Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Championship Playoffs: Wild five days in store for quartet of PL hopefuls

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

The quartet of teams vying to join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion as newly-promoted Premier League teams begin a week-long gauntlet this weekend.

Fulham vs. Reading
12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Craven Cottage
2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Madejski Stadium

Fulham is one of the more exciting teams in the Championship, and hasn’t been shut out in league play since Feb. 1. That they’ve only kept two clean sheets during that time period is a concern, but the Cottagers are unbeaten in six matches to finish the regular season. Plenty of credit is due to Tom Cairney and Sone Aluko, who have logged nearly 8,000 minutes to go with 20 combined goals and another 20 combined assists.

There’s little predictable about Reading, which allowed the 15th most goals in 24-team championship but also managed to score 68.

Part of that vaunted attack is Yann Kermorgant, the 35-year-old French attacker who helped spearhead Bournemouth’s promotion two seasons ago. He’ll be key as will goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi and American midfielder Danny Williams, who played the fourth-most minutes of any Reading player this season.

The sides split their two Championship matches this season.

Huddersfield Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday
7 a.m. ET Sunday at John Smith’s Stadium
2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hillsborough Stadium

David Wagner’s Terriers have dropped off a bit since their red-hot start to the season, and the German-American boss enters the playoffs having lost three-in-four and with a 5W-1D-7L record down the stretch.

Wagner was the Championship’s Manager of the Year, and was joined on the awards list by right back Tommy Smith and midfielder Aaron Mooy.

It’s the opposite in the other dugout, where Wednesday used a six-match winning streak to rip into a playoff place. Sure there was a loss to Fulham to close the season, but Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal won’t be sweating that too much.

Wednesday’s balanced team has a number of names familiar to the Premier League, including Jordan Rhodes, Barry Bannan, Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper, and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Final
May 29 at Wembley Stadium

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

The Premier League could have its new champion by the end of the afternoon (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea needs just three points to claim the PL title, and would be thrilled to do it against Tony Pulis and West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Sam Field makes his second-straight start for the Baggies, while Cesc Fabregas keeps his place ahead of N'Golo Kante for Chelsea.

LINEUPS

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Brunt, Livermore, Fletcher (c), Field, McClean; Rondon. Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Yacob, Morrison, Chadli, Leko, Robson-Kanu.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Kante, Willian, Batshuayi.

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Everton hopes to awaken its attack and end a three-match goalless run when it visits Watford at Goodison Park on Friday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com).

Watford hasn’t been better, losers of three-straight in PL play.

LINEUPS

Everton: Joel, Baines, Jagielka, A. Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku. Subs: Hewelt, Kone, Barry, Valencia, Besic, Pennington, J. Williams.

Watford: Gomes (GK); Kabasele, Prödl, Mariappa; Janmaat, Doucouré, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas; Okaka, Deeney (C). Subs: Pantilimon (GK), Eleftheriou, Zúñiga, Watson, Amrabat, Success, Niang.

Report: Everton chasing Sigurdsson, Klaassen

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Swansea City could avoid relegation and still lose its talisman.

Reports had claimed Gylfi Sigurdsson would be a Southampton target were Swans to drop into the Championship, but Everton is hoping to tempt the Welsh side and Iceland star with big money regardless of the side’s status for next season.

The report comes on the heels of Koeman telling Ross Barkley he had a week to decide whether he’d sign a new contract to stay at Goodison Park.

Sky Sports says Everton is willing to go as high as $32 million for Sigurdsson, and he’s not the only notable name on Ronald Koeman‘s wish list.

Everton are likely to face competition from Southampton for the 27-year-old, whose current contract at Swansea runs until 2020.

As well as Sigurdsson, Ronald Koeman is interested in signing Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.

In terms of consistency, both Klaassen and Sigurdsson have proven themselves a bit more than the 23-year-old Barkley. And the English international would fetch a pretty penny from the winning Premier League bidder.

Premier League Preview: Sunderland vs. Swansea City

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT
  • Swans won 3-0 on Dec. 10
  • Draws in last two at Stadium of Light
  • Sunderland leads all-time 13W-11D-9L

Swansea City knows a Saturday win at Sunderland could provide the three points that keep the Welsh side in the Premier League (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

If Swans win at Sunderland and Hull City loses at Crystal Palace, Swansea will be safe in the Premier League. A Hull win would move Swans level with Palace on points, but there’s significant goal difference to overcome between Swansea and Palace.

Sunderland can only hope to play spoiler, and put together a rare winning streak following last week’s surprising win over desperate Hull City.

What they’re saying

Sunderland’s George Honeyman on finishing strong: “There’s always going to tension with where we are and the results we’ve been getting, no matter what the performance is like. They sell out every week away from home, it feels amazing to give them something, you see them at the end and you do think, I wish we could give them this every week. That’s the key, we need to give them a bit of hope for next season, build some momentum. They’ll feel better about next season if we can put in some good performances.

Swansea City’s Leon Britton on traveling fans“It’s the moments when you feel the opposition are getting on top or maybe a player or two are getting a little tired – that’s when hearing the fans singing your name or singing about the team really gives you some extra energy. It’s down to the players to perform on the pitch, but the supporters certainly play their part as the players respond to them.”

Prediction

The long trip north may sap something from Swansea, but they still nab a point with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.