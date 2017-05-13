Paul Clement urges Swans to “finish the job off”

Swansea City are so close to Premier League safety they can almost taste it.

The Swans beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to move four points clear of the relegation zone as they piled the pressure on relegation rivals Crystal Palace and Hull City who meet on Sunday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking after the game, Clement revealed how huge this win was for the Swans.

“It was a really important game for us and it is a big result,” Clement said. “We were confident going into the game because we’ve played well in the last three, including the away game at Manchester United, and the form was good. Clearly the first half was very strong for us. The goal just before half time gave us that confidence to see the job out. Second half wasn’t pretty from our point of view, we did a lot of the work in the first half but the most important thing was that we got that three points today.”

Those three points mean that the Swans are sitting pretty after a run of three wins in their last four which has seen the South Wales side pick up 10 points from a possible 12. They’ve hit their stride at the perfect time of the season.

Clement isn’t getting too far ahead of himself, but revealed he will be watching Palace against Hull tomorrow (midfielder Leon Britton also stated the players may get together to watch the match) as a win for Palace would relegate Hull and secure safety for both themselves and Swansea.

“We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. Anything can happen,” Clement said. “We need to prepare mentally and have a good training week and finish the job next week at home… I will watch the game. The fact that we got that result puts a lot of pressure not only on Hull but also on Crystal Palace as well. We’ve got ourselves in a strong position but we don’t think it is done. Absolutely not. We’ve got to work and finish the job off.”

With a record of eight wins from his 18 games in charge, Clement has brought a calmness and solidity to the Swans and he has been helped by Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente stepping up big time to deliver goals and assists.

The job isn’t done but Clement and his players will sit down to have their Sunday lunch hoping they can pop open the champagne to celebrate Premier League survival.

