Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

FC Barcelona wants to place team in U.S. based NWSL

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

The National Women’s Soccer League could have an 11th team next season, one with a very powerful name.

Catalan powers FC Barcelona announced that it is hoping to field a standalone team in the NWSL next season.

Barca spokesman Josep Vives said the club wants to be the first European team to place a side in the NWSL, and would ratchet up interest in the growing league and support the Barca brand.

From the Barcelona web site:

This plan is based on the proposals made from the New York office and from the sports area of ​​the Entity with the aim of being able to participate in this league from the year 2018.

Given that American players Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan have gone to England and France, respectively, to play for big brands Man City and Lyon, could we see a number of teams playing in the U.S.?

It’s an intriguing discussion for women’s soccer fans: Could their league grow by boasting rivalries between massive international names and the nascent clubs of the NWSL? The U.S. is top-to-bottom the best women’s soccer country in the world, and having a handful of major world brands trying to take down traditional American clubs could do wonders to move the meter regarding women’s club soccer in the States.

Championship Playoffs: Wild five days in store for quartet of PL hopefuls

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

The quartet of teams vying to join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion as newly-promoted Premier League teams begin a week-long gauntlet this weekend.

Fulham vs. Reading
12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Craven Cottage
2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Madejski Stadium

Fulham is one of the more exciting teams in the Championship, and hasn’t been shut out in league play since Feb. 1. That they’ve only kept two clean sheets during that time period is a concern, but the Cottagers are unbeaten in six matches to finish the regular season. Plenty of credit is due to Tom Cairney and Sone Aluko, who have logged nearly 8,000 minutes to go with 20 combined goals and another 20 combined assists.

There’s little predictable about Reading, which allowed the 15th most goals in 24-team championship but also managed to score 68.

Part of that vaunted attack is Yann Kermorgant, the 35-year-old French attacker who helped spearhead Bournemouth’s promotion two seasons ago. He’ll be key as will goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi and American midfielder Danny Williams, who played the fourth-most minutes of any Reading player this season.

The sides split their two Championship matches this season.

Huddersfield Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday
7 a.m. ET Sunday at John Smith’s Stadium
2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hillsborough Stadium

David Wagner’s Terriers have dropped off a bit since their red-hot start to the season, and the German-American boss enters the playoffs having lost three-in-four and with a 5W-1D-7L record down the stretch.

Wagner was the Championship’s Manager of the Year, and was joined on the awards list by right back Tommy Smith and midfielder Aaron Mooy.

It’s the opposite in the other dugout, where Wednesday used a six-match winning streak to rip into a playoff place. Sure there was a loss to Fulham to close the season, but Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal won’t be sweating that too much.

Wednesday’s balanced team has a number of names familiar to the Premier League, including Jordan Rhodes, Barry Bannan, Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper, and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Final
May 29 at Wembley Stadium

Koeman gives Barkley ultimatum: “Next weekend we need an answer.”

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT

If Ross Barkley wants to stay at Everton, he’d better sign his contract.

That’s the message from manager Ronald Koeman, who says the Toffees are looking at alternatives in attack already in case Barkley doesn’t decide to stay at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old has seen Koeman’s words for months, and knows that he’ll be sold without a new contract. The manager is tired of waiting.

From the BBC:

“Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player,” said Koeman.

“But if you need so much time then you have doubts – I like to work with players who like to stay.”

He added: “We don’t wait till August – next weekend we need an answer.”

Barkley has had a good season for Koeman, who has used several different methods including tough love to get the best out of the attacker. Will this one work?

Conte: “My will” is to stay at Chelsea despite Inter gossip

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

Reports that Inter Milan could woo Antonio Conte from Chelsea with gobs of money are just speculation, the Italian manager said.

Conte, 47, will win the Premier League title if Chelsea beats West Brom on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Hawthorns.

And that won’t be mission accomplished for him, as Conte has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge before the end of his contract.

From the BBC:

“I have a contract with Chelsea for two more years,” he said.

“It’s logical when you start the work in a new club the will is to continue to work, to try to improve your work in many years. For sure, this is my will.

The reports always seemed odd, given that Conte has shown little frustration with the Chelsea project aside from missing his family (though that is far from a frivolous concern).

Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers out for season

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) LA Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers won’t be playing this season.

The 10-year Major League Soccer veteran had surgery in December to treat nerve damage in his left foot and had not played this year.

The Galaxy announced Thursday that he won’t return this season.

The 29-year-old Rogers started in 19 games last season, in addition to the Galaxy’s playoff matches.

Overall, Rogers has played in 184 career MLS matches, including 78 with the Galaxy. He’s been on two MLS Cup championship teams, with the Columbus Crew in 2008 and the Galaxy in 2014.

Rogers has been with the Galaxy since May 2013.