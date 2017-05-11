Premier League Power Rankings: Chelsea awaits its crown

The Premier League Power Rankings include a remarkably muddled middle, with so many teams still harboring top half hopes thanks to significant drop-offs from clubs like West Bromwich Albion.
Let’s see where we stand ahead of the final two weeks of fixtures.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|20 (19)
|Middlesbrough: Officially relegated, Boro drops a spot (and, yeah, Sunderland winning a match helped the move, too).
|19 (20)
|Sunderland: Beginning the race for re-promotion with a win over desperate Hull City. It’s something.
|18 (17)
|Hull City: Still not sure the loss to Sunderland actually happened.
|17 (18)
|Swansea City: Gylfi Sigurdsson calling upon the spirit of Iceland, and Fernando Llorente continues to come good at the right time.
|16 (11)
|Crystal Palace: Three-straight losses, two to Premier League powers, could have the Eagles in a precarious spot should Hull take three points at Selhurst Park this weekend.
|15 (10)
|Watford: Thumped by Leicester to walk its losing streak to three.
|14 (14)
|West Bromwich Albion: When the preseason goal is clearly “survive”, should it be any surprise when the Baggies start yawning soon after the 40-point mark?
|13 (14)
|Burnley: Sean Dyche has the Clarets primed for another Premier League season. Unlike West Brom, this is a fine preseason goal come good.
|12 (16)
|Stoke City: The PL’s muddled middle is keeping a top half finish possible for Mark Hughes‘ Potters.
|11 (9)
|Southampton: The Arsenal loss is no shame, and Saints’ shutout of Liverpool was pretty good, too.
|10 (12)
|Bournemouth: The wins over Boro and Sunderland were nice (and important), but the 2-2 draw with Stoke shows that Eddie Howe remains in control of the Cherries’ upward growth.
|9 (15)
|West Ham United: Unbeaten in five with four clean sheets since the 3-0 loss to Arsenal.
|8 (6)
|Everton: It’s probably difficult to play with desperation when you’re dead set in 7th, but we still expect more from Ronald Koeman‘s bunch.
|7 (8)
|Leicester City: With respect to the Craig Shakespeare effect, we can’t help but wonder if the Foxes would still be competing for a spot in Europe if Wilfried Ndidi was signed in August instead of January.
|6 (5)
|Manchester United: See: The Red Devils can lose. They just need to play a second-tier lineup and be focused on a match in the future.
|5 (7)
|Arsenal: With the odds very long, the Gunners are finally piling up wins. Too little, too late for the Top Four?
|4 (3)
|Liverpool: Disappointing draw, even given Saints’ dogged defense.
|3 (4)
|Manchester City: Back in the win column with style, cruising past Palace 5-0.
|2 (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur: Everyone loses (besides Celtic) every now and then.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: Will be popping champagne come Friday unless West Brom reverses form in fabulous fashion.