AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Fellaini sends Man Utd to Europa League Final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Marouane Fellaini and Facundo Roncaglia traded goals and Manchester United’s first leg lead proved decisive following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal against Celta Vigo.

Eric Bailly was sent off late for United, giving the side’s beleaguered back line an extra headache ahead of the May 24 final versus Ajax in Solna, Sweden.

The opener was a classic Fellaini goal, as Marcus Rashford collected a ball from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and swept a diagonal ball toward the back post. The big-haired Belgian powered a header home.

Sergio Romero was challenged a couple times by Celta Vigo, though most were “safety first” stops from the backstop.

Romero made a quick intervention to stop a Celta Vigo chance early in the second half, and Mkhitaryan answered at the other end with a bullet that was pushed out for a corner by Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez.

It looked as if United would coast, but Celta nabbed a goal with under 10 minutes to play. Roncaglia got the better of Eric Bailly, who was otherwise strong, to head home off a short corner to make it 2-1 on aggregate.

That’s when the fight took center stage, literally, with a ruckus off the kickoff escalating to a pair of red cards. Bailly and Roncaglia were sent off for shots to the face of opposing players, meaning the winning side would lose the services of a key player for the final in Sweden.

Former Man City man John Guidetti missed a point blank chance at the final whistle, and United marched onto the final.

Ajax holds on for dear life to reach UEL Final

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Kasper Dolberg scored a first half goal to give Ajax a four-goal edge on Lyon, but that did anything but make things academic at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice before halftime before Rachid Ghazzal pulled Lyon to within a goal of Ajax with nine minutes remaining in regulation.

But Lyon could only muster a 3-1 second leg winning, sending Ajax to the May 24 final against Manchester United in Solna, Sweden, with a 5-4 advantage on aggregate.

The 19-year-old Dolberg had scored in the first leg, and scooped up a valuable away goal 27 minutes into the second.

But Lyon wasn’t going away without a fight, turning to its star striker Lacazette.

The 25-year-old converted a penalty kick in the 45th minute and added one from the run of play in the first minute of stoppage time.

A moment later, Ajax bungled a touch atop its 18 and Lacazette was waiting on the left to provide the end product of Nabil Fekir’s work on the right.

Ghazzal netted in the 81st minute to move Lyon to within a goal of extra time.

Gladbach extends USMNT’s Johnson, praises “reliable character”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

Fabian Johnson is going to keep going with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The USMNT veteran has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Foals through the 2019-20 season.

Johnson, 29, has 13 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Gladbach since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2014.

Gladbach is ninth in the Bundesliga this season, and Johnson has been limited to 19 league matches. The Foals have a 4W-3D-5L record without him.

The club is pleased to make the new deal:

“With his versatility on the pitch and his calm, reliable character in the dressing room, Fabian has developed into a leading player within the team,” said Borussia sporting director Max Eberl. “We’re delighted that he will be remaining with us for another three years.”

Johnson has played both wings and wide midfield positions this season, even seeing some time at center forward.

He’s returning to fitness from a six-week absence after suffering an injury against Schalke in the Europa League, a muscle injury which cost him time with the USMNT in March.

LIVE – Europa League semifinals: Can Man United, Ajax advance?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Manchester United’s season pretty much comes down to this game.

Jose Mourinho’s side host Celta Vigo in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal and the Red Devils have a 1-0 aggregate lead against their La Liga opponents thanks to Marcus Rashford‘s fine free kick in the first leg at Balaidos last week.

With United’s hopes of finishing in the top four slim, Mourinho has put all his eggs in one basket as the winner of the Europa League gains UEFA Champions League qualification next season.

That’s exactly what a young, talented Ajax side will be hoping for too as Bertrand Traore and Kasper Dolberg ran the show in the first leg of their semifinal in Amsterdam, but Memphis Depay and Lyon can cause a shock if they score early at home.

The Europa League is certainly a competition which has sprung plenty of surprises in the past.

You can click the link above to follow both matches live, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have reaction and analysis on both games.

Europa League schedule

Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo (1-0) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Ajax (1-4) – 3:05 p.m. ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

To quote Kevin McCallister from Home Alone: “This is it… don’t get scared now!”

It’s likely many of you out there are petrified watching your team play at the moment with so much on the line every time a ball is kicked in the Premier League.

With Chelsea able to clinch the Premier League title at West Brom on Friday, the final game at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, a massive relegation battle between Crystal Palace and Hull, plus Arsenal and Liverpool both facing tricky away trips as they look to keep their top four hopes alive, there’s so much to keep an eye on.

Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.

