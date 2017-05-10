More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mourinho remains focused on Europa League despite UCL aspirations

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

It hasn’t been the masterful Jose Mourinho we’re used to in 2016/17, but the Manchester United boss could still very well guide his team to the UEFA Champions League next season.

[ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goal bonus reportedly leaked ]

The Red Devils will take on Spanish side Celta Vigo in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday, and a win would put the Premier League giants one step closer to the UCL this fall.

The Portuguese manager has had a difficult time in his first season at Old Trafford, largely due to the side’s constant injury battles, but Mourinho says the task is “simple” on Thursday.

“The situation is simple,” Mourinho said. “Seventeen matches in seven weeks with 16 players is impossible. It’s not a gamble, it was a simple decision, a decision based on common sense and a consequence of our situation. We are giving everything we can, the players, myself, everyone. We are giving everything so when you give everything, no problem.”

United continues to play without several key players including top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling, which has forced Mourinho to select from a small group of squad members during the season half of the season.

As one of the four remaining sides in this season’s Europa League, United is in a superb position of at very least reaching the competition’s finale. The Red Devils currently hold a 1-0 lead over Celta as the two sides head to England for the return leg.

While winning the UEL would guarantee United a spot in the UCL next season, Mourinho and Co. could also book a place in Europe’s top club competition in 2017/18 by finishing in the top four in England.

Man United sits fifth in the PL standings as things stand, trailing fourth place Manchester City by four points with each team having three games remaining on the docket and Arsenal tight on their heels.

“If we don’t qualify for Champions League, it’s because we’re not good enough to play in it,” Mourinho said. “I try to look at it in a pragmatic way. Obviously it’s the competition you want to be [in]. But I think in this moment we just have to focus on where we are and nobody has more motivation than I have to try to win tomorrow.”

STREAM LIVE: Saints host top four-chasing Arsenal

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

The Gunners can’t do it yet again, can they?

Southampton host Arsenal on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St Mary’s with the Gunners able to go three points off the top four with a win. Arsene Wenger is looking to guide the Gunners to a top four finish for 21 seasons on the spin but he is leaving this very late…

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Saints have won their last two home games against Arsenal in the Premier League and Claude Puel‘s men are pushing for a fourth-straight finish in the top eight after an up and down season on the South Coast.

In team news Southampton make one change from the team which drew 0-0 at Liverpool on Sunday with Nathan Redmond coming in for Sofiane Boufal. Puel, a former player under Wenger at Monaco, could really use a marquee win to help his team finish the season strongly.

Arsenal also make one change as Laurent Koscielny is out through injury after the victory against Manchester United on Sunday, but Skhodran Mustafi has returned from injury to replace him at center back as the 3-4-3 experiment continues.

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini. Subs:

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck. Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Bellerin, Cqouelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

LIVE – Champions League semi: Can Atletico stun Real Madrid?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT

Surely Atletico Madrid can’t do this, right?

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against crosstown rivals Real Madrid — courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick, of course — Atleti host Real in the second leg on Wednesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick off) in the final big European night at their famous Vicente Calderon home.

 [ LIVE: Champions League scores

Diego Simeone’s men will look to Antoine Griezmann for inspiration and for their supporters to create a cauldron of noise against their arch enemies. Atletico move in to a new home on the outskirts of Madrid for next season but their fans desperately want one more marquee moment at the Calderon?

Zinedine Zidane is without the injured Gareth Bale but apart from that things are looking very good for the Frenchman as he aims to guide Real to a second-straight UCL final in two seasons in charge plus his Real side are favorites to win the La Liga title this season. That sound you can hear is Zidane gracefully extinguishing his cigar into a marble ashtray…

The winner of this semifinal will face Italian giants Juventus in the final in Cardiff on June 3.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the game, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis and reaction from the second leg of this tasty UCL semifinal.

Men In Blazers podcast: Saluting Spurs; lauding Chelsea, Arsene

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Rog and Davo salute Tottenham Hotspur’s noble title challenge, applaud Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea revolution, and break down Arsene Wenger‘s first ever league win over Mourinho. Plus, U.S. U-17 manager John Hackworth guests to talk youth development and the CONCACAF Championship.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

 

What are the oldest Premier League stadiums remaining?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 10, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

With White Hart Lane’s 118-year history coming to an end this weekend, it got me thinking: what are the oldest stadiums in the Premier League?

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

As we hurtle into a brave new world in the Premier League with more fans than ever wanting to travel across the globe to watch games in person, teams are expanding and moving stadiums wherever and whenever they can.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the current 20 stadiums in the Premier League and how long they’ve been around.

Of course, many of these venues have been renovated, upgraded and expanded over time but many have remained on the same site. And as Tottenham knock down their historic home and build a sparking new stadium in its place, their London rivals Chelsea are planning to do the same in the next few years. The stadium rush in the PL is well and truly on.

Below is a list of each stadium which is home to each PL club and they are ranked by the date the stadium was opened.

1. Chelsea – Stamford Bridge, 1877-present (Chelsea’s home since formation in 1905, last renovated in 1998 & to be demolished for new stadium on same site)

2. Burnley – Turf Moor, 1883-present (Last renovated in 1996)

3. Liverpool – Anfield, 1884-present (Used by Everton 1884-92 and Liverpool from 1892 onwards)

4. Everton – Goodison Park, 1892-present (Plans to move to new stadium near docks edging closer)

5. West Bromwich Albion – 1900-present (Last renovated in 2008)

6. Tottenham Hotspur – White Hart Lane, 1899-2017 (Demolished in 2017, new stadium on same site)

7. Manchester United – Old Trafford, 1910-present (Renovated in 2006)

8. AFC Bournemouth – Vitality Stadium, 1910-present (Renovated in 2001)

9. Watford – Vicarage Road, 1922-present (Renovated in 2016, 2017)

10. Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park, 1924-present (Planned expansion/renovation yet to begin)

11. Middlesbrough – Riverside Stadium, 1995-present (Renovated in 1998)

12. Stoke City – Bet365 Stadium, 1997-present (Renovated for start of 2017-18 season)

13. Sunderland – Stadium of Light 1997-present (Renovated in 2002)

14. Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium, 2001-present

15. Leicester City – King Power Stadium, 2002-present

16. Hull City – KCOM Stadium, 2002-present

17. Manchester City – Etihad Stadium, 2002-present (Switched from athletics to soccer stadium in 2003, plus renovated in 2015)

18. Swansea City – Liberty Stadium, 2005-present

19. Arsenal – Emirates Stadium, 2006-present

20. West Ham United – London Stadium, 2012-present (Switched from athletics stadium to soccer stadium in 2016)