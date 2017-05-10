What are the oldest Premier League stadiums remaining?

With White Hart Lane’s 118-year history coming to an end this weekend, it got me thinking: what are the oldest stadiums in the Premier League?
As we hurtle into a brave new world in the Premier League with more fans than ever wanting to travel across the globe to watch games in person, teams are expanding and moving stadiums wherever and whenever they can.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the current 20 stadiums in the Premier League and how long they’ve been around.
Of course, many of these venues have been renovated, upgraded and expanded over time but many have remained on the same site. And as Tottenham knock down their historic home and build a sparking new stadium in its place, their London rivals Chelsea are planning to do the same in the next few years. The stadium rush in the PL is well and truly on.
Below is a list of each stadium which is home to each PL club and they are ranked by the date the stadium was opened.
1. Chelsea – Stamford Bridge, 1877-present (Chelsea’s home since formation in 1905, last renovated in 1998 & to be demolished for new stadium on same site)
2. Burnley – Turf Moor, 1883-present (Last renovated in 1996)
3. Liverpool – Anfield, 1884-present (Used by Everton 1884-92 and Liverpool from 1892 onwards)
4. Everton – Goodison Park, 1892-present (Plans to move to new stadium near docks edging closer)
5. West Bromwich Albion – 1900-present (Last renovated in 2008)
6. Tottenham Hotspur – White Hart Lane, 1899-2017 (Demolished in 2017, new stadium on same site)
7. Manchester United – Old Trafford, 1910-present (Renovated in 2006)
8. AFC Bournemouth – Vitality Stadium, 1910-present (Renovated in 2001)
9. Watford – Vicarage Road, 1922-present (Renovated in 2016, 2017)
10. Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park, 1924-present (Planned expansion/renovation yet to begin)
11. Middlesbrough – Riverside Stadium, 1995-present (Renovated in 1998)
12. Stoke City – Bet365 Stadium, 1997-present (Renovated for start of 2017-18 season)
13. Sunderland – Stadium of Light 1997-present (Renovated in 2002)
14. Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium, 2001-present
15. Leicester City – King Power Stadium, 2002-present
16. Hull City – KCOM Stadium, 2002-present
17. Manchester City – Etihad Stadium, 2003-present (Renovated in 2015)
18. Swansea City – Liberty Stadium, 2005-present
19. Arsenal – Emirates Stadium, 2006-present
20. West Ham United – London Stadium, 2016-present