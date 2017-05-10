Rafa Benitez will stay with Newcastle as club rejoins Premier League

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

All is right in the world as Newcastle returns to the Premier League in 2017/18, and the man that brought the Magpies back will be steering the ship once more.

Manager Rafael Benitez will be back with the club next season as the Magpies prepare for life once again in England’s top flight after one season removed.

The club confirmed this news on Wednesday:

“Newcastle United can confirm that a meeting has taken place between the club’s owner, Mike Ashley, managing director Lee Charnley, and manager Rafa Benitez. “It was agreed by all parties that the meeting was very positive and constructive. Mike again congratulated Rafa and his team on gaining promotion to the Premier League as champions. “Plans for next season were discussed, including the purchase and loan of players to add to the squad in readiness for the Premier League season.”

Sky Sports is reporting that the former Real Madrid coach has been promised roughly $90 million for the upcoming summer transfer window in preparation for the club’s return to the PL.

Benitez helped guide the Magpies to the top of the SkyBet Championship this season after recording 94 points and a goal difference of +45.

Newcastle will be joined in promotion next season by second-place finishers Brighton & Hove Albion, while the third team to rise will be determined by the league’s annual playoffs. Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Fulham will all vie for that spot when the playoffs commence this weekend.