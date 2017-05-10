USWNT to face Australia, Brazil & Japan in Tournament of Nations

After participating and hosting the SheBelieves Cup several months back, the U.S. Women’s National Team is readying itself to host another elite competition this summer with some of the world’s top teams.

[ MORE: Catch the latest edition of the Men In Blazers podcast ]

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the USWNT will host the first-ever Tournament of Nations this summer, a four-team competition with a similar round-robin format that resembles the SheBelieves Cup.

Joining the USWNT will be fellow top-10 ranked teams (based on FIFA’s latest world rankings) Japan — no. 6, Australia — no. 8 and Brazil — no. 9.

The competition will be played across three cities in the west coast of the U.S. (Seattle, Washington, San Diego, California and Carson, California) from July 27 to August 3.

“It’s fantastic to play another tournament at home against some of the world’s best teams in a year after the world championship cycle, and it shows U.S. Soccer’s continuing dedication to growing the women’s game,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis said via a U.S. Soccer press release. “These are three talented teams that we haven’t played in a while so we’re looking forward to a summer tournament that will be extremely challenging and valuable for our players and entertaining for the fans.”

U.S. Soccer’s announcement also states that the same four sides will compete in next summer’s tournament and that the Tournament of Nations will likely be scheduled every summer when there isn’t a World Cup.