PHOTOS: Manchester United reveal new away jersey

Manchester United have gone back to black, or is it grey?
Well, it’s a bit of both. Obviously my fashion design skills are on point…
Moving swiftly on, and on Wednesday the Red Devils unveiled their new away jersey for the 2017-18 campaign.
See images of the new jersey below as United state they’re “inspired by 92” as the white jersey with blue hues has been altered into a black shirt with white hues.
When you think of Manchester United in a grey and black shirt though, many fans will remember the jersey from the 1995-96 season.
During a game at Southampton during that campaign Sir Alex Ferguson ordered his team to change their kit at half time as he said his players couldn’t see each other properly in the stadium. United never wore that shirt again but in recent seasons they’ve had grey and white shirts and seem to be doing just fine.
Well, if you deem scrapping for fourth place acceptable for United, but that’s another issue…
Below are some snaps of the snazzy new jersey.
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) FIFA’s ousted ethics prosecutor says “several hundred” cases of wrongdoing in soccer are ongoing.
Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely failed along with German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert to be nominated for re-election by the council headed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Borbely says the “removal was unnecessary and because of that political,” adding it’s a “setback for the fight against corruption.”
Borbely said Wednesday there’s “no period of transition” to the new ethics leadership for the ongoing cases, explaining that “several hundred cases are still pending. We have a lot of ongoing investigations.”
When the final whistle goes on a Barcelona game, the opponents often search out Lionel Messi in an attempt to barter for the shirt on his back. It’s an honor to be selected by Messi to swap.
Little do we thing of the shirt going in the other direction.
Now, with the swift click of a camera shutter plus a social media post, Messi has given us a look into his monstrous kit collection. It’s pretty incredible.
The room filled with jerseys includes big names including Francesco Totti, Yaya Toure, and David Luiz plus current and former teammates Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique, and Dani Alves, It’s no shock that there are a host of Real Madrid kits, including Iker Casillas, Angel Di Maria, and others. Notably, his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear.
Unsurprisingly, in the center is the back of his own Barcelona kit plus the front of an Argentina shirt.
This room is a magical kingdom of soccer kits present and past. Geek out at your own risk. How many names and teams can you recognize?
FIFA has voted not to nominate ethics committee judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and prosecutor Cornel Borbely for re-election.
Eckert has been with FIFA since 1978, presiding over countless decisions involving FIFA personnel accused of various ethics breaches. Borbely, a Swiss lawyer, has served as chairman of the investigatory chamber since 2006.
Needless to say, the firing did not sit well with the pair. “The impending and clearly politically motivated non-reappointment puts de facto an end to the reform efforts,” Eckert and Borbely said in a statement. “This will inevitably lead to a renewed loss of trust and further hurt the already tarnished image of FIFA. Consequently, the non-reappointment will have a negative impact on FIFA in the medium and long term.”
Since FIFA revamped its ethics process in 2012, both men have served with greater freedom, but ultimately their positions hold little power without the subpoena power that most governments possess. Eckert presided over the cases against Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini.
Greek judge Vassilios Skouris and Colombian lawyer Maria Claudia Rojas were nominated by the FIFA council in their places.
One team is confirmed as a Champions League finalist, so now it’s time to find out who will join Juventus in Cardiff.
Real Madrid seems to be the easy choice as they hold a 3-0 lead heading across town to the Vicente Calderon at 2:45 p.m. ET. It is the final time the stadium will host the Madrid derby before Atletico moves to Estadio La Peineta in the summer.
That three-goal lead for Madrid is monstrous, given both Madrid’s world-beating attacking threat and Atletico’s struggles to score this season, especially in European competition. The club has scored more than two goals in a Champions League match only once this campaign, a wild 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen away from home.
The real difficulty for Atletico will be looking to attack for three goals while not giving up any at the other end. After being shut out on the road, just one away goal for Real would mean the hosts would then need five goals to advance. A clean sheet is a must.
“If they score the tie is even more difficult,” said Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez, “but a goal in the first half would give us a lot of strength and could make them nervous.”
History, though, has not been kind to Atletico. Real Madrid has eliminated them from the Champions League in the last three seasons. Two were in the final, but the one that featured a game at the Vicente Calderon saw a 0-0 first-leg draw. Juventus is looking for an opponent, and while history is likely to repeat itself, a comeback for the ages would be quite the way to send out the old, storied stadium.