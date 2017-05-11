Conte: “My will” is to stay at Chelsea despite Inter gossip

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Reports that Inter Milan could woo Antonio Conte from Chelsea with gobs of money are just speculation, the Italian manager said.

Conte, 47, will win the Premier League title if Chelsea beats West Brom on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Hawthorns.

And that won’t be mission accomplished for him, as Conte has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge before the end of his contract.

From the BBC:

“I have a contract with Chelsea for two more years,” he said. “It’s logical when you start the work in a new club the will is to continue to work, to try to improve your work in many years. For sure, this is my will.

The reports always seemed odd, given that Conte has shown little frustration with the Chelsea project aside from missing his family (though that is far from a frivolous concern).

