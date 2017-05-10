UCL at half: Isco’s away goal cancels solid Atletico effort

Don’t count out Diego Simeone’s men just yet after Atletico put on a strong showing during the opening 45 minutes at the Vicente Calderon, but Real Madrid may have still found their way through to the final.
Isco’s rebound finish just prior to halftime gave Real a 4-2 lead on aggregate after Karim Benzema did brilliantly to keep the ball inbounds on the left end line.
Saul gave the hosts the lead on the day (3-1 on aggregate) after just 12 minutes when he nodded home Koke’s corner kick, before Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 (3-2 on agg.) four minutes later.
Fernando Torres was dragged down inside the penalty area by Danilo in the 15th minute, giving Atleti another lifeline.
The French striker converted from the penalty spot despite appearing to slip a bit on the attempt and Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas getting a hand to it.
Meanwhile, an abundance of yellow cards will have both sides wary of their physicality during the second stanza. The two clubs have a combined five yellows thus far, three to Atletico and two to Real.
The Vicente Calderon hosted its last European match on Wednesday, and unfortunately for the hosts the end result didn’t go in favor of Atletico Madrid.
Atletico picked up a 2-1 victory on the day over Real Madrid, however, Zinedine Zidane’s side still advanced to the UEFA Champions League final with a 4-2 aggregate win.
The victory pushes Real through to its third UCL final in the last four seasons, and the Spanish giants will now meet Serie A leaders Juventus after they defeated Monaco on Tuesday.
Real certainly didn’t replicate its first leg performance during the first half, but Isco’s finish on the stroke of halftime gave Los Blancos a crucial away goal and pushed the score to 4-2.
Antoine Griezmann didn’t hit his penalty kick as well as he would’ve liked but it still ended up in the back of the net after a quarter hour when Keylor Navas couldn’t keep the attempt out.
The pressure mounted for Atleti from the start and Saul Niguez gave Diego Simeone’s side the lead after 12 minutes when he headed home Koke’s corner kick.
Yannick Carrasco nearly gave the hosts a dream start after five minutes when Navas punched the Atletico midfielder’s attempt wide of goal, while Jan Oblak responded with an equally good save for Atleti a minute later after Casemiro’s close-range header.
Navas made a brilliant double-save with under half an hour remaining when Carrasco was sent in on goal from a long Felipe Luis through ball.
It wasn’t always the prettiest performance from the Gunners, but Arsene Wenger‘s side still has hopes of finishing top four thanks to Alexis Sanchez’s second-half winner.
Arsenal secured a narrow 2-0 victory over Southampton on Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s behind the Chilean’s 20th Premier League goal of the 2016/17 season, while Olivier Giroud added a late second for the visitors.
With three matches remaining, Arsenal now sit three points out of fourth place in the PL — currently held by Manchester City — and leapfrog Manchester United to move into fifth.
The Chilean was architect again on the second goal after picking out a great curled cross to the far post to find Aaron Ramsey, who headed the ball back across the face of goal to Giroud.
Sanchez put Arsenal ahead on the hour mark when the South American put on a tremendous dribbling display inside the Saints box and beat goalkeeper Fraser Forster.
Despite long spells of possession from the Gunners during the first half, it was the hosts with the first real chance of the match in the 29th minute when Manolo Gabbiadini nearly broke past Petr Cech.
The Italian had another phenomenal opportunity to break the deadlock two minutes later but Cech made himself big once more and stopped the close-range attempt to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.
Arsenal struggled to find opportunities during the first stanza, and to make matters worse, Arsene Wenger was forced to make a change before halftime after Alex Oxlade Chamberlain picked up a knock.
The midfielder was replaced in the 36th minute by Hector Bellerin.
Wednesday’s match also marked the first time all season where Southampton has gone five matches without a victory in PL play.
After participating and hosting the SheBelieves Cup several months back, the U.S. Women’s National Team is readying itself to host another elite competition this summer with some of the world’s top teams.
U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the USWNT will host the first-ever Tournament of Nations this summer, a four-team competition with a similar round-robin format that resembles the SheBelieves Cup.
Joining the USWNT will be fellow top-10 ranked teams (based on FIFA’s latest world rankings) Japan — no. 6, Australia — no. 8 and Brazil — no. 9.
The competition will be played across three cities in the west coast of the U.S. (Seattle, Washington, San Diego, California and Carson, California) from July 27 to August 3.
“It’s fantastic to play another tournament at home against some of the world’s best teams in a year after the world championship cycle, and it shows U.S. Soccer’s continuing dedication to growing the women’s game,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis said via a U.S. Soccer press release. “These are three talented teams that we haven’t played in a while so we’re looking forward to a summer tournament that will be extremely challenging and valuable for our players and entertaining for the fans.”
U.S. Soccer’s announcement also states that the same four sides will compete in next summer’s tournament and that the Tournament of Nations will likely be scheduled every summer when there isn’t a World Cup.
All is right in the world as Newcastle returns to the Premier League in 2017/18, and the man that brought the Magpies back will be steering the ship once more.
Manager Rafael Benitez will be back with the club next season as the Magpies prepare for life once again in England’s top flight after one season removed.
The club confirmed this news on Wednesday:
“Newcastle United can confirm that a meeting has taken place between the club’s owner, Mike Ashley, managing director Lee Charnley, and manager Rafa Benitez.
“It was agreed by all parties that the meeting was very positive and constructive. Mike again congratulated Rafa and his team on gaining promotion to the Premier League as champions.
“Plans for next season were discussed, including the purchase and loan of players to add to the squad in readiness for the Premier League season.”
Sky Sports is reporting that the former Real Madrid coach has been promised roughly $90 million for the upcoming summer transfer window in preparation for the club’s return to the PL.
Benitez helped guide the Magpies to the top of the SkyBet Championship this season after recording 94 points and a goal difference of +45.
Newcastle will be joined in promotion next season by second-place finishers Brighton & Hove Albion, while the third team to rise will be determined by the league’s annual playoffs. Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Fulham will all vie for that spot when the playoffs commence this weekend.