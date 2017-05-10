UCL at half: Isco’s away goal cancels solid Atletico effort

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Don’t count out Diego Simeone’s men just yet after Atletico put on a strong showing during the opening 45 minutes at the Vicente Calderon, but Real Madrid may have still found their way through to the final.

Isco’s rebound finish just prior to halftime gave Real a 4-2 lead on aggregate after Karim Benzema did brilliantly to keep the ball inbounds on the left end line.

Saul gave the hosts the lead on the day (3-1 on aggregate) after just 12 minutes when he nodded home Koke’s corner kick, before Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 (3-2 on agg.) four minutes later.

Saul Niguez got Atletico's comeback effort started with this header. Will Real hold on? #UCL https://t.co/rl8SvoGqXJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 10, 2017

Fernando Torres was dragged down inside the penalty area by Danilo in the 15th minute, giving Atleti another lifeline.

The French striker converted from the penalty spot despite appearing to slip a bit on the attempt and Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas getting a hand to it.

Here's another look at the foul that led to Griezmann's penalty. Not the best PK, but Atletico will take it. #UCL https://t.co/0z4czzexCp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile, an abundance of yellow cards will have both sides wary of their physicality during the second stanza. The two clubs have a combined five yellows thus far, three to Atletico and two to Real.