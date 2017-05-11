More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Previews of every Premier League game

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

To quote Kevin McCallister from Home Alone: “This is it… don’t get scared now!”

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

It’s likely many of you out there are petrified watching your team play at the moment with so much on the line every time a ball is kicked in the Premier League.

With Chelsea able to clinch the Premier League title at West Brom on Friday, the final game at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, a massive relegation battle between Crystal Palace and Hull, plus Arsenal and Liverpool both facing tricky away trips as they look to keep their top four hopes alive, there’s so much to keep an eye on.

[ MORE: PL schedule | Standings

Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.

Stoke City v. Arsenal

Bournemouth v. Burnley

Man City v. Leicester City

West Brom v. Chelsea

Tottenham v. Man United

Middlesbrough v. Southampton

Crystal Palace v. Hull City

Everton v. Watford

Sunderland v. Swansea City

West Ham v. Liverpool

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 37

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

There is still plenty to sort out as we reach the penultimate week of the Premier League season.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 2-0 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 4-0 Watford – (Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

West Brom 1-3 Chelsea – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Man City 3-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Sunderland 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Crystal Palace 1-2 Hull City – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 9:15 am. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

Watch, Stream: Premier League schedule – Week 37

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season has arrived.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Kicking things off on Friday, Chelsea head to West Bromwich Albion (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) knowing a win will seal the Premier League title.

On Saturday Manchester City host Leicester City (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Etihad with Pep Guardiola‘s men eager to solidify their spot in the top four. Then, Stoke City host Arsenal in the final game on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Arsene Wenger‘s men aim to make it five wins in six and keep the faint top four hopes alive.

Sunday is another busy day as Crystal Palace host Hull City (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive winner takes all relegation battle at Selhurst Park. Then West Ham host Liverpool (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men stumbling towards a top four finish and the Hammers are buoyant after beating Tottenham last time out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

Then comes the final game at White Hart Lane as Tottenham host Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what is sure to be an emotional occasion for Spurs as they say goodbye to their 118-year home.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Swansea City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Arsenal — NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Hull City – CNBC [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Liverpool – CNBC [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM

White Hart Lane ready for fitting farewell

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

After 118 years, the stage is set for the final 90 minutes of action at White Hart Lane this Sunday.

[ MORE: Tour around Spurs’ new stadium ]

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in their final game at the Lane with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men able to go the entire home season unbeaten if they avoid defeat.

[ PHOTOS: What are oldest stadiums in PL? ]

The Lane is truly one of the great soccer cathedrals in England. Cramped with fans close to the pitch at ever angle, you can almost feel the history seeping through your flesh as you walk around and sniff in the dusty air and freshly cut grass. You seem to hover over the pitch from any seat in the stadium and when goals go again you feel the old place reverberate and Spurs’ current team will look to give their fans a few final moments to enjoy in their final game at the Lane.

Yet the game is just one part of the farewell to Tottenham’s historic ground.

[ MORE: Spurs’ plan to continue American connection

After the game a huge farewell ceremony is planned (which you can watch live online via NBCSports.com) where former players, the current squad and coaching staff and academy teams will all be present, plus a show featuring music and a video montage will take center stage. Plus, fans will be given special gifts on arrival and there will be a fitting mosaic to see off the Lane in style.

Spurs leaving their historic home has kind of snuck up on everyone for a few reasons. Firstly, they only announced it was happening on Apr. 28 when their move to Wembley Stadium was confirmed. And secondly, they’ll be returning in just after 12 months when their new 61,000 capacity stadium is expected ready on the site right next to the current home.

Yes, Spurs will be leaving behind their entire history as a club when the current White Hart Lane stadium is leveled but they’ll also be preparing the club, and the surrounding area, for a bright new future.

It will be a slightly somber occasion at the Lane given the fact that many fans adore the many quirks (huge stanchions placed in front of seats are just one that sticks out, literally) and superb atmosphere generated at the Lane. Plus, the fact that Spurs look almost certain to come up short in the Premier League title race to Chelsea will make many think of “what could have been” during the final outing in one of English soccer’s oldest stadiums.

However, there is so much to be thankful to White Hart Lane for over the years.

From a League and FA Cup double under Bill Nicholson to magical players like Glenn Hoddle, Osvaldo Ardiles and now Harry Kane and Dele Alli strutting their stuff, this stadium has had a good run. A very good run.

Now, it will get one final sendoff before Tottenham make a huge leap into a bright future with their new home at White Hart Lane set to generate plenty of extra cash in ticket revenue, NFL games arriving on a purpose-built field and many more amenities that will benefit the local community for many generations to come. This is a game changer.

Obviously things will never be the same again, but the fact that Spurs will be remaining in their spiritual home will certainly help ease this massive transition for everyone at Tottenham.

ProSoccerTalk will be on site at White Hart Lane on Sunday to provide videos, photos, analysis and more from the final game.

Michail Antonio signs new long-term deal at West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

West Ham United have agreed a new contract with Michail Antonio until 2021.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Antonio, 27, has been the star of the show for the Hammers this season, scoring nine goals and adding three assists, and he’s been rewarded for his all-action displays which have seen him called up to the full England squad.

The former Reading and Nottingham Forest winger has been deployed centrally and in a wing-back role since breaking through under Slaven Bilic last season and Antonio is now one of the first names on the teamsheet at London Stadium.

Speaking about his deal, West Ham’s top goalscorer this season was delighted to extend his stay in east London just one day after being named their Player of the Season.

“It’s about time, eh!” Antonio laughed. “I’m only joking! I’m over the moon, I’ve loved my time here and I’m just happy that we have managed to get things sorted so I can move onto next season and do what I’ve done this season. I’m delighted to have signed a new four-year deal. I’d like to thank the Chairman [David Sullivan] because we had a nice little deal for this to get sorted. He’s a lovely man and thanks very much!”

Antonio hasn’t played since Apr. 8 when he injured his hamstring against Swansea City and the Hammers have certainly missed his pace, power and supreme aerial ability.

A true 100 percenter, Antonio is adored by the West Ham faithful and after coming up through the lower leagues he is finally getting big rewards for his consistent displays on the biggest stage.

There’s no doubt that Antonio’s performances this season have been the major highlight for the Hammers after they moved stadiums, lost Dimitri Payet and plenty of defensive injuries has seen them sink into midtable.