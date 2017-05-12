Bayern says Badstuber “likely headed abroad”; Man City calling?

Leicester won 4-2 on Dec. 10

Foxes unbeaten in three vs. MCFC

Man City leads all-time 53W-29D-29L

Manchester City aims for its first win over Leicester City since March 2015 when it welcomes the Foxes to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The fourth-place hosts open the day with a three-point lead on Arsenal and a four-point lead on Manchester United in the race for a Top Four spot, and can pass Liverpool with a win.

Leicester City has been surging since the arrival of manager Craig Shakespeare, and can finish as high as eighth in the league with a strong finish. A win coupled with a West Brom loss to Chelsea on Friday would place the Foxes in the eight spot.

What they’re saying

Pablo Zabaleta on the end to this season (and his time?) at City: “A big club is made by people. That’s why my love for this club is amazing, it’s too much, and it will be forever. I have spent nine years here so when you are that long at one club you have that feeling. Also, with respect to the other teams that I have played for, my best moments as a player have been in a Manchester City shirt.”

Leicester back Yohan Benalouane on meeting Man City: “Guardiola teams have a lot of shape and quality. In this moment, we have to focus on the Leicester team. If you want to make something good, you have to not think about the other team. We are thinking about the shape of Leicester and trying to make something good for ourselves.”

Prediction

For two seasons, Leicester has been a hair in Man City’s dessert. Even with Friday’s venue being the Etihad Stadium, this very well could continue, but Man City’s use of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus together is a big test for Benalouane and Co. Man City, 2-0.

Follow @NicholasMendola