LIVE – Champions League semi: Can Atletico stun Real Madrid?

Surely Atletico Madrid can’t do this, right?
Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against crosstown rivals Real Madrid — courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick, of course — Atleti host Real in the second leg on Wednesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick off) in the final big European night at their famous Vicente Calderon home.
Diego Simeone’s men will look to Antoine Griezmann for inspiration and for their supporters to create a cauldron of noise against their arch enemies. Atletico move in to a new home on the outskirts of Madrid for next season but their fans desperately want one more marquee moment at the Calderon?
Zinedine Zidane is without the injured Gareth Bale but apart from that things are looking very good for the Frenchman as he aims to guide Real to a second-straight UCL final in two seasons in charge plus his Real side are favorites to win the La Liga title this season. That sound you can hear is Zidane gracefully extinguishing his cigar into a marble ashtray…
The winner of this semifinal will face Italian giants Juventus in the final in Cardiff on June 3.
