FC Barcelona wants to place team in U.S. based NWSL

The National Women’s Soccer League could have an 11th team next season, one with a very powerful name.

Catalan powers FC Barcelona announced that it is hoping to field a standalone team in the NWSL next season.

Barca spokesman Josep Vives said the club wants to be the first European team to place a side in the NWSL, and would ratchet up interest in the growing league and support the Barca brand.

From the Barcelona web site:

This plan is based on the proposals made from the New York office and from the sports area of ​​the Entity with the aim of being able to participate in this league from the year 2018.

Given that American players Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan have gone to England and France, respectively, to play for big brands Man City and Lyon, could we see a number of teams playing in the U.S.?

It’s an intriguing discussion for women’s soccer fans: Could their league grow by boasting rivalries between massive international names and the nascent clubs of the NWSL? The U.S. is top-to-bottom the best women’s soccer country in the world, and having a handful of major world brands trying to take down traditional American clubs could do wonders to move the meter regarding women’s club soccer in the States.

