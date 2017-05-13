More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Man City 2-1 Leicester: Lady luck on City’s side

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
  • Silva, Gabriel score for City
  • City move into third place
  • Okazaki pulls one back for Leicester
  • Mahrez penalized for double hit on PK

Manchester City beat Leicester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola‘s men boosted their chances of finishing in the top four.

City went 2-0 up in the first half via a controversial David Silva goal and then a penalty kick from Gabriel Jesus. Shinji Okazaki pulled one back before half time to set up an intriguing second half but City held off the Foxes to make it six games unbeaten at a crucial time of the season.

With the win City move into third place on 72 points, while Leicester stay on 43 points.

City started brightly with Fernandinho heading wide from a promising position and then Kevin De Bruyne almost found Gabriel Jesus in the box.

At the other end Wilfried Ndidi nodded an effort over the bar as he got the better of City’s zonal marking system but his effort was wayward.

Man City continued to look the more likely to score but Leroy Sane scuffed an effort off target from a promising position and Ben Chilwell cleared. Moments later Silva gave City the lead as his scuffed shot went in but there was some controversy as Raheem Sterling went for the ball but didn’t connect with it. 1-0 to City.

Before half time it was 2-0 to the hosts as Yohan Benalouane brought down Sane in the box and Jesus stepped up to convert the spot kick. Just when it looked like City were cruising, Leicester fought back as Marc Albrighton‘s cross from the left was brilliantly volleyed home by Okazaki to make it 2-1. Game on.

Leicester started the second half brightly with Jamie Vardy and Okazaki looking lively on the break and City growing increasingly nervous.

City gave away a penalty kick as Gael Clichy blatantly fouled Mahrez and the Algerian winger looked like he had made it 2-2 but an excellent decision from referee Bobby Madley saw his penalty disallowed.

As he struck the PK with his left foot, Mahrez slipped and the ball hit his right foot an looped into the corner. City’s goalkeeper Willy Caballero protested and the correct decision was made. A huge let-off for City.

Guardiola’s men held on late in the game and sealed a vital three points. Far from convincing, but job done.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

Swansea City are so close to Premier League safety they can almost taste it.

The Swans beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to move four points clear of the relegation zone as they piled the pressure on relegation rivals Crystal Palace and Hull City who meet on Sunday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking after the game, Clement revealed how huge this win was for the Swans.

“It was a really important game for us and it is a big result,” Clement said. “We were confident going into the game because we’ve played well in the last three, including the away game at Manchester United, and the form was good. Clearly the first half was very strong for us. The goal just before half time gave us that confidence to see the job out. Second half wasn’t pretty from our point of view, we did a lot of the work in the first half but the most important thing was that we got that three points today.”

Those three points mean that the Swans are sitting pretty after a run of three wins in their last four which has seen the South Wales side pick up 10 points from a possible 12. They’ve hit their stride at the perfect time of the season.

Clement isn’t getting too far ahead of himself, but revealed he will be watching Palace against Hull tomorrow (midfielder Leon Britton also stated the players may get together to watch the match) as a win for Palace would relegate Hull and secure safety for both themselves and Swansea.

“We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. Anything can happen,” Clement said. “We need to prepare mentally and have a good training week and finish the job next week at home… I will watch the game. The fact that we got that result puts a lot of pressure not only on Hull but also on Crystal Palace as well. We’ve got ourselves in a strong position but we don’t think it is done. Absolutely not. We’ve got to work and finish the job off.”

With a record of eight wins from his 18 games in charge, Clement has brought a calmness and solidity to the Swans and he has been helped by Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente stepping up big time to deliver goals and assists.

The job isn’t done but Clement and his players will sit down to have their Sunday lunch hoping they can pop open the champagne to celebrate Premier League survival.

@coloradorapids
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

Kortne Ford is a former University of Denver star and a Homegrown Player with the Colorado Rapids.

He’s also the devoted son of a mother who sacrificed much for his success, has beaten breast cancer once, and is fighting it again.

This Mother’s Day, the 21-year-old Rapids defender sat down with their production team to read a letter he wrote to his mom.

It’s… emotional. And wonderful. Cheers to all the top moms out there. Hope your Sunday, and everyday, is phenomenal.

The Rapids fans saluted Ford’s mother’s fight earlier this season:

AP Photo/Jens Meyer
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

A draw sealed a second team’s trip to the second tier, and Hertha Berlin improved its odds of finishing fifth, but nothing compares to the drama at Red Bull Arena Leipzig where Bayern Munich put another feather in its championship season cap.

Freiburg 1-1 Ingolstadt

When Dario Lezcano scored to level the score in the 43rd minute, Ingolstadt’s thin hopes to avoid the drop had new life. Unfortunately for the Paraguayan and his club, it was the only goal Ingolstadt could muster Saturday. USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales and the visitors are heading to 2.Bundesliga.

Darmstadt 0-2 Hertha Berlin

Salomon Kalou nabbed his seventh goal of the season and 19-year-old Jordan Torunarigha his first as Hertha was the only team in the race for eighth to collect all three points.

RB Leipzig 4-5 Bayern Munich

The upstarts host led 4-2, led by Timo Werner’s brace, when the champions went and did this:

Elsewhere

Werder Bremen 3-5 Hoffenheim – Visitors score first five
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Koln – Kiessling, Pohjanpalo lead home comeback
Wolfsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach – Gomez grabs equalizer
Mainz 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt – Four different scorers for hosts
Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Dortmund – Aubameyang nets 29th
Schalke 1-1 Hamburg – Visitors need help on last day to avoid playoff

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 33 24 7 2 85 21 64 12-4-0 12-3-2 79
 RB Leipzig 33 20 6 7 64 37 27 12-2-3 8-4-4 66
 Borussia Dortmund 33 17 10 6 68 37 31 12-4-0 5-6-6 61
 1899 Hoffenheim 33 16 13 4 64 37 27 11-5-0 5-8-4 61
 Hertha BSC Berlin 33 15 4 14 41 41 0 12-1-3 3-3-11 49
 SC Freiburg 33 14 6 13 41 56 -15 10-2-5 4-4-8 48
 1. FC Köln 33 11 13 9 49 42 7 8-6-2 3-7-7 46
 Werder Bremen 33 13 6 14 58 60 -2 8-1-8 5-5-6 45
 Mönchengladbach 33 12 8 13 43 47 -4 7-4-5 5-4-8 44
 FC Schalke 04 33 11 9 13 44 39 5 8-5-4 3-4-9 42
 Eintracht Frankfurt 33 11 8 14 34 41 -7 7-6-3 4-2-11 41
 Bayer Leverkusen 33 10 8 15 47 53 -6 5-6-6 5-2-9 38
 FSV Mainz 05 33 10 7 16 44 53 -9 7-4-6 3-3-10 37
 FC Augsburg 33 9 10 14 35 51 -16 5-6-6 4-4-8 37
 VfL Wolfsburg 33 10 7 16 33 50 -17 5-3-9 5-4-7 37
 Hamburger SV 33 9 8 16 31 60 -29 7-4-5 2-4-11 35
 FC Ingolstadt 04 33 8 7 18 35 56 -21 4-4-8 4-3-10 31
 Darmstadt 33 7 3 23 26 61 -35 6-3-8 1-0-15 24

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Saints go up 2-0
  • Long misses penalty
  • Bamford breaks through

Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond helped Southampton to a two-goal lead, and Saints held on to top Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium.

Saints rise ninth, level on points with West Brom and Bournemouth.

Patrick Bamford scored for already-relegated Middlesbrough, which will finish the season in 19th place.

Brad Guzan denied Shane Long‘s back post pass attempt when he dove to gather it, as Saints were in better form but unable to finish.

Rodriguez put the visitors up in the 42nd minute, as Long met his mark this time around. The Irish striker raced onto a Jordy Clasie ball down the right to send a ball toward the penalty spot, and Rodriguez had little trouble beating Guzan. 1-0.

Saints added to their advantage when Redmond left Fabio in the dust before dribbling to the center of the box and rifling a shot high past Guzan.

The American keeper gave away a penalty on an unnecessary charge toward an onrushing Shane Long, but the Irish striker blasted the ball over the bar.

Bamford pulled one back for Boro off a 73rd minute corner kick, nodding a corner kick inside the near post.