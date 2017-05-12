Pochettino after title hopes fade: “Difficult to take off this feeling”

Credit Mauricio Pochettino for his honesty in a difficult time.
The Premier League’s latest Manager of the Month has admitted there’s been a let-down around the training ground after the club’s disappointing 1-0 loss to West Ham essentially assured that Tottenham won’t catch Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.
Few would pretend that everything is fine after such a disappointment, but Pochettino has been especially candid in not proffering bogus “We’ll fight to the death” bravado.
From the BBC:
“We have three games to play, we still feel disappointed from last week and it is difficult to take off this feeling. We missed a good opportunity to put pressure on Chelsea and to fight nearly to the end. Now it is in their hands to win the Premier League and it is so difficult for us to win. Before the game we thought anything was possible, but afterwards it was a big disappointment and it was difficult to lift everyone.”
Pochettino admitted that the last home match at White Hart Lane assures that Spurs will be laser-focused for the game, so it’s not like he’s setting the table with excuses.
Yet it’s refreshing to hear a confident manager admit to the challenge when so many would head to a spin zone of “We’re still Top Four, and we’ll keep going.”
The UEFA Europa League seemingly wants a small Manchester United presence in Solna for the tournament final against Ajax.
United will be allocated less than a one-fifth of the tickets for the 50,000-seat Friends Arena, with club officials writing supporters to tell them the allotment is between 8,000 and 9,500.
With no public screenings planned in-and-around Stockholm, this severely limits the allure of being in Sweden without a ticket for the event.
In comparison, the BBC reports that Liverpool and Sevilla each received more than 10,000 tickets for last year’s final in Basel despite it being held at a smaller venue than Friends Arena.
The BBC writes “the only United supporters eligible to apply for a ticket will be season ticket holders who have attended every cup game this season and season ticket or executive ticket holders who have applied for a ticket for an away game in Europe at some point over the past two seasons.”
Limited by playing time at Bayern Munich, Holger Badstuber will get a new home this summer.
Badstuber, 28, was linked to Manchester City in January, but was given a one-year extension from Bayern and a loan deal to Schalke.
Man City was hit by defender injuries in January, and Guardiola hoped to bring Badstuber to the Etihad Stadium on a loan deal.
That move could happen as Guardiola revolutionizes City’s corps this summer, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects Badstuber to leave the country.
From Bundesliga.com:
“It was clear from the outset that Holger Badstuber, after his loan spell at Schalke, would likely look for a new experience abroad,” read a statement from Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “Bayern Munich wishes Holger Badstuber all the best and would like to thank him for his exemplary commitment during almost 15 years at Säbener Straße.”
Badstuber joined Bayern’s Academy from Stuttgart in 2002, and has made 177 appearances for the Bavarians and 31 caps for Germany. His career has been hit with several major injuries, with his last cap coming in 2015.
Dimitri Seluk is among the worst parts of football, but he’s given us a funny story for a Friday morning.
Yaya Toure’s agent has been a constant thorn in the player’s side, whether the midfielder agrees or not.
Seluk has ruffled the feathers of City boss Pep Guardiola, amplified in-house issues in the press, and been an all-around nuisance. Remember his suggestions that Toure could cross town to join Manchester United?
Perhaps no drama spoke louder than Seluk’s claims that City did not respect Toure’s birthday in 2014, when the midfielder wasn’t given cake or flowers — the nerve! — by the Etihad Stadium set.
Well, Seluk is hopeful that City’s fans will — wait for it — bring cakes to the Etihad Stadium for the Leicester City match on Saturday. For one thing, it’ll be the player’s 34th birthday, but also what Seluk imagines will be one of Toure’s final matches at the venue in a City shirt.
“The City fans should all bring cakes to the game to show Yaya how much they love him. It looks like this will be Yaya’s final season with City and I think he deserves a special goodbye from the people of Manchester.
“What happened three years ago was a joke that was misunderstood. I think everybody will be able to laugh about it if supporters gave him a cake for this birthday.”
Oh, Dimitri. Your “joke” was hilarious. No one thought you were joking when you blasted City for its birthday plans, and a similar number probably appreciate your words about Toure’s future considering the player is hopeful of an Etihad stay.
Funny? Sure. Still the worst amongst high-profile agents? Without question.
- Leicester won 4-2 on Dec. 10
- Foxes unbeaten in three vs. MCFC
- Man City leads all-time 53W-29D-29L
Manchester City aims for its first win over Leicester City since March 2015 when it welcomes the Foxes to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The fourth-place hosts open the day with a three-point lead on Arsenal and a four-point lead on Manchester United in the race for a Top Four spot, and can pass Liverpool with a win.
Leicester City has been surging since the arrival of manager Craig Shakespeare, and can finish as high as eighth in the league with a strong finish. A win coupled with a West Brom loss to Chelsea on Friday would place the Foxes in the eight spot.
What they’re saying
Pablo Zabaleta on the end to this season (and his time?) at City: “A big club is made by people. That’s why my love for this club is amazing, it’s too much, and it will be forever. I have spent nine years here so when you are that long at one club you have that feeling. Also, with respect to the other teams that I have played for, my best moments as a player have been in a Manchester City shirt.”
Leicester back Yohan Benalouane on meeting Man City: “Guardiola teams have a lot of shape and quality. In this moment, we have to focus on the Leicester team. If you want to make something good, you have to not think about the other team. We are thinking about the shape of Leicester and trying to make something good for ourselves.”
Prediction
For two seasons, Leicester has been a hair in Man City’s dessert. Even with Friday’s venue being the Etihad Stadium, this very well could continue, but Man City’s use of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus together is a big test for Benalouane and Co. Man City, 2-0.