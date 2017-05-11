Conte: “My will” is to stay at Chelsea despite Inter gossip

Reports that Inter Milan could woo Antonio Conte from Chelsea with gobs of money are just speculation, the Italian manager said.
Conte, 47, will win the Premier League title if Chelsea beats West Brom on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Hawthorns.
And that won’t be mission accomplished for him, as Conte has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge before the end of his contract.
From the BBC:
“I have a contract with Chelsea for two more years,” he said.
“It’s logical when you start the work in a new club the will is to continue to work, to try to improve your work in many years. For sure, this is my will.
The reports always seemed odd, given that Conte has shown little frustration with the Chelsea project aside from missing his family (though that is far from a frivolous concern).
If Ross Barkley wants to stay at Everton, he’d better sign his contract.
That’s the message from manager Ronald Koeman, who says the Toffees are looking at alternatives in attack already in case Barkley doesn’t decide to stay at Goodison Park.
The 23-year-old has seen Koeman’s words for months, and knows that he’ll be sold without a new contract. The manager is tired of waiting.
From the BBC:
“Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player,” said Koeman.
“But if you need so much time then you have doubts – I like to work with players who like to stay.”
He added: “We don’t wait till August – next weekend we need an answer.”
Barkley has had a good season for Koeman, who has used several different methods including tough love to get the best out of the attacker. Will this one work?
LOS ANGELES (AP) LA Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers won’t be playing this season.
The 10-year Major League Soccer veteran had surgery in December to treat nerve damage in his left foot and had not played this year.
The Galaxy announced Thursday that he won’t return this season.
The 29-year-old Rogers started in 19 games last season, in addition to the Galaxy’s playoff matches.
Overall, Rogers has played in 184 career MLS matches, including 78 with the Galaxy. He’s been on two MLS Cup championship teams, with the Columbus Crew in 2008 and the Galaxy in 2014.
Rogers has been with the Galaxy since May 2013.
The Premier League Power Rankings include a remarkably muddled middle, with so many teams still harboring top half hopes thanks to significant drop-offs from clubs like West Bromwich Albion.
Let’s see where we stand ahead of the final two weeks of fixtures.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|
|
|20 (19)
|
|Middlesbrough: Officially relegated, Boro drops a spot (and, yeah, Sunderland winning a match helped the move, too).
|
|19 (20)
|
|Sunderland: Beginning the race for re-promotion with a win over desperate Hull City. It’s something.
|
|18 (17)
|
|Hull City: Still not sure the loss to Sunderland actually happened.
|
|17 (18)
|
|Swansea City: Gylfi Sigurdsson calling upon the spirit of Iceland, and Fernando Llorente continues to come good at the right time.
|
|16 (11)
|
|Crystal Palace: Three-straight losses, two to Premier League powers, could have the Eagles in a precarious spot should Hull take three points at Selhurst Park this weekend.
|
|15 (10)
|
|Watford: Thumped by Leicester to walk its losing streak to three.
|
|14 (14)
|
|West Bromwich Albion: When the preseason goal is clearly “survive”, should it be any surprise when the Baggies start yawning soon after the 40-point mark?
|
|13 (14)
|
|Burnley: Sean Dyche has the Clarets primed for another Premier League season. Unlike West Brom, this is a fine preseason goal come good.
|
|12 (16)
|
|Stoke City: The PL’s muddled middle is keeping a top half finish possible for Mark Hughes‘ Potters.
|
|11 (9)
|
|Southampton: The Arsenal loss is no shame, and Saints’ shutout of Liverpool was pretty good, too.
|
|10 (12)
|
|Bournemouth: The wins over Boro and Sunderland were nice (and important), but the 2-2 draw with Stoke shows that Eddie Howe remains in control of the Cherries’ upward growth.
|
|9 (15)
|
|West Ham United: Unbeaten in five with four clean sheets since the 3-0 loss to Arsenal.
|
|8 (6)
|
|Everton: It’s probably difficult to play with desperation when you’re dead set in 7th, but we still expect more from Ronald Koeman‘s bunch.
|
|7 (8)
|
|Leicester City: With respect to the Craig Shakespeare effect, we can’t help but wonder if the Foxes would still be competing for a spot in Europe if Wilfried Ndidi was signed in August instead of January.
|
|6 (5)
|
|Manchester United: See: The Red Devils can lose. They just need to play a second-tier lineup and be focused on a match in the future.
|
|5 (7)
|
|Arsenal: With the odds very long, the Gunners are finally piling up wins. Too little, too late for the Top Four?
|
|4 (3)
|
|Liverpool: Disappointing draw, even given Saints’ dogged defense.
|
|3 (4)
|
|Manchester City: Back in the win column with style, cruising past Palace 5-0.
|
|2 (2)
|
|Tottenham Hotspur: Everyone loses (besides Celtic) every now and then.
|
|1 (1)
|
|Chelsea: Will be popping champagne come Friday unless West Brom reverses form in fabulous fashion.
The National Women’s Soccer League could have an 11th team next season, one with a very powerful name.
Catalan powers FC Barcelona announced that it is hoping to field a standalone team in the NWSL next season.
Barca spokesman Josep Vives said the club wants to be the first European team to place a side in the NWSL, and would ratchet up interest in the growing league and support the Barca brand.
From the Barcelona web site:
This plan is based on the proposals made from the New York office and from the sports area of the Entity with the aim of being able to participate in this league from the year 2018.
Given that American players Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan have gone to England and France, respectively, to play for big brands Man City and Lyon, could we see a number of teams playing in the U.S.?
It’s an intriguing discussion for women’s soccer fans: Could their league grow by boasting rivalries between massive international names and the nascent clubs of the NWSL? The U.S. is top-to-bottom the best women’s soccer country in the world, and having a handful of major world brands trying to take down traditional American clubs could do wonders to move the meter regarding women’s club soccer in the States.