More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers out for season

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) LA Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers won’t be playing this season.

The 10-year Major League Soccer veteran had surgery in December to treat nerve damage in his left foot and had not played this year.

The Galaxy announced Thursday that he won’t return this season.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts to UEL semi win ]

The 29-year-old Rogers started in 19 games last season, in addition to the Galaxy’s playoff matches.

Overall, Rogers has played in 184 career MLS matches, including 78 with the Galaxy. He’s been on two MLS Cup championship teams, with the Columbus Crew in 2008 and the Galaxy in 2014.

Rogers has been with the Galaxy since May 2013.

Premier League Power Rankings: Chelsea awaits its crown

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

The Premier League Power Rankings include a remarkably muddled middle, with so many teams still harboring top half hopes thanks to significant drop-offs from clubs like West Bromwich Albion.

Let’s see where we stand ahead of the final two weeks of fixtures.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts to UEL semi win ]

TEAM RANKING
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 20 (19) Middlesbrough: Officially relegated, Boro drops a spot (and, yeah, Sunderland winning a match helped the move, too).
source: 19 (20) Sunderland: Beginning the race for re-promotion with a win over desperate Hull City. It’s something.
Hull City logo 18 (17) Hull City: Still not sure the loss to Sunderland actually happened.
source: 17 (18) Swansea City: Gylfi Sigurdsson calling upon the spirit of Iceland, and Fernando Llorente continues to come good at the right time.
source: 16 (11) Crystal Palace: Three-straight losses, two to Premier League powers, could have the Eagles in a precarious spot should Hull take three points at Selhurst Park this weekend.
source: 15 (10) Watford: Thumped by Leicester to walk its losing streak to three.
source: 14 (14) West Bromwich Albion: When the preseason goal is clearly “survive”, should it be any surprise when the Baggies start yawning soon after the 40-point mark?
13 (14) Burnley: Sean Dyche has the Clarets primed for another Premier League season. Unlike West Brom, this is a fine preseason goal come good.
source: 12 (16) Stoke City: The PL’s muddled middle is keeping a top half finish possible for Mark Hughes‘ Potters.
source: 11 (9) Southampton: The Arsenal loss is no shame, and Saints’ shutout of Liverpool was pretty good, too.
source: 10 (12) Bournemouth: The wins over Boro and Sunderland were nice (and important), but the 2-2 draw with Stoke shows that Eddie Howe remains in control of the Cherries’ upward growth.
logo_westham 9 (15) West Ham United: Unbeaten in five with four clean sheets since the 3-0 loss to Arsenal.
8 (6) Everton: It’s probably difficult to play with desperation when you’re dead set in 7th, but we still expect more from Ronald Koeman‘s bunch.
7 (8) Leicester City: With respect to the Craig Shakespeare effect, we can’t help but wonder if the Foxes would still be competing for a spot in Europe if Wilfried Ndidi was signed in August instead of January.
source: 6 (5) Manchester United: See: The Red Devils can lose. They just need to play a second-tier lineup and be focused on a match in the future.
source: 5 (7) Arsenal: With the odds very long, the Gunners are finally piling up wins. Too little, too late for the Top Four?
source: 4 (3) Liverpool: Disappointing draw, even given Saints’ dogged defense.
Logo_Manchester_City 3 (4) Manchester City: Back in the win column with style, cruising past Palace 5-0.
source: 2 (2) Tottenham Hotspur: Everyone loses (besides Celtic) every now and then.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: Will be popping champagne come Friday unless West Brom reverses form in fabulous fashion.

FC Barcelona wants to place team in U.S. based NWSL

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

The National Women’s Soccer League could have an 11th team next season, one with a very powerful name.

Catalan powers FC Barcelona announced that it is hoping to field a standalone team in the NWSL next season.

Barca spokesman Josep Vives said the club wants to be the first European team to place a side in the NWSL, and would ratchet up interest in the growing league and support the Barca brand.

From the Barcelona web site:

This plan is based on the proposals made from the New York office and from the sports area of ​​the Entity with the aim of being able to participate in this league from the year 2018.

Given that American players Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan have gone to England and France, respectively, to play for big brands Man City and Lyon, could we see a number of teams playing in the U.S.?

It’s an intriguing discussion for women’s soccer fans: Could their league grow by boasting rivalries between massive international names and the nascent clubs of the NWSL? The U.S. is top-to-bottom the best women’s soccer country in the world, and having a handful of major world brands trying to take down traditional American clubs could do wonders to move the meter regarding women’s club soccer in the States.

Mourinho, Herrera on UEL semi win, Bailly red card, facing Ajax

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

MORE: Manchester United

Fellaini sends Man Utd to Europa League Final LIVE – Europa League semifinals: Can Man United, Ajax advance? Jose Mourinho’s top transfer target for Man United

Manchester United showed the influence of Jose Mourinho on Thursday, perhaps as much as it has during the manager’s first season at Old Trafford.

The injury-hit Red Devils took a 2-0 aggregate lead through Marouane Fellaini, then defended to the death in holding on to beat Celta Vigo 2-1.

United advances to play Ajax in the UEFA Europa League Final on May 24 in Sweden. Ander Herrera said they didn’t expect a cakewalk over Celta.

“Today we suffered. We suffered but we are in the final. This is the semifinal. You cannot win a semifinal calm. You cannot win a semifinal easily. They were playing the game of their lives, and we knew that in advance.”

Mourinho, on the other hand, wasn’t exactly reveling in making the final. Rather, the Portuguese manager was talking up some fairly predictable topics.

United’s congested schedule is on his mind, for one thing, at least in comparison to Ajax. The Dutch league finishes play Sunday, while United has three more matches and Mourinho says this gives Ajax an advantage.

Mourinho forgave Eric Bailly for his late red card, suggesting that the center back was naive in dealing with veteran Facundo Roncaglia. The injury comes where United is thinnest — center back — and will be a problem against dangerous Ajax.

Especially if United doesn’t finish its chances, which was again a problem on Thursday at Old Trafford. From the BBC:

“We were the best team in the first leg but we never kill, we never score goals related to the chances we have. … They were completely free of responsibility and gave us a very hard match. We suffered until the end and it was open until the last second. The boys gave everything they had. I’m really pleased for them.

“After 14 matches we are in the final. If we win the Europa League I am more than happy. It would be amazing.”

Fellaini sends Man Utd to Europa League Final

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Marouane Fellaini and Facundo Roncaglia traded goals and Manchester United’s first leg lead proved decisive following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal against Celta Vigo.

Eric Bailly was sent off late for United, giving the side’s beleaguered back line an extra headache ahead of the May 24 final versus Ajax in Solna, Sweden.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The opener was a classic Fellaini goal, as Marcus Rashford collected a ball from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and swept a diagonal ball toward the back post. The big-haired Belgian powered a header home.

Sergio Romero was challenged a couple times by Celta Vigo, though most were “safety first” stops from the backstop.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Romero made a quick intervention to stop a Celta Vigo chance early in the second half, and Mkhitaryan answered at the other end with a bullet that was pushed out for a corner by Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez.

It looked as if United would coast, but Celta nabbed a goal with under 10 minutes to play. Roncaglia got the better of Eric Bailly, who was otherwise strong, to head home off a short corner to make it 2-1 on aggregate.

That’s when the fight took center stage, literally, with a ruckus off the kickoff escalating to a pair of red cards. Bailly and Roncaglia were sent off for shots to the face of opposing players, meaning the winning side would lose the services of a key player for the final in Sweden.

Former Man City man John Guidetti missed a point blank chance at the final whistle, and United marched onto the final.