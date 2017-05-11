Watch, Stream: Premier League schedule – Week 37

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season has arrived.

Kicking things off on Friday, Chelsea head to West Bromwich Albion (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) knowing a win will seal the Premier League title.

On Saturday Manchester City host Leicester City (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Etihad with Pep Guardiola‘s men eager to solidify their spot in the top four. Then, Stoke City host Arsenal in the final game on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Arsene Wenger‘s men aim to make it five wins in six and keep the faint top four hopes alive.

Sunday is another busy day as Crystal Palace host Hull City (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive winner takes all relegation battle at Selhurst Park. Then West Ham host Liverpool (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men stumbling towards a top four finish and the Hammers are buoyant after beating Tottenham last time out.

Then comes the final game at White Hart Lane as Tottenham host Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what is sure to be an emotional occasion for Spurs as they say goodbye to their 118-year home.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday

2:45 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Swansea City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Arsenal — NBCSN [STREAM]



Sunday

7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Hull City – CNBC [STREAM]

9:15 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Liverpool – CNBC [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

