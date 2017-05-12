More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Chelsea players praise Conte for title, turnaround in first season

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

One thing is certain without a shadow of a doubt: Antonio Conte‘s players love love playing for him.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

Following Chelsea’s 1-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion on Friday, a result which clinched the 2016-17 Premier League title for the Blues, Conte’s players were full of praise for the impact he’s had in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

365 days ago, two months before Conte had arrived, Chelsea sat ninth in the PL table; they would slip one more spot and finish the season in 10th. While they’re all thrilled to have won the PL title already this term, there’s still an FA Cup double to be won.

[ MORE: How Chelsea won the PL title in September ]

David Luiz‘s first spell at Chelsea was full of highs and lows, but the Brazilian left the club in the summer of 2014 amid lots of the latter and returned last summer with fans expecting more of the same. What they hadn’t accounted for, however, was the Conte effect — quotes from the BBC:

“I am happy. Very happy. It is my first Premier League title. When I decided to come back here I dreamed to win the Premier League. I am very happy because my dream came true.

“Tonight was a great game but we did it. We work hard every day to have these moments.”

“[Conte] likes to work, works with passion every day. I am happy for him. He deserves it because he is working hard every day.”

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Perhaps no player has improved more noticeably returned to his own previously great heights than Eden Hazard, who chipped in with 15 goals and 5 assists in the PL this season (just 4 and 3 in 2015-16) — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s amazing to celebrate with the fans. The game was so difficult. We are very happy.

“We talked a lot about the manager already, he is fantastic and we work a lot in training. Full credit to him and the players. We lost to Arsenal and then we went on an unbelievable run.

“That’s when we said that we can win the league.”

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Gary Cahill replaced John Terry as the club’s full-time captain this season as Terry was quickly phased out of the first-team squad early in the campaign. The two England center backs said after the game that they’d share the honor of being first to lift the trophy — quotes from the BBC:

“It feels amazing. It is a special moment. I thought we deserved it over the season. We worked very hard and have been the better team. It is fantastic to wrap it up with a couple of games to go, it is very difficult in this league.

“We didn’t want this to drag on. We had the opportunity today to win the league and it was a pinch yourself moment in the tunnel before we went out.

“We played maybe a bit nervy because we knew what was at stake but showed experience in the end and wore them down.

“We felt confident in the dressing room all season. There is a danger you start believing you are champions when you are not.

“The league is in the bag, it is an amazing achievement for everyone involved. These are moments you need to cherish. I can’t wait to get my hands on that trophy.”

Conte: “Dream is coming true” & reveals key moment in season

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT

WEST BROMWICH — Waking into the press conference room at the Hawthorns in a tracksuit after his suit was soaked with champagne, beer and more in the celebrations in the locker room and on the pitch, Antonio Conte couldn’t help but smile.

Conte, 47, had just delivered the Premier League title in his first season as a manager in England and the Italian had done it in style with two games remaining.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

Speaking to reporters after the game, Conte revealed that he was punched in his face during the celebrations and his suit was “a disaster” but none of that mattered.

He is living in a dream.

“I’m living a very important moment,” Conte admitted. “I am enjoying this moment a lot. When you put a lot of patience, enthusiasm in your work, a lot of hours. A lot of time you don’t sleep for your work. When this moment arrives, it is right to enjoy and celebrate with your players, your fans and my staff, with the club. It is great. This is a dream that is coming true.”

[ VIDEO: Chelsea win Premier League ]

That dream started off after a nightmare season for Chelsea in 2015-16 as the reigning Premier League champs finished in 10th place and Conte admitted he had “a lot of problems” to sort out when he arrived last summer.

Coupled with giants from across the Premier League spending big to try and win the title or at the very least finish in the top four, the Italian admitted it “wasn’t easy” to content for the title and thanked his players for “trusting” in his philosophy throughout.

His passion on the sidelines and with his players have rallied fans to his cause and he has become a cult hero at Chelsea in incredible fashion. It feels like the dawn of a new era of dominance for the west London club under his leadership.

“I am very happy for the club because the club trust me,” Conte said. “To repay the club is very important for me.”

[ MORE: How Chelsea won the PL title in September ]

When asked by ProSoccerTalk, he also spoke about the key moment which turned Chelsea’s season around: the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September which led to the incredibly important switch to a 3-4-3 formation.

“Yeah, honestly. Yes. Yes. Yes,” Conte said. “Because after two bad defeats, not simple defeats, bad, bad defeats, Liverpool and Arsenal. Against Arsenal this game was frustrating for me because during the game I didn’t see nothing of my work, of my idea of football. In that moment it was frustrating for me. I found the strength to change, to take the responsibility to change the system and find a new suit for these players. I think it was the key moment for us. Every single player found in this system the best for them.”

And that simple tweak is what ultimately won Chelsea, and Conte, the title.

Redemption in the air as Chelsea clinch Premier League

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

WEST BROMWICH – Antonio Conte’s Chelsea won the Premier League title on Friday, beating West Brom 1-0 as the Italian coach won the league in his first-ever season in England.

This clearly feels like the dawn of yet another era of Chelsea dominance, but it has arrived after huge disappointment last season.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

At the final whistle most of Chelsea’s players sunk to their knees, pounding the Hawthorns pitch in delight as they’d sealed their second Premier League title in the last three seasons thanks to Michy Batshuayi‘s 82nd minute strike.

For some there was a feeling of jubilation. For most there was a sense of redemption.

The latter emotion is easy to understand.

[ MORE: How Chelsea set up title win in September

Following their title win in 2014-15 under Jose Mourinho, this was meant to be a new era of dominance for the Blues under the famed “Special One” in his second stint at the Bridge. Six months later he was fired and they were just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Star players Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas, vilified by many for apparently playing a huge role with their slack performances on the pitch and actions behind-the-scenes in Mourinho’s demise, have answered all of their critics this season.

[ VIDEO: Chelsea win the Premier League

Gary Cahill, captain for most of this campaign, summed up his emotions after Chelsea’s title win was secured.

“It feels amazing. It is a special moment. I thought we deserved it over the season,” Cahill said. “We worked very hard and have been the better team. It is fantastic to wrap it up with a couple of games to go, it is very difficult in this league.”

In Conte, Chelsea have a new figurehead, one that the players not only trust but fear as his ferocious antics on the sidelines seem to only scratch the surface when it comes to explaining exactly what makes him a serial winner.

Conte has now won four-straight league titles (three with Juventus in Italy and one with Chelsea) and throughout the game Chelsea’s fans sung his name loud and proud with Italian flags in the away end and Conte’s face on a banner which simply read “The Boss” which was held aloft.

“Antonio, Antonio, Antonioooo, Antonio, Antonioooo!”

Conte has done a miraculous job to not only turn Chelsea into a title-winning team on the pitch but also off it too.

Mentally, many players will have been focused on proving the haters wrong. For much of last season they seemed hell-bent on proving critics wrong and were angry. Now, they’re focused and have channeled their energy in the right way.

Now, they’ve won the title. So, for this Chelsea team it should no longer be about redemption.

With the UEFA Champions League back next season, there will be bigger challenges ahead for Conte and his boys to conquer. They’ll need a bigger squad ready to challenge on all fronts but they don’t need to break up this team. They just need to add three or four players of real quality but recruiting the right players to not upset the near-perfect balance is a huge task.

Conte’s biggest task will be to keep his team hungry over the offseason. After the game he didn’t want to think about next season and purely wanted to enjoy the moment.

He won’t want the focus to be on these celebrations for too long though.

Mourinho failed with that badly back in the summer of 2015, and other previous champions have struggled to do that in recent years. Manchester City have failed to regain that hunger in a post-title winning season twice in recent years, with no back-to-back winners of the PL title since Manchester United in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Chelsea’s players, staff and fans certainly enjoyed the moment on the pitch at the Hawthorns on Friday night after securing the title, but knowing Conte his mind will have already thought about how he can replicate this incredible success next season.

His players have got their redemption and have patched up their legacy. Now, it’s time for them to focus on winning more trophies.

Conte delighted to win PL, turns attention to FA Cup, double

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT

No matter which way you spin it, Antonio Conte‘s first season in the Premier League is already a successful one — perhaps surprisingly so, the degree to which it has been.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

With that said, Chelsea’s first-year Italian boss isn’t satisfied yet, and he probably won’t be unless his side beats Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27 and turns the 2016-17 season into a double-winning campaign — quotes from the BBC:

“That decision changed our season. We had to change and find a new suit for our team. In my mind there was this option to play a 3-4-3 because I knew I had the players to do that.

“We were not lucky, we did a great job. It’s important to rest. It is a great season but now we can win the FA Cup.

“Every game I feel like I have played with my players. I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game. This is me, I am this.

“In the present, in the past, I stay with my players in positive and negative situations. We won this title together.”

Chelsea’s players react to winning Premier League title

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

Chelsea’s players were in full party mode at the Hawthorns on Friday.

[ VIDEO: Chelsea win the Premier League

The newly crowned Premier League champs reacted to the success on social media as the club and players posted videos and photos.

[ MORE: How Chelsea set up title win in September

Have a look at the latest reaction below.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ] 

Three happy Spaniards!

Selfie central

Alonso is happy

Chelsea’s players celebrate with fans

Goal hero Michy Batshuayi

More songs with the fans

Conte soaked in the dressing room