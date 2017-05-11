More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Jose Mourinho’s top transfer target for Man United

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-Wright May 11, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets for Manchester United have long been talked about but it appears that one man is rising to the top of that extensive and exclusive list: Romelu Lukaku.

A report in the Guardian states that Mourinho wants the 23-year-old Belgian forward to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic — currently recovering from a serious knee injury and only contracted to United until this summer — as the “spearhead of the attack” at Old Trafford.

With Lukaku yet to sign a new contract at Everton, the PL’s top goalscorer is a wanted man this summer as he has two years on his current deal with the Toffees.

Would Lukaku fit in at United, and perhaps most importantly under Mourinho?

It’s a tough one to break down. From a simplistic standpoint you’d think that with the amount of chances United create from wide positions each game that Lukaku could slot straight in for Zlatan and be ready to roll. Yet the game gets a little more complex than that, as we all know.

Lukaku’s hold up play isn’t as strong a Zlatan or close to Diego Costa or Didier Drogba, two other target forwards Mourinho has recruited in the past. He’s penchant for having a powerful No.9 capable of finishing crosses is a key part of his philosophy and Lukaku’s development this season proves he can do just that.

Mourinho was not the biggest fan of Lukaku in the past as he loaned him out to West Brom and Everton when he was manager of Chelsea and eventually sold him on to Everton for $38.5 million. Per the report, it is suggested that Lukaku would cost United anywhere in the region of $90 million but with his agent Mino Raiola already having Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan at Old Trafford, surely he will be pushing for Lukaku to get another huge payday and deliver the goals United will need badly next season.

Alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, the pace and power of United’s forward line could be frightening next season.

As for the towering Belgian forward, he may well be able to sort out any issues he and Mourinho had relatively quickly but there will always be a few thoughts lingering in the back of his mind: what did he sell me? Why did he think I wasn’t good enough?

Those type of questions may well fuel Lukaku to succeed under Mourinho.

Bayern Munich explain US plans; hope to return for preseason in 2018

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-Wright May 11, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

Bayern Munich is working hard to continue its growth in the United States of America.

Since 2014 Bayern have had an office in New York City which heads up its plan to grow its fanbase in the USA through marketing. With the team coming to the U.S. for preseason in both 2014 and 2016, and again this summer, the Bundesliga giants are certainly trying to muscle their way into the American market.

The man leading that push is Rudolf Vidal, Bayern Munich’s President of the Americas, and he spoke to the guys over on the Beyond the Pitch podcast about what Bayern have been doing, and are planning to do, in the U.S. market.

He believes it is crucial that Bayern is on the ground in NYC.

“We wanted to connect with our fans and in order to do that and build with our partners and look for mutually beneficial partnerships, it is crucial to be in the market,” Vidal said. “It is way easy than doing that from 6,000 kilometers away. In order to face those opportunities it is very important to be here in the market.”

Vidal also spoke to BTP about how Bayern has been able to grow in the U.S. over the past three years, as they started with eight fan clubs Stateside and now have 122 across 38 states and Canada. Connecting with fans of traditional American sports has been a big reason in their growth.

“The sports market here in the U.S. is very competitive but we also saw that all the soccer fans are interested in any kind of sports, so it is easy to connect with them when you do things together with those other leagues,” Vidal revealed. “That’s something we tried from the beginning and working with those leagues are crucial.”

Vidal also feels that Bayern’s last two preseason trips to the U.S. have been hugely beneficial in growing their fanbase and revealed they’re looking to come back the summer after next.

“We will hopefully be coming back to the U.S. in the summer of 2018,” Vidal said. “It has been very, very successful. We gained more than 180,000 people attending three matches. We gained 34 million impressions across social media and had over 12 million people watching on TV, which is awesome.”

Below you can listen to the interview in full.

 

Report: Vardy, Sanchez lined up by Atletico Madrid

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-Wright May 11, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

When you think about it, these two players are perfect for Atletico Madrid.

Absolutely, positively, perfect.

A report from Miguel Delaney in The Independent states that both Jamie Vardy and Alexis Sanchez are high on the list of striking options for Diego Simeone this summer.

Of course, these moves are dependent on two very important factors: a) Simeone still being in charge next season and b) Atletico get an 18-month transfer ban lifted by FIFA. A decision on the latter is expected in June (Atleti have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport) after Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were both sanctioned by soccer’s governing body due to breaking rules regarding signing U-18 players.

And, the other big factor around all of this is Antoine Griezmann potentially leaving Atletico this summer with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea constantly linked with a move to sign the Frenchman. Griezmann scored in Atleti’s 2-1 win on Wednesday night in their UCL semifinal second leg but his side crashed out to Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate and reports suggest he could move on for a fee of around $100 million.

Sticking with Vardy and Sanchez, both would likely snap up a move to La Liga and be part of a team which always seems to overachieve and goes deep in the UEFA Champions League. With Leicester not in the UCL next season, plus Arsenal struggling massively to make the top four, it would be tough to turn down guaranteed Champions League action for both.

It would sort of be a two-for-one deal as Griezmann would leave and both Vardy and Sanchez could come in, and of course it was Arsene Wenger‘s plan to pair Vardy and Sanchez together at Arsenal this season but Vardy rejected the move to remain at Leicester.

With their pacey, hard-working style of play under Simeone, both Vardy and Sanchez would surely be at home at Atletico and the former is said to have impressed Simeone during their UCL quarterfinal win over Leicester and there are surely few people at the club who would stand in his way if a move was arranged.

When it comes to Sanchez, we know that his future is uncertain with just one year remaining on his contract and even though Arsenal would sell him reluctantly this summer, they’d be much happier to sell him to La Liga rather than a PL rival. The Chilean forward became the first Arsenal player since Robin Van Persie to score 20 PL goals with his fine strike at Southampton on Wednesday but his future remains uncertain at the Emirates Stadium.

As Atletico prepare for life at their new 70,000 home at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium next season, they could well have some new strikers to smooth over any big-name sales this summer as goalkeeper Jan Oblak is also rumored to be interesting Manchester United and many others.

Signing both Vardy and Sanchez would be a stretch but not out of the realms of possibility, especially if Griezmann moves on.

Infantino slams “fake news” about FIFA

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated Press May 11, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) Gianni Infantino waged a strident defense of his FIFA leadership by lashing out at “fake news” and “alternative facts” promulgated about a governing body he insists has recovered its reputation and can be trusted.

Addressing his second congress of soccer nations as FIFA president, Infantino invoked the rhetoric favored by U.S. President Donald Trump while taking on his critics on Thursday.

Infantino took charge of world soccer in February 2016 after Sepp Blatter was forced out for financial wrongdoing, a branch of a wider scandal that saw FIFA executives indicted by American authorities.

“We are rebuilding the credibility of FIFA. The new FIFA is a democracy it is not a dictatorship,” Infantino said. “New FIFA, it is a transparent organization, not an organization that is fiddling around with facts and figures. It is a deeply honest organization, not an organization that looks to spend money without purpose.”

But Infantino blamed media for distorting coverage of his attempts to rebuild the scandal-battered organization.

“Sadly, the truth is not what is necessarily true but what people believe is true.

“There is a lot of fake news and alternative facts about FIFA circulating. FIFA bashing has become a national sport in some countries.”

Infantino did not cite any specific reports but it comes in the week ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and FIFA prosecutor Cornel Borbely denounced the decision to remove them from their posts.

Infantino made no mention of Eckert and Borbely, who said the president was jeopardizing the post-Blatter reform process by ousting them at the end of their terms. FIFA first embarked on a reform mission in 2011 after election bribery allegations, but a deeper financial scandal exploded four years later with raids in Zurich and the arrest of soccer officials.

“Where were all these self-proclaimed good governance and compliance gurus who were supposed to control FIFA when all this was happening?” asked Infantino, whose former bosses at UEFA were often cited by reform advisers as a barrier to progress. “They all miserably failed. It’s not me saying it. It’s the facts saying it.

“We will not accept any good governance lesson from any of these individuals who have miserably failed in protecting football, protecting FIFA, and in protecting football from FIFA.”

Expanding on the reform supervisors, Infantino said: “What did they do? They simply rubber-stamped a sick and wrong system. It is not me saying it, it is the criminal courts saying it all over the world.”

FIFA has spent tens of millions of dollars on experts to protect its victim status in criminal investigations and reclaim cash from corrupt officials. Infantino issued a plea to officials still hoping to profit through bribery, embezzlement, and fraud.

“If there’s anyone in this room or outside of this room who still thinks he can enrich himself, that he can abuse football, I have one clear and strong message to tell him: Leave football and leave football now. We don’t want you.”

There was applause, and no sign of anyone leaving the room.

FIFA officials remain under criminal investigation in Switzerland and the United States. FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai, an American citizen from Guam, recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges related to taking around $1 million in bribes including at least $850,000 from Kuwaiti officials. The case implicated Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah, who quit the contest this week to seek re-election to the FIFA Council as a consequence of the allegations.

“A big thanks goes from my side and FIFA’s side to all the authorities who prosecute those who are involved in corruption in football,” Infantino said. “Thank you.”

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarris

Sydney FC CEO who brought Del Piero to Australia steps down

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Sydney FC
Leave a comment
Associated Press May 10, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) Sydney FC chief executive Tony Pignata, who was instrumental in bringing Italy star Alessandro Del Piero to Australian football’s A-League, is stepping down after five years.

In a statement on Wednesday, the newly-crowned A-League champions said Pignata will leave his post early next month to return to his home town of Melbourne.

Pignata joined Sydney in 2012 and was credited with putting together the deal which brought Del Piero to Australia as the A-League’s highest-profile international signing. He flew to Italy shortly after joining Sydney FC to persuade Del Piero to sign on for what became a highly-successful two-year stay in the A-League.

Del Piero won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and scored 27 goals in 91 appearances for his national team.