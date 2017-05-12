Premier League Preview: Sunderland vs. Swansea City

Swans won 3-0 on Dec. 10

Draws in last two at Stadium of Light

Sunderland leads all-time 13W-11D-9L

Swansea City knows a Saturday win at Sunderland could provide the three points that keep the Welsh side in the Premier League (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

If Swans win at Sunderland and Hull City loses at Crystal Palace, Swansea will be safe in the Premier League. A Hull win would move Swans level with Palace on points, but there’s significant goal difference to overcome between Swansea and Palace.

Sunderland can only hope to play spoiler, and put together a rare winning streak following last week’s surprising win over desperate Hull City.

What they’re saying

Sunderland’s George Honeyman on finishing strong: “There’s always going to tension with where we are and the results we’ve been getting, no matter what the performance is like. They sell out every week away from home, it feels amazing to give them something, you see them at the end and you do think, I wish we could give them this every week. That’s the key, we need to give them a bit of hope for next season, build some momentum. They’ll feel better about next season if we can put in some good performances.

Swansea City’s Leon Britton on traveling fans: “It’s the moments when you feel the opposition are getting on top or maybe a player or two are getting a little tired – that’s when hearing the fans singing your name or singing about the team really gives you some extra energy. It’s down to the players to perform on the pitch, but the supporters certainly play their part as the players respond to them.”

Prediction

The long trip north may sap something from Swansea, but they still nab a point with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

