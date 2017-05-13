Bundesliga wrap: Bayern’s crazy comeback, Ingolstadt goes down (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A draw sealed a second team’s trip to the second tier, and Hertha Berlin improved its odds of finishing fifth, but nothing compares to the drama at Red Bull Arena Leipzig where Bayern Munich put another feather in its championship season cap.

Freiburg 1-1 Ingolstadt

When Dario Lezcano scored to level the score in the 43rd minute, Ingolstadt’s thin hopes to avoid the drop had new life. Unfortunately for the Paraguayan and his club, it was the only goal Ingolstadt could muster Saturday. USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales and the visitors are heading to 2.Bundesliga.

Darmstadt 0-2 Hertha Berlin

Salomon Kalou nabbed his seventh goal of the season and 19-year-old Jordan Torunarigha his first as Hertha was the only team in the race for eighth to collect all three points.

RB Leipzig 4-5 Bayern Munich

The upstarts host led 4-2, led by Timo Werner’s brace, when the champions went and did this:

Lewandowski pulls one back for Bayern to make it 4-3! Catch the final minutes on @FOXTV! #Bundesliga #RBLFCB https://t.co/387fWqqVvZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 13, 2017

ROBBEN WINS IT! Arjen Robben with a great solo goal to win it for Bayern with the last kick of the game! #RBLFCB https://t.co/ITLOnUNufl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 13, 2017

Elsewhere

Werder Bremen 3-5 Hoffenheim – Visitors score first five

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Koln – Kiessling, Pohjanpalo lead home comeback

Wolfsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach – Gomez grabs equalizer

Mainz 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt – Four different scorers for hosts

Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Dortmund – Aubameyang nets 29th

Schalke 1-1 Hamburg – Visitors need help on last day to avoid playoff

Standings

