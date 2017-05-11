LIVE – Europa League semifinals: Can Man United, Ajax advance?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Manchester United’s season pretty much comes down to this game.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Jose Mourinho’s side host Celta Vigo in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal and the Red Devils have a 1-0 aggregate lead against their La Liga opponents thanks to Marcus Rashford‘s fine free kick in the first leg at Balaidos last week.

With United’s hopes of finishing in the top four slim, Mourinho has put all his eggs in one basket as the winner of the Europa League gains UEFA Champions League qualification next season.

That’s exactly what a young, talented Ajax side will be hoping for too as Bertrand Traore and Kasper Dolberg ran the show in the first leg of their semifinal in Amsterdam, but Memphis Depay and Lyon can cause a shock if they score early at home.

The Europa League is certainly a competition which has sprung plenty of surprises in the past.

You can click the link above to follow both matches live, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have reaction and analysis on both games.

Europa League schedule

Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo (1-0) – 3:05 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. Ajax (1-4) – 3:05 p.m. ET

