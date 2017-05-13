Bundesliga wrap: Bayern’s crazy comeback, Ingolstadt goes down (video)

A draw sealed a second team’s trip to the second tier, and Hertha Berlin improved its odds of finishing fifth, but nothing compares to the drama at Red Bull Arena Leipzig where Bayern Munich put another feather in its championship season cap.
Freiburg 1-1 Ingolstadt
When Dario Lezcano scored to level the score in the 43rd minute, Ingolstadt’s thin hopes to avoid the drop had new life. Unfortunately for the Paraguayan and his club, it was the only goal Ingolstadt could muster Saturday. USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales and the visitors are heading to 2.Bundesliga.
Darmstadt 0-2 Hertha Berlin
Salomon Kalou nabbed his seventh goal of the season and 19-year-old Jordan Torunarigha his first as Hertha was the only team in the race for eighth to collect all three points.
RB Leipzig 4-5 Bayern Munich
The upstarts host led 4-2, led by Timo Werner’s brace, when the champions went and did this:
Elsewhere
Werder Bremen 3-5 Hoffenheim – Visitors score first five
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Koln – Kiessling, Pohjanpalo lead home comeback
Wolfsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach – Gomez grabs equalizer
Mainz 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt – Four different scorers for hosts
Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Dortmund – Aubameyang nets 29th
Schalke 1-1 Hamburg – Visitors need help on last day to avoid playoff
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|33
|24
|7
|2
|85
|21
|64
|12-4-0
|12-3-2
|79
|RB Leipzig
|33
|20
|6
|7
|64
|37
|27
|12-2-3
|8-4-4
|66
|Borussia Dortmund
|33
|17
|10
|6
|68
|37
|31
|12-4-0
|5-6-6
|61
|1899 Hoffenheim
|33
|16
|13
|4
|64
|37
|27
|11-5-0
|5-8-4
|61
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|33
|15
|4
|14
|41
|41
|0
|12-1-3
|3-3-11
|49
|SC Freiburg
|33
|14
|6
|13
|41
|56
|-15
|10-2-5
|4-4-8
|48
|1. FC Köln
|33
|11
|13
|9
|49
|42
|7
|8-6-2
|3-7-7
|46
|Werder Bremen
|33
|13
|6
|14
|58
|60
|-2
|8-1-8
|5-5-6
|45
|Mönchengladbach
|33
|12
|8
|13
|43
|47
|-4
|7-4-5
|5-4-8
|44
|FC Schalke 04
|33
|11
|9
|13
|44
|39
|5
|8-5-4
|3-4-9
|42
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|33
|11
|8
|14
|34
|41
|-7
|7-6-3
|4-2-11
|41
|Bayer Leverkusen
|33
|10
|8
|15
|47
|53
|-6
|5-6-6
|5-2-9
|38
|FSV Mainz 05
|33
|10
|7
|16
|44
|53
|-9
|7-4-6
|3-3-10
|37
|FC Augsburg
|33
|9
|10
|14
|35
|51
|-16
|5-6-6
|4-4-8
|37
|VfL Wolfsburg
|33
|10
|7
|16
|33
|50
|-17
|5-3-9
|5-4-7
|37
|Hamburger SV
|33
|9
|8
|16
|31
|60
|-29
|7-4-5
|2-4-11
|35
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|33
|8
|7
|18
|35
|56
|-21
|4-4-8
|4-3-10
|31
|Darmstadt
|33
|7
|3
|23
|26
|61
|-35
|6-3-8
|1-0-15
|24