injury a loss of goals for United it was also a loss of serious earnings for the veteran Swede who would’ve played in at least nine more games had he not injured his ACL. The big question, for me at least, is why did the goal bonus total go down after he reached 20?

Anyway, with FIFA investigating Paul Pogba’s move to Manchester United and the $53 million fee agent Mino Raiola reportedly received, these latest revelations once again prove that Raiola may well be the best agent on the planet at negotiating these monster deals. The deals that he is negotiating with top clubs across the planet not only make his clients plenty of cash but him too.

As Ibrahimovic continues to recover from ACL surgery in the USA (his doctors apparently want to study his strength when he’s done playing, according to, you guessed it, Raiola) it is clear that wherever he ends up next season (once/if he recovers) the club will have to be willing to pay him the big bucks in all kinds of ways.

There’s no doubting Ibrahimovic’s goals (after all, it’s one thing to have a bonus in place, but another to reach those lofty targets) have helped United in their quest to win the UEFA Europa League, plus still be in with a chance of finishing in the top four after winning the EFL Cup trophy, but perhaps this news about his supposed bonuses explains his extreme “shoot on sight” policy in many games this season…

It would certainly be intriguing to see how many top strikers in the Premier League have hefty goal bonuses in their contracts. And if they weren’t, they certainly will be asking for a goal bonus now.

Ousted FIFA ethics prosecutor: “Several 100 cases” ongoing

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) FIFA’s ousted ethics prosecutor says “several hundred” cases of wrongdoing in soccer are ongoing.

Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely failed along with German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert to be nominated for re-election by the council headed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Borbely says the “removal was unnecessary and because of that political,” adding it’s a “setback for the fight against corruption.”

Borbely said Wednesday there’s “no period of transition” to the new ethics leadership for the ongoing cases, explaining that “several hundred cases are still pending. We have a lot of ongoing investigations.”

PHOTOS: Manchester United reveal new away jersey

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Manchester United have gone back to black, or is it grey?

Well, it’s a bit of both. Obviously my fashion design skills are on point…

[ MORE: Bale to Man United? ]

Moving swiftly on, and on Wednesday the Red Devils unveiled their new away jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.

See images of the new jersey below as United state they’re “inspired by 92” as the white jersey with blue hues has been altered into a black shirt with white hues.

When you think of Manchester United in a grey and black shirt though, many fans will remember the jersey from the 1995-96 season.

During a game at Southampton during that campaign Sir Alex Ferguson ordered his team to change their kit at half time as he said his players couldn’t see each other properly in the stadium. United never wore that shirt again but in recent seasons they’ve had grey and white shirts and seem to be doing just fine.

Well, if you deem scrapping for fourth place acceptable for United, but that’s another issue…

Below are some snaps of the snazzy new jersey.

 

Lionel Messi takes snapshot of massive kit collection

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT

When the final whistle goes on a Barcelona game, the opponents often search out Lionel Messi in an attempt to barter for the shirt on his back. It’s an honor to be selected by Messi to swap.

Little do we thing of the shirt going in the other direction.

Now, with the swift click of a camera shutter plus a social media post, Messi has given us a look into his monstrous kit collection. It’s pretty incredible.

The room filled with jerseys includes big names including Francesco Totti, Yaya Toure, and David Luiz plus current and former teammates Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique, and Dani Alves,  It’s no shock that there are a host of Real Madrid kits, including Iker Casillas, Angel Di Maria, and others. Notably, his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear.

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Unsurprisingly, in the center is the back of his own Barcelona kit plus the front of an Argentina shirt.

This room is a magical kingdom of soccer kits present and past. Geek out at your own risk. How many names and teams can you recognize?