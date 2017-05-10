Ousted FIFA ethics prosecutor: “Several 100 cases” ongoing

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Manchester United have gone back to black, or is it grey?

Well, it’s a bit of both. Obviously my fashion design skills are on point…

Moving swiftly on, and on Wednesday the Red Devils unveiled their new away jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.

See images of the new jersey below as United state they’re “inspired by 92” as the white jersey with blue hues has been altered into a black shirt with white hues.

When you think of Manchester United in a grey and black shirt though, many fans will remember the jersey from the 1995-96 season.

During a game at Southampton during that campaign Sir Alex Ferguson ordered his team to change their kit at half time as he said his players couldn’t see each other properly in the stadium. United never wore that shirt again but in recent seasons they’ve had grey and white shirts and seem to be doing just fine.

Well, if you deem scrapping for fourth place acceptable for United, but that’s another issue…

Below are some snaps of the snazzy new jersey.