Infantino slams “fake news” about FIFA

Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) Gianni Infantino waged a strident defense of his FIFA leadership by lashing out at “fake news” and “alternative facts” promulgated about a governing body he insists has recovered its reputation and can be trusted.

Addressing his second congress of soccer nations as FIFA president, Infantino invoked the rhetoric favored by U.S. President Donald Trump while taking on his critics on Thursday.

Infantino took charge of world soccer in February 2016 after Sepp Blatter was forced out for financial wrongdoing, a branch of a wider scandal that saw FIFA executives indicted by American authorities.

“We are rebuilding the credibility of FIFA. The new FIFA is a democracy it is not a dictatorship,” Infantino said. “New FIFA, it is a transparent organization, not an organization that is fiddling around with facts and figures. It is a deeply honest organization, not an organization that looks to spend money without purpose.”

But Infantino blamed media for distorting coverage of his attempts to rebuild the scandal-battered organization.

“Sadly, the truth is not what is necessarily true but what people believe is true.

“There is a lot of fake news and alternative facts about FIFA circulating. FIFA bashing has become a national sport in some countries.”

Infantino did not cite any specific reports but it comes in the week ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and FIFA prosecutor Cornel Borbely denounced the decision to remove them from their posts.

Infantino made no mention of Eckert and Borbely, who said the president was jeopardizing the post-Blatter reform process by ousting them at the end of their terms. FIFA first embarked on a reform mission in 2011 after election bribery allegations, but a deeper financial scandal exploded four years later with raids in Zurich and the arrest of soccer officials.

“Where were all these self-proclaimed good governance and compliance gurus who were supposed to control FIFA when all this was happening?” asked Infantino, whose former bosses at UEFA were often cited by reform advisers as a barrier to progress. “They all miserably failed. It’s not me saying it. It’s the facts saying it.

“We will not accept any good governance lesson from any of these individuals who have miserably failed in protecting football, protecting FIFA, and in protecting football from FIFA.”

Expanding on the reform supervisors, Infantino said: “What did they do? They simply rubber-stamped a sick and wrong system. It is not me saying it, it is the criminal courts saying it all over the world.”

FIFA has spent tens of millions of dollars on experts to protect its victim status in criminal investigations and reclaim cash from corrupt officials. Infantino issued a plea to officials still hoping to profit through bribery, embezzlement, and fraud.

“If there’s anyone in this room or outside of this room who still thinks he can enrich himself, that he can abuse football, I have one clear and strong message to tell him: Leave football and leave football now. We don’t want you.”

There was applause, and no sign of anyone leaving the room.

FIFA officials remain under criminal investigation in Switzerland and the United States. FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai, an American citizen from Guam, recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges related to taking around $1 million in bribes including at least $850,000 from Kuwaiti officials. The case implicated Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah, who quit the contest this week to seek re-election to the FIFA Council as a consequence of the allegations.

“A big thanks goes from my side and FIFA’s side to all the authorities who prosecute those who are involved in corruption in football,” Infantino said. “Thank you.”

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarris

Mourinho, Herrera on UEL semi win, Bailly red card, facing Ajax

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

Manchester United showed the influence of Jose Mourinho on Thursday, perhaps as much as it has during the manager’s first season at Old Trafford.

The injury-hit Red Devils took a 2-0 aggregate lead through Marouane Fellaini, then defended to the death in holding on to beat Celta Vigo 2-1.

United advances to play Ajax in the UEFA Europa League Final on May 24 in Sweden. Ander Herrera said they didn’t expect a cakewalk over Celta.

“Today we suffered. We suffered but we are in the final. This is the semifinal. You cannot win a semifinal calm. You cannot win a semifinal easily. They were playing the game of their lives, and we knew that in advance.”

Mourinho, on the other hand, wasn’t exactly reveling in making the final. Rather, the Portuguese manager was talking up some fairly predictable topics.

United’s congested schedule is on his mind, for one thing, at least in comparison to Ajax. The Dutch league finishes play Sunday, while United has three more matches and Mourinho says this gives Ajax an advantage.

Mourinho forgave Eric Bailly for his late red card, suggesting that the center back was naive in dealing with veteran Facundo Roncaglia. The injury comes where United is thinnest — center back — and will be a problem against dangerous Ajax.

Especially if United doesn’t finish its chances, which was again a problem on Thursday at Old Trafford. From the BBC:

“We were the best team in the first leg but we never kill, we never score goals related to the chances we have. … They were completely free of responsibility and gave us a very hard match. We suffered until the end and it was open until the last second. The boys gave everything they had. I’m really pleased for them.

“After 14 matches we are in the final. If we win the Europa League I am more than happy. It would be amazing.”

Fellaini sends Man Utd to Europa League Final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Marouane Fellaini and Facundo Roncaglia traded goals and Manchester United’s first leg lead proved decisive following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal against Celta Vigo.

Eric Bailly was sent off late for United, giving the side’s beleaguered back line an extra headache ahead of the May 24 final versus Ajax in Solna, Sweden.

The opener was a classic Fellaini goal, as Marcus Rashford collected a ball from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and swept a diagonal ball toward the back post. The big-haired Belgian powered a header home.

Sergio Romero was challenged a couple times by Celta Vigo, though most were “safety first” stops from the backstop.

Romero made a quick intervention to stop a Celta Vigo chance early in the second half, and Mkhitaryan answered at the other end with a bullet that was pushed out for a corner by Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez.

It looked as if United would coast, but Celta nabbed a goal with under 10 minutes to play. Roncaglia got the better of Eric Bailly, who was otherwise strong, to head home off a short corner to make it 2-1 on aggregate.

That’s when the fight took center stage, literally, with a ruckus off the kickoff escalating to a pair of red cards. Bailly and Roncaglia were sent off for shots to the face of opposing players, meaning the winning side would lose the services of a key player for the final in Sweden.

Former Man City man John Guidetti missed a point blank chance at the final whistle, and United marched onto the final.

Ajax holds on for dear life to reach UEL Final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Kasper Dolberg scored a first half goal to give Ajax a four-goal edge on Lyon, but that did anything but make things academic at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice before halftime before Rachid Ghazzal pulled Lyon to within a goal of Ajax with nine minutes remaining in regulation.

But Lyon could only muster a 3-1 second leg winning, sending Ajax to the May 24 final against Manchester United in Solna, Sweden, with a 5-4 advantage on aggregate.

The 19-year-old Dolberg had scored in the first leg, and scooped up a valuable away goal 27 minutes into the second.

But Lyon wasn’t going away without a fight, turning to its star striker Lacazette.

The 25-year-old converted a penalty kick in the 45th minute and added one from the run of play in the first minute of stoppage time.

A moment later, Ajax bungled a touch atop its 18 and Lacazette was waiting on the left to provide the end product of Nabil Fekir’s work on the right.

Ghazzal netted in the 81st minute to move Lyon to within a goal of extra time.

Gladbach extends USMNT’s Johnson, praises “reliable character”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

Fabian Johnson is going to keep going with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The USMNT veteran has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Foals through the 2019-20 season.

Johnson, 29, has 13 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Gladbach since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2014.

Gladbach is ninth in the Bundesliga this season, and Johnson has been limited to 19 league matches. The Foals have a 4W-3D-5L record without him.

The club is pleased to make the new deal:

“With his versatility on the pitch and his calm, reliable character in the dressing room, Fabian has developed into a leading player within the team,” said Borussia sporting director Max Eberl. “We’re delighted that he will be remaining with us for another three years.”

Johnson has played both wings and wide midfield positions this season, even seeing some time at center forward.

He’s returning to fitness from a six-week absence after suffering an injury against Schalke in the Europa League, a muscle injury which cost him time with the USMNT in March.