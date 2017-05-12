Report: Man Utd fans only allocated 9,500 tickets for UEL Final

The UEFA Europa League seemingly wants a small Manchester United presence in Solna for the tournament final against Ajax.

United will be allocated less than a one-fifth of the tickets for the 50,000-seat Friends Arena, with club officials writing supporters to tell them the allotment is between 8,000 and 9,500.

With no public screenings planned in-and-around Stockholm, this severely limits the allure of being in Sweden without a ticket for the event.

In comparison, the BBC reports that Liverpool and Sevilla each received more than 10,000 tickets for last year’s final in Basel despite it being held at a smaller venue than Friends Arena.

The BBC writes “the only United supporters eligible to apply for a ticket will be season ticket holders who have attended every cup game this season and season ticket or executive ticket holders who have applied for a ticket for an away game in Europe at some point over the past two seasons.”

