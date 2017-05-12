More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Everton 1-0 Watford: Goal for Barkley in his last game at Goodison?

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
  • Barkley’s 5th goal this season broke the deadlock
  • Everton locked into 7th-place finish
  • Watford miss chance to go 10th, remain 15th

With their season two games from the finish line and virtually nothing to play for, you’d almost understand if Everton turned in a pair of subpar performances to close out the 2016-17 Premier League season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

On Friday, though, with Watford visiting in the final game at Goodison Park this season, Ronald Koeman‘s side cruised to victory courtesy of Ross Barkley‘s fifth goal of the season just 10 minutes after halftime.

Tom Davies forced Gomes into a difficult diving save in the 22nd minute, as the 18-year-old academy product fired from 25 yards out but Watford’s Brazilian no. 1 was quick to scramble across the face of goal and push the swerving ball wide.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Barkley, with constant speculation over his future at Everton ongoing, put his name into the headlines once again with a well-hit strike from 25 yards out in the 56th minute. The ball’s downward movement froze Gomes ever so slightly as it dipped and moved right to left before nestling itself into the inside netting.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Perhaps Everton should have been awarded a penalty not long after the hour mark, as Romelu Lukaku was taken down by Daryl Janmaat‘s sliding challenge in an attempt to win the ball. If Janmaat won the ball, the contact he made with it was ever so slight and simultaneous to contact with Lukaku.

The lone moment in which Joel Robles was called upon to preserve Everton’s lead came in the 87th minute, as the ball was played long and into the box, and M’Baye Niang blasted a shot toward goal from eight yards out. The Spanish goalkeeper was quick to react and dive to his right, making the save with his outstretched right hand.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The result sees Everton, who can’t finish any higher or lower than seventh this season, cross the 60-point plateau as they reach 61 points for the first time in three seasons. Watford, meanwhile, would have gone 10 in the PL table with a win, but the defeat means they’ll spend another few days in 15th instead.

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

The Premier League could have its new champion by the end of the afternoon (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea needs just three points to claim the PL title, and would be thrilled to do it against Tony Pulis and West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Sam Field makes his second-straight start for the Baggies, while Cesc Fabregas keeps his place ahead of N'Golo Kante for Chelsea.

LINEUPS

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Brunt, Livermore, Fletcher (c), Field, McClean; Rondon. Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Yacob, Morrison, Chadli, Leko, Robson-Kanu.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Kante, Willian, Batshuayi.

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Everton hopes to awaken its attack and end a three-match goalless run when it visits Watford at Goodison Park on Friday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com).

Watford hasn’t been better, losers of three-straight in PL play.

LINEUPS

Everton: Joel, Baines, Jagielka, A. Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku. Subs: Hewelt, Kone, Barry, Valencia, Besic, Pennington, J. Williams.

Watford: Gomes (GK); Kabasele, Prödl, Mariappa; Janmaat, Doucouré, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas; Okaka, Deeney (C). Subs: Pantilimon (GK), Eleftheriou, Zúñiga, Watson, Amrabat, Success, Niang.

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Swansea City could avoid relegation and still lose its talisman.

Reports had claimed Gylfi Sigurdsson would be a Southampton target were Swans to drop into the Championship, but Everton is hoping to tempt the Welsh side and Iceland star with big money regardless of the side’s status for next season.

The report comes on the heels of Koeman telling Ross Barkley he had a week to decide whether he’d sign a new contract to stay at Goodison Park.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines — Week 37 ]

Sky Sports says Everton is willing to go as high as $32 million for Sigurdsson, and he’s not the only notable name on Ronald Koeman‘s wish list.

Everton are likely to face competition from Southampton for the 27-year-old, whose current contract at Swansea runs until 2020.

As well as Sigurdsson, Ronald Koeman is interested in signing Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.

In terms of consistency, both Klaassen and Sigurdsson have proven themselves a bit more than the 23-year-old Barkley. And the English international would fetch a pretty penny from the winning Premier League bidder.

Premier League Preview: Sunderland vs. Swansea City

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT
  • Swans won 3-0 on Dec. 10
  • Draws in last two at Stadium of Light
  • Sunderland leads all-time 13W-11D-9L

Swansea City knows a Saturday win at Sunderland could provide the three points that keep the Welsh side in the Premier League (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

If Swans win at Sunderland and Hull City loses at Crystal Palace, Swansea will be safe in the Premier League. A Hull win would move Swans level with Palace on points, but there’s significant goal difference to overcome between Swansea and Palace.

Sunderland can only hope to play spoiler, and put together a rare winning streak following last week’s surprising win over desperate Hull City.

What they’re saying

Sunderland’s George Honeyman on finishing strong: “There’s always going to tension with where we are and the results we’ve been getting, no matter what the performance is like. They sell out every week away from home, it feels amazing to give them something, you see them at the end and you do think, I wish we could give them this every week. That’s the key, we need to give them a bit of hope for next season, build some momentum. They’ll feel better about next season if we can put in some good performances.

Swansea City’s Leon Britton on traveling fans“It’s the moments when you feel the opposition are getting on top or maybe a player or two are getting a little tired – that’s when hearing the fans singing your name or singing about the team really gives you some extra energy. It’s down to the players to perform on the pitch, but the supporters certainly play their part as the players respond to them.”

Prediction

The long trip north may sap something from Swansea, but they still nab a point with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.