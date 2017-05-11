Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 37

There is still plenty to sort out as we reach the penultimate week of the Premier League season.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Tottenham 2-0 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Everton 4-0 Watford – (Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Stoke City 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
West Brom 1-3 Chelsea – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Man City 3-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Middlesbrough 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Crystal Palace 1-2 Hull City – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, CNBC)
West Ham 1-1 Liverpool – (Sunday, 9:15 am. ET, CNBC)