VIDEO: Conte and Co. begin title-winning celebrations

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

Oh, to be in West London tonight…

Celebrations are sure to last until the late-night early-morning hours on Saturday Sunday after Chelsea claimed the 2016-17 Premier League title with a 1-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion on Friday. Michy Batshuayi‘s 82nd-minute goal (WATCH HERE) clinched the Blues’ fifth PL title (sixth in all eras), and the party was already underway in the stand behind the goal in that end of The Hawthrons.

If the above video, in which manager Antonio Conte and his players kicked off their title-celebrating shenanigans in front of their traveling fans, is any indication, it’s going to be one heck of a night out following a quick commute south to London.

It’s a party so thoroughly deserved after a fantastic season which saw Chelsea sit atop the PL table each and every one of the last 152 days.

Chelsea’s players react to winning Premier League title

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

Chelsea’s players were in full party mode at the Hawthorns on Friday.

The newly crowned Premier League champs reacted to the success on social media as the club and players posted videos and photos.

Have a look at the latest reaction below.

Three happy Spaniards!

Selfie central

Chelsea’s players celebrate with fans

Goal hero Michy Batshuayi

More songs with the fans

Conte soaked in the dressing room

How Chelsea won the Premier League in September

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 12, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT

WEST BROMWICH – Sure, Chelsea secured the Premier League title on Friday by beating West Brom 1-0, but it was eight months ago when a simple decision truly crowned them Champions of England.

As the PA announcer at the Hawthorns congratulated Chelsea on becoming the Premier League champions on a Friday night under the lights in early May, the first moment I thought of was back in September.

September 24, 2016 to be exact.

After Chelsea had been demolished 3-0 by London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, five days after losing 2-1 to Liverpool at home, it appeared that Antonio Conte had a huge task on his hands to overhaul this ageing Chelsea squad who had underachieved so badly in 2015-16.

He knew it. And he had a plan. He was going to do things his way.

Slamming his fist on the table in the press conference room at Arsenal, Conte was furious. He felt embarrassed, humiliated and was going to make sure he never felt like this again as he’d lost consecutive league games for the first time since 2009.

“I have to solve the situation. That is the most important thing. The situation is that every game we concede two goals, at a minimum,” Conte said, furiously, after the loss at Arsenal. “For this reason, three back or two back or four back, I don’t care. It is important to solve the situations. I must find the right solution for this team because in every game we are conceding two goals. I work a lot to find the right solution.”

He didn’t find the right solution. He found the perfect one. Chelsea’s fans sing his name loud and proud every single game with Conte applauding them back each and every game.

“Antonio, Antonio, Antonioooo, Antonio, Antonioooo!”

Sure, Chelsea have had bumps along the way since that switch with defeats at Tottenham and Manchester United, but the overriding sense has been that every Chelsea player has bought into Conte’s tactics. To be able to get that respect in his debut season in a country where he had never worked before, that takes some doing.

Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation in the second half of that defeat at Arsenal and Chelsea didn’t concede any more goals, looking more solid, resolute and dangerous on the break.

The code had been cracked. Conte’s watershed moment at Chelsea had arrived. 13-straight wins arrived in the Premier League and an air of invincibility was instilled to not only Chelsea’s players, but also their opponents. The balance was exquisite and Chelsea didn’t show any weaknesses.

Yet that wasn’t the case for the opening months of the season when he’d stuck with what the players were used to. That was a 4-1-4-1 formation with Eden Hazard and Willian allowed to roam free in support of Diego Costa. It wasn’t working, especially defensively, with John Terry, Gary Cahill and Branislav Ivanovic exposed on multiple occasions.

So, Conte reverted to what he knew best. The fabled 3-4-3 formation has been in place ever since as the system he used to help Juventus dominate Italian soccer, plus rejuvenate the Italian national team, has worked once again.

Using full backs he’s been able to unleash Hazard, Willian and Pedro to support the often isolated Costa and his three-man central defense with a more composed Cahill on the left, a shackled David Luiz in the center and the machine that is Cesar Azpilicueta on the right, has given a solid base along with the sensational N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic sat in front to create a block of five.

Tough decisions were made and there have been causalities along the way, and high profile ones at that.

Terry, Ivanovic and Fabregas are the biggest names to lose their regular starting spot with Ivanovic leaving in January for Zenit, Terry announcing he will leave in June and Fabregas’ future remains uncertain despite impressive cameo displays. Yet, the way Chelsea has played and dominated games it has led to those ousting’s labelled as necessary rather than becoming huge storylines hanging over the squad.

Hugging each and every player on his team on the pitch after they secured the title, just like he’s done after every single win this season, Conte’s passion on the sidelines has perhaps overshadowed his bravery and astute tactics.

After arriving in England for the first time he’s not only rejuvenated his own side but he’s brought a whole new philosophy to the league as multiple PL teams have reverted to a 3-4-3 after seeing Chelsea’s success. Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace and even Man United have all used the system with varying degrees of success.

Conte is the master of the 3-4-3 and that’s the main reason why the rest of the Premier League is in Chelsea’s rearview mirror.

A battering by rivals Arsenal was the best thing that happened to Chelsea, and Conte, this season. It won them the title.

VIDEO: The goal that won the 2016-17 PL title for Chelsea

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

For 81 minutes, Chelsea were denied by a resolute West Bromwich Albion side, buoyed by a standout performance from goalkeeper Ben Foster.

For 75 minutes — just as he’d done for the majority of the 2016-17 Premier League season, his first in England — Michy Batshuayi sat quietly on the Chelsea bench, waiting.

When Antonio Conte called upon him in the 76th minute, Batshuayi had scored just a single PL goal this season — scored all the way back on Aug. 20, the second game of the season.

Seven minutes later, a second league goal to his name,Batshuayi had written his name in Chelsea folklore for the rest of eternity — the player who scored the goal that clinched Chelsea’s fifth PL title (sixth in all eras).

West Brom 0-1 Chelsea: Batshuayi’s late goal wins the title

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
  • Batshuayi’s 2nd PL goal wins the title
  • Baggies held on for dear life for 81 minutes
  • Conte’s debut season ends in a title

After taking over the Premier League lead on Dec. 11, it was always going to end this way: Antonio Conte‘s first season in England has resulted in a sixth first-division title (fifth in the PL era) for Chelsea.

Friday’s 1-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion, in which Conte’s side was held in check for more than 80 minutes, was the final nail in the coffin of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea’s closest competitors, and now they can’t be caught.

The Blues’ first-half chances amounted to little more than a pair of speculative efforts from just outside the 18-yard box early on, and a moon-bound blast from Diego Costa two minutes before halftime. Pedro spotted a narrow corridor through a sea of bodies and fired toward goal, but the Spaniard’s effort went just wide of Ben Foster‘s left-hand post. Cesc Fabregas also failed to test Foster, as his low, bouncing effort from near the corner of the penalty area flashed across the face of goal and wide of the opposite post.

Chelsea bent in transition as West Brom threatened on the counter on three notable occasions during the first half, but refused to break. David Luiz and Gary Cahill eventually arrived in the nick of time to clear danger each time Chris Brunt and Salomon Rondo asked of them.

The second half began with Foster making a spectacular diving save to deny Victor Moses. The Nigerian wing back unleashed a low, flat-line strike across the face of goal which would have found the inside netting if not for Foster’s fingertips at full stretch.

The deluge of Chelsea chances continued five minutes later, as Eden Hazard raced past Jonny Evans inside the penalty area and cut the ball back toward Pedro atop the six-yard box. Craig Dawson intervened and cut out the cross but redirected it toward his own goal which Foster had long since vacated. If not for Claudio Yacob‘s clearance off the line, an own goal might have clinched the title.

Rondon threatened, again on the counter, in the 70th minute. For the first time in months, a scenario in which Chelsea might not win the title seemed to have presented itself as the Venezuelan raced past Chelsea’s backline before skying his effort well over the crossbar. Two minutes later, another West Brom counter presented Nacer Chadli a chance to help his former club, Tottenham, but the Belgian’s low, driven shot went just wide of Thibaut Courtois‘ right-hand post.

Michy Batshuayi broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, when Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross found the Belgian striker inside the six-yard box. Batshuayi finish came from the slightest of touches, and Foster so nearly made the save, but the ball bounced underneath him and into the back of the net.