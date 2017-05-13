Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton: Saints alive in race for 8th

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond helped Southampton to a two-goal lead, and Saints held on to top Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium.

Saints rise ninth, level on points with West Brom and Bournemouth.

Patrick Bamford scored for already-relegated Middlesbrough, which will finish the season in 19th place.

Brad Guzan denied Shane Long‘s back post pass attempt when he dove to gather it, as Saints were in better form but unable to finish.

Rodriguez put the visitors up in the 42nd minute, as Long met his mark this time around. The Irish striker raced onto a Jordy Clasie ball down the right to send a ball toward the penalty spot, and Rodriguez had little trouble beating Guzan. 1-0.

7 – Nathan Redmond has scored seven goals in the Premier League this term, his best goalscoring season in league competition. Progression. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2017

Saints added to their advantage when Redmond left Fabio in the dust before dribbling to the center of the box and rifling a shot high past Guzan.

The American keeper gave away a penalty on an unnecessary charge toward an onrushing Shane Long, but the Irish striker blasted the ball over the bar.

Bamford pulled one back for Boro off a 73rd minute corner kick, nodding a corner kick inside the near post.

