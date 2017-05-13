MLS (late-night) roundup: Fire throttle Sounders; Orlando drop 1st points at home

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

With 10 MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 24 more to go…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Orlando City 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to introduce to you, Latif Blessing, who had himself an extremely eventful first MLS start Saturday night in Orlando. The 20-year-old Ghanaian scored two goals and probably should have been shown two yellow cards for diving inside the penalty area. Neither attempt to win Sporting KC a penalty was successful, and only one was admonished with a booking.

Perhaps the fastest player in MLS from the day he arrived this winter, Blessing was an active agitator all night long, and both goals came via opportunistic tap-ins presented to him courtesy of chaos created by Gerso Fernandes — the first one put Sporting 1-0 ahead in the 9th minute, while the second brought Peter Vermes’ side back to 2-2. Cyle Larin got himself on the scoresheet once again (his 7th of the season), as did Kaka with his third goal in four games since coming back from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season.

These two again. Rivas serves up a PERFECT ball for @CyleLarin! #ORLvSKC https://t.co/EmLI081Kaf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 13, 2017

The chest control AND the finish. Classy stuff from @KAKA. #ORLvSKC https://t.co/mqluLPajAX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 13, 2017

Gerso's first step 😬 Blessing tucks it away to make it 2-2. #ORLvSKC https://t.co/nPwkdpT7VJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 14, 2017

[ MORE: MLS (afternoon) roundup — Toronto FC make it 6 wins in a row ]

Chicago Fire 4-1 Seattle Sounders

If you, not unlike myself, were still somewhat skeptical about Chicago’s contender credentials as recently as the last week or two, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, not unlike myself, were more than a little skeptical about Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s arrival to Chicago and what he might still have to offer, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, not unlike myself, were skeptical about forward Nemanja Nikolic’s credentials as a Designated Player in MLS, because he’d scored well over 200 goals in his pro career but never moved outside of Eastern Europe, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, unlike myself, weren’t a little skeptical about Seattle’s defensive issues with regards to their quest to repeat as MLS Cup champions, perhaps you’re a little more convinced today than you were yesterday.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup | Sunday preview ]

New England Revolution 4-0 Real Salt Lake

A full summary of thoughts on New England’s destruction of RSL (highlights here):

Man, (and I'm not even trolling here) #RSL got a whole lot more steps to take backward before they can go forward, huh? #NEvRSL — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) May 14, 2017

D.C. United 0-4 Philadelphia Union

Already right at the top of MLS’s “most unwatchable teams” list, D.C. United are making their case, loud and clear, for the “worst team in MLS” title as well. That was the case prior to Saturday’s 4-0 abomination against Philadelphia, which only served to further the argument.

Oguchi Onyewu knows how to celebrate! The birthday boy puts his squad up 2-0 on the road. #DCvPHI https://t.co/fcwZ56OQ4z — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 14, 2017

…and another! The @PhilaUnion keeps the momentum going on the road tonight. #DCvPHI https://t.co/UGOSSe1jIu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 14, 2017

Elsewhere in MLS — AFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Toronto FC 3-2 Minnesota United

Montreal Impact 2-3 Columbus Crew SC

Colorado Rapids 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET

New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy — 6 p.m. ET

FC Dallas vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS