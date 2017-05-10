Real Madrid reaches third UCL final in four years with win over Atletico

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Vicente Calderon hosted its last European match on Wednesday, and unfortunately for the hosts the end result didn’t go in favor of Atletico Madrid.

Atletico picked up a 2-1 victory on the day over Real Madrid, however, Zinedine Zidane’s side still advanced to the UEFA Champions League final with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The victory pushes Real through to its third UCL final in the last four seasons, and the Spanish giants will now meet Serie A leaders Juventus after they defeated Monaco on Tuesday.

Real certainly didn’t replicate its first leg performance during the first half, but Isco’s finish on the stroke of halftime gave Los Blancos a crucial away goal and pushed the score to 4-2.

Antoine Griezmann didn’t hit his penalty kick as well as he would’ve liked but it still ended up in the back of the net after a quarter hour when Keylor Navas couldn’t keep the attempt out.

The pressure mounted for Atleti from the start and Saul Niguez gave Diego Simeone’s side the lead after 12 minutes when he headed home Koke’s corner kick.

Yannick Carrasco nearly gave the hosts a dream start after five minutes when Navas punched the Atletico midfielder’s attempt wide of goal, while Jan Oblak responded with an equally good save for Atleti a minute later after Casemiro’s close-range header.

Navas made a brilliant double-save with under half an hour remaining when Carrasco was sent in on goal from a long Felipe Luis through ball.