Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Top Premier League story lines – Week 37

By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT

Here goes nothing everything.

Chelsea can clinch the Premier League, Hull City can be relegated, and both Man City and Liverpool can go a long way toward ensuring their Top Four fate with wins this weekend.

Will Chelsea make it official?
West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea — 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN

Leicester City’s run as unlikely Premier League champions could be over as soon as 5 p.m. ET Friday, as Chelsea sits on the precipice of a league title. Three points will do the trick for Antonio Conte in his first season at Stamford Bridge. Standing in Chelsea’s way is a West Bromwich Albion team which hasn’t done much of anything since ensuring breaching the 40-point mark.

Can Spurs snap back to form in White Hart Lane goodbye?
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — 11:30 a.m. Sunday on NBCSN

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Spurs’ mentality took a hit with last week’s loss to West Ham, and Tottenham could see its title hopes officially dead if Chelsea manages a win on Friday. But the club will not be able to avoid positive emotions in its final home match at White Hart Lane.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United played Thursday with a full strength side in the UEFA Europa League, and the manager’s mind is far from anything but May 24’s UEL final in Sweden. That said, don’t expect the Red Devils to roll over on Sunday.

Palace has to hold its nerve after failing to seal safety
Crystal Palace vs. Hull City — 7 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC

Sam Allardyce has never led a side to relegation, but would enter the final weekend of the season in danger with a loss to visiting Hull City. The visitors will know whether they have a chance to pass Swansea City by kickoff.

Palace still needs to implode to dip into the Championship, as a single point against Hull or a single loss from Swans would do the trick to ensure safety (barring two massive blowout losses from the Eagles). But with a trip to Manchester United left on the docket, a loss Sunday would provide nervy times for the Selhurst Park set.

TEAM GP W D L GF GA GD HOME ROAD PTS
 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 -15 5-2-11 6-3-9 38
 Swansea City 36 10 5 21 41 69 -28 7-3-8 3-2-13 35
 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 -33 8-4-6 1-3-14 34

Swansea heads North for safety-clinching effort
Sunderland vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

The already-relegated Black Cats of Sunderland rose up to knock off Hull last week, and can drastically alter Swans fortunes one week later. Swans will know that a win will heap pressure on both Palace and Hull ahead of Sunday, and also rest comfortably knowing a win and a Hull draw would save the relegation worries for another season.

Who will finish the weekend in third?
Manchester City vs. Leicester City — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
West Ham vs. Liverpool — 9:15 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC

Both Liverpool and Manchester City control their Top Four destinies as we enter the league’s penultimate weekend, and wins will all but settle things for both sides. Liverpool enters Saturday with two matches left and 70 points, while Man City has three and 69. Arsenal maxes out at 75 points and Manchester United can gather 74, so wins aren’t simply nice, they still feel quite necessary.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
  • Arsenal won 3-1 on Dec. 10
  • Stoke unbeaten in six home matches vs. Gunners
  • Arsenal leads all-time 55W-24D-25L

Stoke City hopes to extend Arsenal’s bet365 Stadium woes when the Potters host the Top Four hopeful Gunners on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have three draws and three losses in their last six trips to Stoke City, which is enduring a disappointing season. The Potters can still finish top half, but were hoping for much more from Mark Hughes‘ bunch this season.

That disappointment is nothing compared to the failings of Arsenal, which needs either Liverpool or Manchester City to trip up in the final fortnight of the season in order to have a chance at a Top Four slot

 

What they’re saying

Stoke City’s Mark Hughes on faring well vs. Arsenal: “I have always liked going up against Arsenal teams, as a player and a manager, because they are one of the best teams in Europe and you always want to test yourself. They will always test you with pace, power and technical ability. You’ve got to get your own game right and negate their threat – and have a threat going the other way.”

Arsene Wenger on visiting Stoke“Overall, I must say as well that they have had good teams. Stoke are now regular participants in the Premier League for years, and that means that anybody who goes there is in trouble. We have to show character again. We know we have to play to win the games, so let’s keep the focus on the way we want to play and on our team spirit.”

Prediction

Stoke’s remarkable streak continues, just, with a 1-1 draw against the Gunners.

Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Credit Mauricio Pochettino for his honesty in a difficult time.

The Premier League’s latest Manager of the Month has admitted there’s been a let-down around the training ground after the club’s disappointing 1-0 loss to West Ham essentially assured that Tottenham won’t catch Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

Few would pretend that everything is fine after such a disappointment, but Pochettino has been especially candid in not proffering bogus “We’ll fight to the death” bravado.

From the BBC:

“We have three games to play, we still feel disappointed from last week and it is difficult to take off this feeling. We missed a good opportunity to put pressure on Chelsea and to fight nearly to the end. Now it is in their hands to win the Premier League and it is so difficult for us to win. Before the game we thought anything was possible, but afterwards it was a big disappointment and it was difficult to lift everyone.”

Pochettino admitted that the last home match at White Hart Lane assures that Spurs will be laser-focused for the game, so it’s not like he’s setting the table with excuses.

Yet it’s refreshing to hear a confident manager admit to the challenge when so many would head to a spin zone of “We’re still Top Four, and we’ll keep going.”

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

The UEFA Europa League seemingly wants a small Manchester United presence in Solna for the tournament final against Ajax.

United will be allocated less than a one-fifth of the tickets for the 50,000-seat Friends Arena, with club officials writing supporters to tell them the allotment is between 8,000 and 9,500.

With no public screenings planned in-and-around Stockholm, this severely limits the allure of being in Sweden without a ticket for the event.

In comparison, the BBC reports that Liverpool and Sevilla each received more than 10,000 tickets for last year’s final in Basel despite it being held at a smaller venue than Friends Arena.

The BBC writes “the only United supporters eligible to apply for a ticket will be season ticket holders who have attended every cup game this season and season ticket or executive ticket holders who have applied for a ticket for an away game in Europe at some point over the past two seasons.”

Photo by Maksim Malinouski/EuroFootball/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 12, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT

Limited by playing time at Bayern Munich, Holger Badstuber will get a new home this summer.

Badstuber, 28, was linked to Manchester City in January, but was given a one-year extension from Bayern and a loan deal to Schalke.

Man City was hit by defender injuries in January, and Guardiola hoped to bring Badstuber to the Etihad Stadium on a loan deal.

That move could happen as Guardiola revolutionizes City’s corps this summer, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects Badstuber to leave the country.

From Bundesliga.com:

“It was clear from the outset that Holger Badstuber, after his loan spell at Schalke, would likely look for a new experience abroad,” read a statement from Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “Bayern Munich wishes Holger Badstuber all the best and would like to thank him for his exemplary commitment during almost 15 years at Säbener Straße.”

Badstuber joined Bayern’s Academy from Stuttgart in 2002, and has made 177 appearances for the Bavarians and 31 caps for Germany. His career has been hit with several major injuries, with his last cap coming in 2015.