STREAM: A win gives Chelsea the Premier League title

The Premier League could have its new champion by the end of the afternoon (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Chelsea needs just three points to claim the PL title, and would be thrilled to do it against Tony Pulis and West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday.
Nineteen-year-old Sam Field makes his second-straight start for the Baggies, while Cesc Fabregas keeps his place ahead of N'Golo Kante for Chelsea.
LINEUPS
West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Brunt, Livermore, Fletcher (c), Field, McClean; Rondon. Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Yacob, Morrison, Chadli, Leko, Robson-Kanu.
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Kante, Willian, Batshuayi.
Everton hopes to awaken its attack and end a three-match goalless run when it visits Watford at Goodison Park on Friday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com).
Watford hasn’t been better, losers of three-straight in PL play.
LINEUPS
Everton: Joel, Baines, Jagielka, A. Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku. Subs: Hewelt, Kone, Barry, Valencia, Besic, Pennington, J. Williams.
Watford: Gomes (GK); Kabasele, Prödl, Mariappa; Janmaat, Doucouré, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas; Okaka, Deeney (C). Subs: Pantilimon (GK), Eleftheriou, Zúñiga, Watson, Amrabat, Success, Niang.
Swansea City could avoid relegation and still lose its talisman.
Reports had claimed Gylfi Sigurdsson would be a Southampton target were Swans to drop into the Championship, but Everton is hoping to tempt the Welsh side and Iceland star with big money regardless of the side’s status for next season.
The report comes on the heels of Koeman telling Ross Barkley he had a week to decide whether he’d sign a new contract to stay at Goodison Park.
[ MORE: Top PL story lines — Week 37 ]
Sky Sports says Everton is willing to go as high as $32 million for Sigurdsson, and he’s not the only notable name on Ronald Koeman‘s wish list.
Everton are likely to face competition from Southampton for the 27-year-old, whose current contract at Swansea runs until 2020.
As well as Sigurdsson, Ronald Koeman is interested in signing Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.
In terms of consistency, both Klaassen and Sigurdsson have proven themselves a bit more than the 23-year-old Barkley. And the English international would fetch a pretty penny from the winning Premier League bidder.
- Swans won 3-0 on Dec. 10
- Draws in last two at Stadium of Light
- Sunderland leads all-time 13W-11D-9L
Swansea City knows a Saturday win at Sunderland could provide the three points that keep the Welsh side in the Premier League (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
If Swans win at Sunderland and Hull City loses at Crystal Palace, Swansea will be safe in the Premier League. A Hull win would move Swans level with Palace on points, but there’s significant goal difference to overcome between Swansea and Palace.
Sunderland can only hope to play spoiler, and put together a rare winning streak following last week’s surprising win over desperate Hull City.
What they’re saying
Sunderland’s George Honeyman on finishing strong: “There’s always going to tension with where we are and the results we’ve been getting, no matter what the performance is like. They sell out every week away from home, it feels amazing to give them something, you see them at the end and you do think, I wish we could give them this every week. That’s the key, we need to give them a bit of hope for next season, build some momentum. They’ll feel better about next season if we can put in some good performances.
Swansea City’s Leon Britton on traveling fans: “It’s the moments when you feel the opposition are getting on top or maybe a player or two are getting a little tired – that’s when hearing the fans singing your name or singing about the team really gives you some extra energy. It’s down to the players to perform on the pitch, but the supporters certainly play their part as the players respond to them.”
Prediction
The long trip north may sap something from Swansea, but they still nab a point with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.
- Arsenal won 3-1 on Dec. 10
- Stoke unbeaten in six home matches vs. Gunners
- Arsenal leads all-time 55W-24D-25L
Stoke City hopes to extend Arsenal’s bet365 Stadium woes when the Potters host the Top Four hopeful Gunners on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Gunners have three draws and three losses in their last six trips to Stoke City, which is enduring a disappointing season. The Potters can still finish top half, but were hoping for much more from Mark Hughes‘ bunch this season.
That disappointment is nothing compared to the failings of Arsenal, which needs either Liverpool or Manchester City to trip up in the final fortnight of the season in order to have a chance at a Top Four slot
What they’re saying
Stoke City’s Mark Hughes on faring well vs. Arsenal: “I have always liked going up against Arsenal teams, as a player and a manager, because they are one of the best teams in Europe and you always want to test yourself. They will always test you with pace, power and technical ability. You’ve got to get your own game right and negate their threat – and have a threat going the other way.”
Arsene Wenger on visiting Stoke: “Overall, I must say as well that they have had good teams. Stoke are now regular participants in the Premier League for years, and that means that anybody who goes there is in trouble. We have to show character again. We know we have to play to win the games, so let’s keep the focus on the way we want to play and on our team spirit.”
Prediction
Stoke’s remarkable streak continues, just, with a 1-1 draw against the Gunners.