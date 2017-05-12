Bayern says Badstuber “likely headed abroad”; Man City calling?

Limited by playing time at Bayern Munich, Holger Badstuber will get a new home this summer.
Badstuber, 28, was linked to Manchester City in January, but was given a one-year extension from Bayern and a loan deal to Schalke.
Man City was hit by defender injuries in January, and Guardiola hoped to bring Badstuber to the Etihad Stadium on a loan deal.
That move could happen as Guardiola revolutionizes City’s corps this summer, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects Badstuber to leave the country.
“It was clear from the outset that Holger Badstuber, after his loan spell at Schalke, would likely look for a new experience abroad,” read a statement from Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “Bayern Munich wishes Holger Badstuber all the best and would like to thank him for his exemplary commitment during almost 15 years at Säbener Straße.”
Badstuber joined Bayern’s Academy from Stuttgart in 2002, and has made 177 appearances for the Bavarians and 31 caps for Germany. His career has been hit with several major injuries, with his last cap coming in 2015.