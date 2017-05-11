Gladbach extends USMNT’s Johnson, praises “reliable character”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Fabian Johnson is going to keep going with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The USMNT veteran has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Foals through the 2019-20 season.

Johnson, 29, has 13 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Gladbach since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2014.

Gladbach is ninth in the Bundesliga this season, and Johnson has been limited to 19 league matches. The Foals have a 4W-3D-5L record without him.

The club is pleased to make the new deal:

“With his versatility on the pitch and his calm, reliable character in the dressing room, Fabian has developed into a leading player within the team,” said Borussia sporting director Max Eberl. “We’re delighted that he will be remaining with us for another three years.”

Johnson has played both wings and wide midfield positions this season, even seeing some time at center forward.

He’s returning to fitness from a six-week absence after suffering an injury against Schalke in the Europa League, a muscle injury which cost him time with the USMNT in March.

