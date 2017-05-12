Cake Banter: Yaya Toure’s agent wants odd City send-off

Dimitri Seluk is among the worst parts of football, but he’s given us a funny story for a Friday morning.

Yaya Toure’s agent has been a constant thorn in the player’s side, whether the midfielder agrees or not.

Seluk has ruffled the feathers of City boss Pep Guardiola, amplified in-house issues in the press, and been an all-around nuisance. Remember his suggestions that Toure could cross town to join Manchester United?

Perhaps no drama spoke louder than Seluk’s claims that City did not respect Toure’s birthday in 2014, when the midfielder wasn’t given cake or flowers — the nerve! — by the Etihad Stadium set.

Well, Seluk is hopeful that City’s fans will — wait for it — bring cakes to the Etihad Stadium for the Leicester City match on Saturday. For one thing, it’ll be the player’s 34th birthday, but also what Seluk imagines will be one of Toure’s final matches at the venue in a City shirt.

“The City fans should all bring cakes to the game to show Yaya how much they love him. It looks like this will be Yaya’s final season with City and I think he deserves a special goodbye from the people of Manchester. “What happened three years ago was a joke that was misunderstood. I think everybody will be able to laugh about it if supporters gave him a cake for this birthday.”

Oh, Dimitri. Your “joke” was hilarious. No one thought you were joking when you blasted City for its birthday plans, and a similar number probably appreciate your words about Toure’s future considering the player is hopeful of an Etihad stay.

Funny? Sure. Still the worst amongst high-profile agents? Without question.

