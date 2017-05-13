Premier League wrap: Arsenal alive, Swansea makes statement

The race for the Top Four is tighter after Arsenal seized all three points at Stoke City, while Swansea City’s goal of avoiding relegation is within reach following a big win of their own on a five-match day in the Premier League.

Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal — RECAP

A dominant first half came close to producing nothing, but Olivier Giroud scored the first goal of his brace to give the Gunners a halftime lead. He scored again in the second, as did Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and Hector Bellerin nabbed two assists as Arsenal pulled to within a point of fourth-place Liverpool with two matches to play.

The win is Arsenal’s first in seven tries at the bet365 Stadium.

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City — RECAP

Riyad Mahrez committed a double-touch on a penalty kick, disallowing his equalizer, and Manchester City was the beneficiary of a questionable onside ruling in a fortunate win over game Leicester to kick off the day of action. Man City is three points clear of fifth place Arsenal and two ahead of Liverpool with two matches left on its docket.

Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City — RECAP

Swansea City is on the verge of ensuring Premier League safety after getting goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton in an easy-enough win at the Stadium of Light. If Hull City loses on Sunday, it will be incapable of catching Swans and Crystal Palace.

Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton — RECAP

Relegated Boro put a charge into this one when Patrick Bamford scored late, but the equalizer never arrived as goals from Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez lifted Saints into the top half.

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley — RECAP

Southampton’s Southern neighbors also are firmly in the fight for eighth after knocking off Burnley at the Vitality Stadium. Junior Stanislas put the Cherries ahead only to see Sam Vokes level the score, but Joshua King buried his 16th goal of the PL season to give the win to Eddie Howe‘s men.

