Premier League Preview: Sunderland vs. Swansea City

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT
  • Swans won 3-0 on Dec. 10
  • Draws in last two at Stadium of Light
  • Sunderland leads all-time 13W-11D-9L

Swansea City knows a Saturday win at Sunderland could provide the three points that keep the Welsh side in the Premier League (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

If Swans win at Sunderland and Hull City loses at Crystal Palace, Swansea will be safe in the Premier League. A Hull win would move Swans level with Palace on points, but there’s significant goal difference to overcome between Swansea and Palace.

Sunderland can only hope to play spoiler, and put together a rare winning streak following last week’s surprising win over desperate Hull City.

What they’re saying

Sunderland’s George Honeyman on finishing strong: “There’s always going to tension with where we are and the results we’ve been getting, no matter what the performance is like. They sell out every week away from home, it feels amazing to give them something, you see them at the end and you do think, I wish we could give them this every week. That’s the key, we need to give them a bit of hope for next season, build some momentum. They’ll feel better about next season if we can put in some good performances.

Swansea City’s Leon Britton on traveling fans“It’s the moments when you feel the opposition are getting on top or maybe a player or two are getting a little tired – that’s when hearing the fans singing your name or singing about the team really gives you some extra energy. It’s down to the players to perform on the pitch, but the supporters certainly play their part as the players respond to them.”

Prediction

The long trip north may sap something from Swansea, but they still nab a point with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Report: Everton chasing Sigurdsson, Klaassen

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Swansea City could avoid relegation and still lose its talisman.

Reports had claimed Gylfi Sigurdsson would be a Southampton target were Swans to drop into the Championship, but Everton is hoping to tempt the Welsh side and Iceland star with big money regardless of the side’s status for next season.

The report comes on the heels of Koeman telling Ross Barkley he had a week to decide whether he’d sign a new contract to stay at Goodison Park.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines — Week 37 ]

Sky Sports says Everton is willing to go as high as $32 million for Sigurdsson, and he’s not the only notable name on Ronald Koeman‘s wish list.

Everton are likely to face competition from Southampton for the 27-year-old, whose current contract at Swansea runs until 2020.

As well as Sigurdsson, Ronald Koeman is interested in signing Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.

In terms of consistency, both Klaassen and Sigurdsson have proven themselves a bit more than the 23-year-old Barkley. And the English international would fetch a pretty penny from the winning Premier League bidder.

Premier League Preview: Stoke City vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
  • Arsenal won 3-1 on Dec. 10
  • Stoke unbeaten in six home matches vs. Gunners
  • Arsenal leads all-time 55W-24D-25L

Stoke City hopes to extend Arsenal’s bet365 Stadium woes when the Potters host the Top Four hopeful Gunners on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have three draws and three losses in their last six trips to Stoke City, which is enduring a disappointing season. The Potters can still finish top half, but were hoping for much more from Mark Hughes‘ bunch this season.

That disappointment is nothing compared to the failings of Arsenal, which needs either Liverpool or Manchester City to trip up in the final fortnight of the season in order to have a chance at a Top Four slot

 

What they’re saying

Stoke City’s Mark Hughes on faring well vs. Arsenal: “I have always liked going up against Arsenal teams, as a player and a manager, because they are one of the best teams in Europe and you always want to test yourself. They will always test you with pace, power and technical ability. You’ve got to get your own game right and negate their threat – and have a threat going the other way.”

Arsene Wenger on visiting Stoke“Overall, I must say as well that they have had good teams. Stoke are now regular participants in the Premier League for years, and that means that anybody who goes there is in trouble. We have to show character again. We know we have to play to win the games, so let’s keep the focus on the way we want to play and on our team spirit.”

Prediction

Stoke’s remarkable streak continues, just, with a 1-1 draw against the Gunners.

Top Premier League story lines – Week 37

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT

Here goes nothing everything.

Chelsea can clinch the Premier League, Hull City can be relegated, and both Man City and Liverpool can go a long way toward ensuring their Top Four fate with wins this weekend.

Will Chelsea make it official?
West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea — 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN

Leicester City’s run as unlikely Premier League champions could be over as soon as 5 p.m. ET Friday, as Chelsea sits on the precipice of a league title. Three points will do the trick for Antonio Conte in his first season at Stamford Bridge. Standing in Chelsea’s way is a West Bromwich Albion team which hasn’t done much of anything since ensuring breaching the 40-point mark.

Can Spurs snap back to form in White Hart Lane goodbye?
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — 11:30 a.m. Sunday on NBCSN

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Spurs’ mentality took a hit with last week’s loss to West Ham, and Tottenham could see its title hopes officially dead if Chelsea manages a win on Friday. But the club will not be able to avoid positive emotions in its final home match at White Hart Lane.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United played Thursday with a full strength side in the UEFA Europa League, and the manager’s mind is far from anything but May 24’s UEL final in Sweden. That said, don’t expect the Red Devils to roll over on Sunday.

Palace has to hold its nerve after failing to seal safety
Crystal Palace vs. Hull City — 7 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC

Sam Allardyce has never led a side to relegation, but would enter the final weekend of the season in danger with a loss to visiting Hull City. The visitors will know whether they have a chance to pass Swansea City by kickoff.

Palace still needs to implode to dip into the Championship, as a single point against Hull or a single loss from Swans would do the trick to ensure safety (barring two massive blowout losses from the Eagles). But with a trip to Manchester United left on the docket, a loss Sunday would provide nervy times for the Selhurst Park set.

TEAM GP W D L GF GA GD HOME ROAD PTS
 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 -15 5-2-11 6-3-9 38
 Swansea City 36 10 5 21 41 69 -28 7-3-8 3-2-13 35
 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 -33 8-4-6 1-3-14 34

Swansea heads North for safety-clinching effort
Sunderland vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

The already-relegated Black Cats of Sunderland rose up to knock off Hull last week, and can drastically alter Swans fortunes one week later. Swans will know that a win will heap pressure on both Palace and Hull ahead of Sunday, and also rest comfortably knowing a win and a Hull draw would save the relegation worries for another season.

Who will finish the weekend in third?
Manchester City vs. Leicester City — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
West Ham vs. Liverpool — 9:15 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC

Both Liverpool and Manchester City control their Top Four destinies as we enter the league’s penultimate weekend, and wins will all but settle things for both sides. Liverpool enters Saturday with two matches left and 70 points, while Man City has three and 69. Arsenal maxes out at 75 points and Manchester United can gather 74, so wins aren’t simply nice, they still feel quite necessary.

Pochettino after title hopes fade: “Difficult to take off this feeling”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Credit Mauricio Pochettino for his honesty in a difficult time.

The Premier League’s latest Manager of the Month has admitted there’s been a let-down around the training ground after the club’s disappointing 1-0 loss to West Ham essentially assured that Tottenham won’t catch Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

[ MORE: Badstuber to Man City? ]

Few would pretend that everything is fine after such a disappointment, but Pochettino has been especially candid in not proffering bogus “We’ll fight to the death” bravado.

From the BBC:

“We have three games to play, we still feel disappointed from last week and it is difficult to take off this feeling. We missed a good opportunity to put pressure on Chelsea and to fight nearly to the end. Now it is in their hands to win the Premier League and it is so difficult for us to win. Before the game we thought anything was possible, but afterwards it was a big disappointment and it was difficult to lift everyone.”

Pochettino admitted that the last home match at White Hart Lane assures that Spurs will be laser-focused for the game, so it’s not like he’s setting the table with excuses.

Yet it’s refreshing to hear a confident manager admit to the challenge when so many would head to a spin zone of “We’re still Top Four, and we’ll keep going.”