Michail Antonio signs new long-term deal at West Ham

West Ham United have agreed a new contract with Michail Antonio until 2021.

Antonio, 27, has been the star of the show for the Hammers this season, scoring nine goals and adding three assists, and he’s been rewarded for his all-action displays which have seen him called up to the full England squad.

The former Reading and Nottingham Forest winger has been deployed centrally and in a wing-back role since breaking through under Slaven Bilic last season and Antonio is now one of the first names on the teamsheet at London Stadium.

Speaking about his deal, West Ham’s top goalscorer this season was delighted to extend his stay in east London just one day after being named their Player of the Season.

“It’s about time, eh!” Antonio laughed. “I’m only joking! I’m over the moon, I’ve loved my time here and I’m just happy that we have managed to get things sorted so I can move onto next season and do what I’ve done this season. I’m delighted to have signed a new four-year deal. I’d like to thank the Chairman [David Sullivan] because we had a nice little deal for this to get sorted. He’s a lovely man and thanks very much!”

Antonio hasn’t played since Apr. 8 when he injured his hamstring against Swansea City and the Hammers have certainly missed his pace, power and supreme aerial ability.

A true 100 percenter, Antonio is adored by the West Ham faithful and after coming up through the lower leagues he is finally getting big rewards for his consistent displays on the biggest stage.

There’s no doubt that Antonio’s performances this season have been the major highlight for the Hammers after they moved stadiums, lost Dimitri Payet and plenty of defensive injuries has seen them sink into midtable.

