Southampton 0-2 Arsenal: Sanchez keeps Gunners alive in top-four race

It wasn’t always the prettiest performance from the Gunners, but Arsene Wenger‘s side still has hopes of finishing top four thanks to Alexis Sanchez’s second-half winner.

Arsenal secured a narrow 2-0 victory over Southampton on Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s behind the Chilean’s 20th Premier League goal of the 2016/17 season, while Olivier Giroud added a late second for the visitors.

With three matches remaining, Arsenal now sit three points out of fourth place in the PL — currently held by Manchester City — and leapfrog Manchester United to move into fifth.

The Chilean was architect again on the second goal after picking out a great curled cross to the far post to find Aaron Ramsey, who headed the ball back across the face of goal to Giroud.

Sanchez put Arsenal ahead on the hour mark when the South American put on a tremendous dribbling display inside the Saints box and beat goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Despite long spells of possession from the Gunners during the first half, it was the hosts with the first real chance of the match in the 29th minute when Manolo Gabbiadini nearly broke past Petr Cech.

The Italian had another phenomenal opportunity to break the deadlock two minutes later but Cech made himself big once more and stopped the close-range attempt to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.

Arsenal struggled to find opportunities during the first stanza, and to make matters worse, Arsene Wenger was forced to make a change before halftime after Alex Oxlade Chamberlain picked up a knock.

The midfielder was replaced in the 36th minute by Hector Bellerin.

Wednesday’s match also marked the first time all season where Southampton has gone five matches without a victory in PL play.