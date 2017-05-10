More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Sydney FC

Sydney FC CEO who brought Del Piero to Australia steps down

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) Sydney FC chief executive Tony Pignata, who was instrumental in bringing Italy star Alessandro Del Piero to Australian football’s A-League, is stepping down after five years.

In a statement on Wednesday, the newly-crowned A-League champions said Pignata will leave his post early next month to return to his home town of Melbourne.

Pignata joined Sydney in 2012 and was credited with putting together the deal which brought Del Piero to Australia as the A-League’s highest-profile international signing. He flew to Italy shortly after joining Sydney FC to persuade Del Piero to sign on for what became a highly-successful two-year stay in the A-League.

Del Piero won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and scored 27 goals in 91 appearances for his national team.

MLS Snapshot: Columbus Crew 1-2 Toronto FC (video)

Twitter/@XTSC
By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): If Toronto can keep this pace up, they may very well avenge their MLS Cup loss from a season ago. Even without Sebastian Giovinco on Wednesday night, Greg Vanney’s side managed to take care of business at MAPFRE Stadium courtesy of Tosaint Ricketts and his nine-minute brace to close the match. The Canadian veteran came on in the first half as a substitute but his performance after the halftime break made all the difference for TFC, recording two of the teams three shots on target (both of which were goals). Despite an overwhelming amount of chances early on from Federico Higuain and the Crew attack, Greg Berhalter and co. will remain second in the Eastern Conference on 18 points, while TFC tops the East with 22 points in 11 matches.

Three four moments that mattered

28′ — Higuain converts from the spot — The Argentine shows some serious class with this panenka from the penalty spot.

38′ — Steffen closes the door on Jozy — “Not so fast Jozy,” Zack Steffen (probably)…

81′ — Ricketts rescues a point for TFC — Talk about efficiency. One header and one goal for the first-half substitute.

90′ — But wait… there’s more from Tosaint — No Giovinco, no problem for the visitors. Gotta say it’s pretty poor defending from the Crew though to close the match.

Men of the match: Tosaint Ricketts

Goalscorers: Federico Higuain — PK (28′), Tosaint Ricketts (81′, 90′)

Dortmund’s Bartra resumes team training after bomb attack

Octavio Passos/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra returned to team training Wednesday after recovering from injuries sustained in last month’s bomb attack on the team bus.

Bartra says in a tweet, “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for weeks! So happy to be here today. Can’t wait to compete again next to my team mates!!”

The Spanish defender was hit by shrapnel as three explosions hit the Dortmund bus when it left the team hotel for the Champions League quarterfinal at home to Monaco on April 11. Bartra had surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.

The 26-year-old’s return is a welcome boost for Dortmund ahead of its battle to remain third in the Bundesliga for automatic Champions League qualification. Dortmund also plays Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 27.

Europa League preview: Man United, Ajax nearing clash in final

David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

At Thursday’s end, two teams will be en route to Sweden… the question is, who?

Ajax and Manchester United currently lead in their respective ties after solid opening leg performances, but the Dutch and English sides will have to replicate their efforts if they are to meet up in two weeks’ time at Friends Arena.

Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo — Thursday, 3:05 p.m. ET

The Red Devils will head home to Old Trafford to take on Celta Vigo after picking up a crucial away goal in Spain last Thursday in their 1-0 win at the Balaídos.

Marcus Rashford‘s second-home finish proved to be the difference for Jose Mourinho’s side, and the young attacker could play an important role for the Premier League club as they continue to battle the injury bug.

United will have one of its two top goalscorers in the competition though, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his five goals should provide stability in the attack along with Jesse Lingard.

Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in their last nine UEL matches, winning seven and picking up draws in their other two fixtures. Either result will due for United on Thursday.

Lyon vs. Ajax — Thursday, 3:05 p.m. ET

The Parc Olympique Lyonnais will play host to the two clubs in this semifinal second leg, but the French hosts will have their work cut out against Ajax after a 4-1 defeat six days ago.

Bertrand Traore‘s brace helped push Ajax one step closer to a UEL final, while Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes each booked their names onto the scoresheet.

Lyon’s lone saving grace from the opening leg came with a Mathieu Valbuena finish in the second half. However, his side would need a 3-0 victory at the very least to have an opportunity at completing the comeback.

Breaking down how Real Madrid-Juventus reached the UCL final

Twitter/@NBCSportsSoccer
By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

In a little over three weeks, Real Madrid and Juventus will meet at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to decide this season’s UEFA Champions League.

For Real, it could be the club’s third UCL crown in the past four seasons, an astounding feat that hasn’t been met in the Champions League Era. Meanwhile, Juventus will go for its third-ever Champions League/European Cup title, and would be the Italian side’s first since the 1995/96 season.

PST takes a brief look back at how the two sides reached the UCL final:

Real Madrid’s road to Cardiff

Zinedine Zidane’s side were never really in doubt of missing out on the knockout phase, but Real definitely had a challenging time with Borussia Dortmund, who went on to win Group F.

The Madridistas went on to finish second in the group phase, two points behind Dortmund, setting up a meeting with Napoli in the Round of 16.

From there, the La Liga side went off with a six-goal aggregate performance against their Italian opposition. What was even more impressive was that Real did this without capturing any goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

That certainly wasn’t the case for the Portuguese star though in the quarterfinal round as Ronaldo went off for five goals against Bayern Munich, including a controversial hat-trick in the second leg. Many considered Bayern among the title favorites in the competition, furthering Real’s case for returning to the final.

The semifinals brought out an all-Madrid clash when Real took on Atletico, and it was Los Blancos that took a convincing lead into the second leg after Ronaldo boasted another hat-trick in leg 1.

Despite Atletico’s best efforts in the second leg, and even pulling the aggregate score back to 3-2, Isco’s first-half finish put the tie to bed, setting up Real’s meeting with Juventus.

Juventus’ road to Cardiff

It all started back in Group H, and while it may have a fairly challenging set of group stage opponents to deal with Juventus still handled their business comfortably and confidently.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side breezed through their six group stage matches with an unbeaten record and +9 goal differential, setting up a Round of 16 clash with FC Porto.

The Italian giants picked up two crucial away goals in Portugal courtesy of Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves, while Juventus put the tie to bed when things returned to Italy for the second leg.

The quarterfinals may have been Juve’s most impressive performance of all, as Allegri’s men disposed of mighty Barcelona, 3-0, over two legs. To that point, Juventus still hadn’t allowed a goal during the first two knockout rounds.

That brings us to the final four as the Serie A leaders met up with one of the most exciting attacks in all of Europe; Monaco.

Despite boasting the threats of Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappe and others, Juventus did exactly what it has prided itself on for years and that’s stifling opposing attacks. After notching two away goals in France, Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves gave the Italians another pair of finishes to make it 4-1 on aggregate at the Juventus Stadium.