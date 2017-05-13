Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley: Cherries win home finale

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Cherries score in each half

Vokes nets for Burnley

King 8th in goals this PL season

Bournemouth remains in the mix to finish eighth in the Premier League after Junior Stanislas and Joshua King scored in a 2-1 win over Burnley at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries join Southampton and West Brom on 45 points, having played one fewer match than both.

Sam Vokes scored a second half goal that briefly leveled the score, but the Clarets remain stuck on 40 points.

Kevin Long intervened before a cross could reach Lys Mousset when Bournemouth threatened to go up 1-0 before the match was three minutes old. A corner led to another, but Burnley was able to hold off the Cherries.

That changed after several more opportunities, as Bournemouth was rewarded for its ascendancy through former Claret attacker Stanislas. Steve Cook swept a ball toward the top of the 18, and Stanislas ran past Stephen Ward to collect the ball and beat a diving Tom Heaton.

13 – Only Romelu Lukaku (14) has scored more Premier League goals in 2017 than Josh King (13 – level with Harry Kane). Resolution. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2017

Mousset headed a cross into a jumping Heaton’s hands in the 61st minute.

Yet it was Burnley who’d score, big Vokes rising to turn a cross off the back of his head and inside the far post.

The stalemate lasted in the neighborhood of 120 seconds, as King scooped up his 16th goal of the Premier League season in the 85th minute. Substitute Ryan Fraser sent the ball to the near post, and King bodied off James Tarkowski before bouncing a shot by Heaton.

Follow @NicholasMendola