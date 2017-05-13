More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Arsenal rift could give MLS its next commissioner

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

The Telegraph’s Matt Law has a report that could give us the identity of Major League Soccer’s next commissioner.

Law says a power struggle between Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis and manager Arsene Wenger could see the former leave the Emirates Stadium.

Gazidis is said to want structural changes at Arsenal regardless of whether Wenger stays as manager beyond his season, and Wenger reportedly will only stay if he maintains his current role. The Arsenal manager ridiculed the “director of football” position earlier this Spring.

Gazidis arrived in Arsenal after seven years as deputy commissioner to Don Garber, who is out of contract at the end of next year, and continues to praise the league since leaving the United States. The 59-year-old Garber could well step aside from the gig after his contract, and Gazidis could be lined up as his replacement.

Garber succeeded inaugural leader Doug Logan as MLS commish in 1999.

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

Three Premier League games are coming your way on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Relegation threatened Swansea head to already relegated Sunderland with Paul Clement‘s men desperate for another win to pile the pressure on Hull who play on Sunday. Elsewhere, already relegated Middlesbrough host struggling Southampton and Bournemouth welcome Burnley to the South Coast.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Sunderland vs. Swansea City and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all three games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]  
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]  
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]  

Man City 2-1 Leicester: Lady luck on City’s side

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
  • Silva, Gabriel score for City
  • City move into third place
  • Okazaki pulls one back for Leicester
  • Mahrez penalized for double hit on PK

Manchester City beat Leicester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola‘s men boosted their chances of finishing in the to four.

City went 2-0 up in the first half via a controversial David Silva goal and then a penalty kick from Gabriel Jesus. Shinji Okazaki pulled one back before half time to set up an intriguing second half but City held off the Foxes to make it six games unbeaten at a crucial time of the season.

With the win City move into third place on 72 points, while Leicester stay on 43 points.

City started brightly with Fernandinho heading wide from a promising position and then Kevin De Bruyne almost found Gabriel Jesus in the box.

At the other end Wilfried Ndidi nodded an effort over the bar as he got the better of City’s zonal marking system but his effort was wayward.

Man City continued to look the more likely to score but Leroy Sane scuffed an effort off target from a promising position and Ben Chilwell cleared. Moments later Silva gave City the lead as his scuffed shot went in but there was some controversy as Raheem Sterling went for the ball but didn’t connect with it. 1-0 to City.

Before half time it was 2-0 to the hosts as Yohan Benalouane brought down Sane in the box and Jesus stepped up to convert the spot kick. Just when it looked like City were cruising, Leicester fought back as Marc Albrighton‘s cross from the left was brilliantly volleyed home by Okazaki to make it 2-1. Game on.

Leicester started the second half brightly with Jamie Vardy and Okazaki looking lively on the break and City growing increasingly nervous.

City gave away a penalty kick as Gael Clichy blatantly fouled Mahrez and the Algerian winger looked like he had made it 2-2 but an excellent decision from referee Bobby Madley saw his penalty disallowed.

As he struck the PK with his left foot, Mahrez slipped and the ball hit his right foot an looped into the corner. City’s goalkeeper Willy Caballero protested and the correct decision was made. A huge let-off for City.

Guardiola’s men held on late in the game and sealed a vital three points. Far from convincing, but job done.

VIDEO: Chelsea players invade Antonio Conte’s press conference

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT

Chelsea’s players wanted to keep partying after their title win at West Brom on Friday, and they wanted their manager Antonio Conte to join them.

After jubilant scenes on the pitch and in the dressing room, Conte took some time to get to the post-game press conference as he had to shower and change out of his suit which was drenched in champagne, beer and everything else in-between.

So, when he did arrive at his press conference over two hours after the final whistle, Conte stuck around for about 14 minutes.

Then, David Luiz, Diego Costa and John Terry stormed in to grab their manager as they wanted to continue the party.

However, there was a separate news briefing for the daily newspapers in England which turned into a farce in the corridor at the Hawthorns as Costa did pull-ups and Luiz was far from impressed as the team bus waited for Conte outside with chanting, champagne corks popping and more within earshot.

Check out the videos above and below to see the hilarious scenes.

STREAM LIVE: Top four hopefuls Man City host Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 7:13 AM EDT

Manchester City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to take another huge step towards UEFA Champions League qualification.

City can momentarily go third with a win but they’re just three points above fifth-place Arsenal with three games to go. The margins of error for Pep are slim and we certainly know that this Leicester side are capable of an upset.

The Foxes are pushing for a top 10 finish under caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare and the former assistant coach will do his chances of getting the gig on a full-time basis no harm at all with a marquee win at Man City.

In team news City have Sergio Aguero on the bench after his return from injury but Guardiola keeps the same team which beat Crystal Palace last weekend.

Leicester make two changes with Andy King coming in for Danny Drinkwater who is out for the season with a thigh injury, and youngster Ben Chilwell coming in.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Yaya Toure; De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane; Gabriel Jesus. Subs: Gunn, Aguero, Nolito, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy. Subs:  Zieler, Musa, Amartey, Kapustka, Slimani, Gray, Wasilewski