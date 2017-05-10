Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 20

With plenty of impressive displays, this week it was very tough to select 20 players for our PL player Power Rankings.
Looking down the list of the current top 20 players in the PL on current form it’s easy to see why Chelsea are on the verge of winning the title as their juggernaut carries on, plus there are plenty of new entries as players from across the league step things up in the final few weeks of the season.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- David Silva (Man City) – New entry
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 1
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – Up 5
- Josh King (Bournemouth) – Down 1
- Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Up 2
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
- Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – New entry
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Up 3
- Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – New entry
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) – New entry
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Up 1
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
- Adrian (West Ham) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Fraser Forster (Southampton) – New entry
- Fernando Llorente (Swansea) – New entry
- Adam Smith (Bournemouth) – New entry
- Manuel Lanzini (West Ham) – New entry