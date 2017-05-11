Koeman gives Barkley ultimatum: “Next weekend we need an answer.”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If Ross Barkley wants to stay at Everton, he’d better sign his contract.

That’s the message from manager Ronald Koeman, who says the Toffees are looking at alternatives in attack already in case Barkley doesn’t decide to stay at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old has seen Koeman’s words for months, and knows that he’ll be sold without a new contract. The manager is tired of waiting.

From the BBC:

“Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player,” said Koeman. “But if you need so much time then you have doubts – I like to work with players who like to stay.” He added: “We don’t wait till August – next weekend we need an answer.”

Barkley has had a good season for Koeman, who has used several different methods including tough love to get the best out of the attacker. Will this one work?

