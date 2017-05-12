More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Infantino channels Blatter rather than marking clean break

Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) Regardless of his intentions, Gianni Infantino’s rhetoric and actions at his second congress leading world soccer did little to signal a clean break from the discredited Sepp Blatter era.

And that’s after having more than a year to re-shape the tainted FIFA presidency in his image and the chance to banish Blatter’s acolytes.

Critics contest that, the appearance at least, is of a governing body slipping back into the murky traits of the Blatter regime, with opaque backroom dealings, decisions taken within closed circles, and debate appearing to be suppressed.

The FIFA ethics prosecutor ousted by Infantino this week was explicit when asked how the past and present presidents differ: Only their Swiss birthplaces.

“One comes from Brig,” investigator Cornel Borbely said. “The other from Visp.”

There is a clear difference. Infantino is not accused of financial wrongdoing like Blatter, who ruled the game for 17 years before being banished from power in disgrace after it became clear how he enriched himself through leading FIFA.

Their thirst for power seems comparable at times, though, in the clandestine way decisions are made.

The manner in which Infantino has accumulated power is at odds with the recommendations of the reforms he helped to craft after the 2015 scandal. The presidency, crafted into an executive position by Blatter, was intended to become more ambassadorial in the new era with the secretary general gaining the authority of a CEO. At the FIFA Congress in Bahrain, Fatma Samoura marked her first year as secretary general by being relegated to a bit-part role.

The executive committee, so discredited under Blatter as members were led away in handcuffs and toppled on FIFA ethics violations, morphed into the council last year with a membership swelling to almost 40.

And far from the body becoming more transparent, members were warned about speaking publicly about the decisions immediately after Tuesday’s meeting in Manama. The need for clarity was heightened by the uncertainty over why Borbely was jettisoned along with ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert. FIFA’s hierarchy sidestepped requests for detail, taking almost 24 hours to formulate a partial response.

“(FIFA) has already lost the battle of public opinion, we had a good chance to rebuild that and we need to,” former presidential candidate Prince Ali said. “Things cannot be conducted behind closed doors. Everyone wants to know what is going on.”

The void gave Eckert and Borbely a clear run for a day to elevate their own importance to the ethics process and issue hyperbolic – but unchallenged – warnings about the fate of soccer.

The credentials of their replacements as head of the ethics chambers – a Colombian lawyer and Greek judge – have not been disputed. What remains a mystery is exactly why Eckert and Borbely were not only deemed inadequate but discovered their fates only as they flew to Bahrain where they were up for re-election.

After Borbely said his removal will stall the progress of hundreds of ethics cases, Infantino turned on his investigator by asking why the backlog was so big.

FIFA officials evaded questions for weeks about whether rumors Eckert and Borbely were being ditched were accurate, with the German council member indicating that he was misled by Samoura on the eve of Tuesday’s meeting. Reinhard Grindel demanded a “more transparent” process.

The need for more gender equality and geographic diversity was the reason eventually delivered by Infantino on Thursday. Although Borbely was replaced by a Colombian woman, Maria Claudia Rojas, the judge’s role passed from a 69-year-old white German to a 69-year-old white Greek in Vassilios Skouris.

Then there’s the curious case of Miguel Maduro, who was removed as head of the governance committee less than a year after being appointed at a time when Infantino was already on a mission to bring a wider geographic spread.

The 211 soccer federations have the final say approving committee members in the congress and could have rebuffed Infantino. It’s rare, however, to find any debate in the open parliament of soccer. Dissent isn’t encouraged.

“Bear in mind the majority of the congress are totally dependent on FIFA,” Prince Ali said, “so it is very hard to take an opposing view to a president.”

When there was an open clash of views on Thursday – between the Israelis and Palestinians – Infantino engineered a way to prevent the motion being voted on. The president, however, introduced a new proposal that handed power to his council to resolve the matter over settlement teams in the West Bank. Once again, Infantino secured the overwhelming backing of congress in a move Prince Ali branded undemocratic.

“The way business is conducted is the same,” Prince Ali, the Jordanian federation president, said as he compared the Blatter and Infantino administrations. “I don’t see the refreshing change, the openness, the transparency that everybody talks about really taking effect on the ground.”

Infantino counters that the “new FIFA is a democracy, it is not a dictatorship.” And there was refreshing messaging from Infantino – notably embracing corruption investigations publicly in a manner often deficient within the International Olympic Committee leadership.

But a strident warning to corrupt officials to leave soccer was eclipsed by the off-the-cuff attack on “fake news” and “FIFA bashing” he blamed for undermining his presidency

In blaming the messenger – before later backtracking in genial exchanges with reporters – Infantino was channeling the divisionary rhetoric of Blatter. And Blatter is the last person Infantino should be trying to emulate.

After a second congress was overshadowed by criticism of his use of presidential power, Infantino has two years remaining of his mandate to truly lead FIFA into the new, open era promised.

STREAM LIVE: Top four hopefuls Man City host Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 7:13 AM EDT

Manchester City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to take another huge step towards UEFA Champions League qualification.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

City can momentarily go third with a win but they’re just three points above fifth-place Arsenal with three games to go. The margins of error for Pep are slim and we certainly know that this Leicester side are capable of an upset.

The Foxes are pushing for a top 10 finish under caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare and the former assistant coach will do his chances of getting the gig on a full-time basis no harm at all with a marquee win at Man City.

In team news City have Sergio Aguero on the bench after his return from injury but Guardiola keeps the same team which beat Crystal Palace last weekend.

Leicester make two changes with Andy King coming in for Danny Drinkwater who is out for the season with a thigh injury, and youngster Ben Chilwell coming in.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Yaya Toure; De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane; Gabriel Jesus. Subs: Gunn, Aguero, Nolito, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy. Subs:  Zieler, Musa, Amartey, Kapustka, Slimani, Gray, Wasilewski

Koeman: Everton hope Barkley will stay; “It is up to the player”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

The contract stalemate between Ross Barkley and Everton is expected to reach its conclusion in the days between now and end of the Premier League season — or, so the club hopes.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

With a handful of clubs interested in his services this summer (clubs that are able to pay the 23-year-old significantly more than Everton can do), the ball is 100 percent in Barkley’s court as he and he alone decides his immediate and long-term future. With a new contract already agreed with Everton (his current deal expires in just over 12 months’ time) but not yet signed, Barkley’s going to get paid either way.

Per Everton manager Ronald Koeman, the club’s official stance is still very much, “Please stay, Ross. Please.” Speaking after the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over Watford on Friday, Koeman was inevitably asked about Barkley’s contract situation — quotes from the BBC:

“I am really proud of the players’ record at home this season with 13 wins in the 19 games. We did not have the aggression and intensity in the first half, but we were better after the break.

“Ross’s goal is what we need, more goals from midfield. We hope that he will sign the contract, but it is not up to me, or the board, it is up to the player. We have offered Ross a really good contract. We cannot wait until the summer, until August.

“I am really happy. I think that we have had a really good season, finishing behind the big six in the Premier League. We need to do better away from home, but that is for next season.”

Chelsea players praise Conte for title, turnaround in first season

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

One thing is certain without a shadow of a doubt: Antonio Conte‘s players love love playing for him.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

Following Chelsea’s 1-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion on Friday, a result which clinched the 2016-17 Premier League title for the Blues, Conte’s players were full of praise for the impact he’s had in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

365 days ago, two months before Conte had arrived, Chelsea sat ninth in the PL table; they would slip one more spot and finish the season in 10th. While they’re all thrilled to have won the PL title already this term, there’s still an FA Cup double to be won.

[ MORE: How Chelsea won the PL title in September ]

David Luiz‘s first spell at Chelsea was full of highs and lows, but the Brazilian left the club in the summer of 2014 amid lots of the latter and returned last summer with fans expecting more of the same. What they hadn’t accounted for, however, was the Conte effect — quotes from the BBC:

“I am happy. Very happy. It is my first Premier League title. When I decided to come back here I dreamed to win the Premier League. I am very happy because my dream came true.

“Tonight was a great game but we did it. We work hard every day to have these moments.”

“[Conte] likes to work, works with passion every day. I am happy for him. He deserves it because he is working hard every day.”

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Perhaps no player has improved more noticeably returned to his own previously great heights than Eden Hazard, who chipped in with 15 goals and 5 assists in the PL this season (just 4 and 3 in 2015-16) — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s amazing to celebrate with the fans. The game was so difficult. We are very happy.

“We talked a lot about the manager already, he is fantastic and we work a lot in training. Full credit to him and the players. We lost to Arsenal and then we went on an unbelievable run.

“That’s when we said that we can win the league.”

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Gary Cahill replaced John Terry as the club’s full-time captain this season as Terry was quickly phased out of the first-team squad early in the campaign. The two England center backs said after the game that they’d share the honor of being first to lift the trophy — quotes from the BBC:

“It feels amazing. It is a special moment. I thought we deserved it over the season. We worked very hard and have been the better team. It is fantastic to wrap it up with a couple of games to go, it is very difficult in this league.

“We didn’t want this to drag on. We had the opportunity today to win the league and it was a pinch yourself moment in the tunnel before we went out.

“We played maybe a bit nervy because we knew what was at stake but showed experience in the end and wore them down.

“We felt confident in the dressing room all season. There is a danger you start believing you are champions when you are not.

“The league is in the bag, it is an amazing achievement for everyone involved. These are moments you need to cherish. I can’t wait to get my hands on that trophy.”

Conte: “Dream is coming true” & reveals key moment in season

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT

WEST BROMWICH — Waking into the press conference room at the Hawthorns in a tracksuit after his suit was soaked with champagne, beer and more in the celebrations in the locker room and on the pitch, Antonio Conte couldn’t help but smile.

Conte, 47, had just delivered the Premier League title in his first season as a manager in England and the Italian had done it in style with two games remaining.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

Speaking to reporters after the game, Conte revealed that he was punched in his face during the celebrations and his suit was “a disaster” but none of that mattered.

He is living in a dream.

“I’m living a very important moment,” Conte admitted. “I am enjoying this moment a lot. When you put a lot of patience, enthusiasm in your work, a lot of hours. A lot of time you don’t sleep for your work. When this moment arrives, it is right to enjoy and celebrate with your players, your fans and my staff, with the club. It is great. This is a dream that is coming true.”

[ VIDEO: Chelsea win Premier League ]

That dream started off after a nightmare season for Chelsea in 2015-16 as the reigning Premier League champs finished in 10th place and Conte admitted he had “a lot of problems” to sort out when he arrived last summer.

Coupled with giants from across the Premier League spending big to try and win the title or at the very least finish in the top four, the Italian admitted it “wasn’t easy” to content for the title and thanked his players for “trusting” in his philosophy throughout.

His passion on the sidelines and with his players have rallied fans to his cause and he has become a cult hero at Chelsea in incredible fashion. It feels like the dawn of a new era of dominance for the west London club under his leadership.

“I am very happy for the club because the club trust me,” Conte said. “To repay the club is very important for me.”

[ MORE: How Chelsea won the PL title in September ]

When asked by ProSoccerTalk, he also spoke about the key moment which turned Chelsea’s season around: the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September which led to the incredibly important switch to a 3-4-3 formation.

“Yeah, honestly. Yes. Yes. Yes,” Conte said. “Because after two bad defeats, not simple defeats, bad, bad defeats, Liverpool and Arsenal. Against Arsenal this game was frustrating for me because during the game I didn’t see nothing of my work, of my idea of football. In that moment it was frustrating for me. I found the strength to change, to take the responsibility to change the system and find a new suit for these players. I think it was the key moment for us. Every single player found in this system the best for them.”

And that simple tweak is what ultimately won Chelsea, and Conte, the title.