MLS Snapshot: Columbus Crew 1-2 Toronto FC (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): If Toronto can keep this pace up, they may very well avenge their MLS Cup loss from a season ago. Even without Sebastian Giovinco on Wednesday night, Greg Vanney’s side managed to take care of business at MAPFRE Stadium courtesy of Tosaint Ricketts and his nine-minute brace to close the match. The Canadian veteran came on in the first half as a substitute but his performance after the halftime break made all the difference for TFC, recording two of the teams three shots on target (both of which were goals). Despite an overwhelming amount of chances early on from Federico Higuain and the Crew attack, Greg Berhalter and co. will remain second in the Eastern Conference on 18 points, while TFC tops the East with 22 points in 11 matches.

Three four moments that mattered

28′ — Higuain converts from the spot — The Argentine shows some serious class with this panenka from the penalty spot.

38′ — Steffen closes the door on Jozy — “Not so fast Jozy,” Zack Steffen (probably)…

81′ — Ricketts rescues a point for TFC — Talk about efficiency. One header and one goal for the first-half substitute.

Check out the Canuck connection for the equalizer! Toronto to Edmonton as Edwards links up with Ricketts to tie it up.#TFCLive | #CLBvTOR pic.twitter.com/O9qPCqOpuu — Toronto FC (@torontofc) May 11, 2017

90′ — But wait… there’s more from Tosaint — No Giovinco, no problem for the visitors. Gotta say it’s pretty poor defending from the Crew though to close the match.

Men of the match: Tosaint Ricketts

Goalscorers: Federico Higuain — PK (28′), Tosaint Ricketts (81′, 90′)