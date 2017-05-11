More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVE – Europa League semifinals: Can Man United, Ajax advance?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Manchester United’s season pretty much comes down to this game.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Jose Mourinho’s side host Celta Vigo in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal and the Red Devils have a 1-0 aggregate lead against their La Liga opponents thanks to Marcus Rashford‘s fine free kick in the first leg at Balaidos last week.

With United’s hopes of finishing in the top four slim, Mourinho has put all his eggs in one basket as the winner of the Europa League gains UEFA Champions League qualification next season.

That’s exactly what a young, talented Ajax side will be hoping for too as Bertrand Traore and Kasper Dolberg ran the show in the first leg of their semifinal in Amsterdam, but Memphis Depay and Lyon can cause a shock if they score early at home.

The Europa League is certainly a competition which has sprung plenty of surprises in the past.

You can click the link above to follow both matches live, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have reaction and analysis on both games.

Europa League schedule

Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo (1-0) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Ajax (1-4) – 3:05 p.m. ET

Gladbach extends USMNT’s Johnson, praises “reliable character”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 11, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

Fabian Johnson is going to keep going with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The USMNT veteran has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Foals through the 2019-20 season.

[ MORE: JPW's PL picks — Week 37 ]

Johnson, 29, has 13 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Gladbach since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2014.

Gladbach is ninth in the Bundesliga this season, and Johnson has been limited to 19 league matches. The Foals have a 4W-3D-5L record without him.

The club is pleased to make the new deal:

“With his versatility on the pitch and his calm, reliable character in the dressing room, Fabian has developed into a leading player within the team,” said Borussia sporting director Max Eberl. “We’re delighted that he will be remaining with us for another three years.”

Johnson has played both wings and wide midfield positions this season, even seeing some time at center forward.

He’s returning to fitness from a six-week absence after suffering an injury against Schalke in the Europa League, a muscle injury which cost him time with the USMNT in March.

Previews of every Premier League game

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

To quote Kevin McCallister from Home Alone: “This is it… don’t get scared now!”

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

It’s likely many of you out there are petrified watching your team play at the moment with so much on the line every time a ball is kicked in the Premier League.

With Chelsea able to clinch the Premier League title at West Brom on Friday, the final game at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, a massive relegation battle between Crystal Palace and Hull, plus Arsenal and Liverpool both facing tricky away trips as they look to keep their top four hopes alive, there’s so much to keep an eye on.

[ MORE: PL schedule | Standings

Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.

Stoke City v. Arsenal

Bournemouth v. Burnley

Man City v. Leicester City

West Brom v. Chelsea

Tottenham v. Man United

Middlesbrough v. Southampton

Crystal Palace v. Hull City

Everton v. Watford

Sunderland v. Swansea City

West Ham v. Liverpool

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 37

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

There is still plenty to sort out as we reach the penultimate week of the Premier League season.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 2-0 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 4-0 Watford – (Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

West Brom 1-3 Chelsea – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Man City 3-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Sunderland 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Crystal Palace 1-2 Hull City – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 9:15 am. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

Watch, Stream: Premier League schedule – Week 37

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season has arrived.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Kicking things off on Friday, Chelsea head to West Bromwich Albion (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) knowing a win will seal the Premier League title.

On Saturday Manchester City host Leicester City (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Etihad with Pep Guardiola‘s men eager to solidify their spot in the top four. Then, Stoke City host Arsenal in the final game on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Arsene Wenger‘s men aim to make it five wins in six and keep the faint top four hopes alive.

Sunday is another busy day as Crystal Palace host Hull City (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive winner takes all relegation battle at Selhurst Park. Then West Ham host Liverpool (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men stumbling towards a top four finish and the Hammers are buoyant after beating Tottenham last time out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

Then comes the final game at White Hart Lane as Tottenham host Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what is sure to be an emotional occasion for Spurs as they say goodbye to their 118-year home.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Swansea City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Arsenal — NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Hull City – CNBC [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Liverpool – CNBC [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM