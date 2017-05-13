Report: Arsenal rift could give MLS its next commissioner

Silva, Gabriel score for City

City move into third place

Okazaki pulls one back for Leicester

Mahrez penalized for double hit on PK

Manchester City beat Leicester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola‘s men boosted their chances of finishing in the to four.

City went 2-0 up in the first half via a controversial David Silva goal and then a penalty kick from Gabriel Jesus. Shinji Okazaki pulled one back before half time to set up an intriguing second half but City held off the Foxes to make it six games unbeaten at a crucial time of the season.

With the win City move into third place on 72 points, while Leicester stay on 43 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

City started brightly with Fernandinho heading wide from a promising position and then Kevin De Bruyne almost found Gabriel Jesus in the box.

At the other end Wilfried Ndidi nodded an effort over the bar as he got the better of City’s zonal marking system but his effort was wayward.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Man City continued to look the more likely to score but Leroy Sane scuffed an effort off target from a promising position and Ben Chilwell cleared. Moments later Silva gave City the lead as his scuffed shot went in but there was some controversy as Raheem Sterling went for the ball but didn’t connect with it. 1-0 to City.

Before half time it was 2-0 to the hosts as Yohan Benalouane brought down Sane in the box and Jesus stepped up to convert the spot kick. Just when it looked like City were cruising, Leicester fought back as Marc Albrighton‘s cross from the left was brilliantly volleyed home by Okazaki to make it 2-1. Game on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Leicester started the second half brightly with Jamie Vardy and Okazaki looking lively on the break and City growing increasingly nervous.

City gave away a penalty kick as Gael Clichy blatantly fouled Mahrez and the Algerian winger looked like he had made it 2-2 but an excellent decision from referee Bobby Madley saw his penalty disallowed.

1 – Leicester have won just one of the 21 Premier League games this season in which they’ve conceded the first goal (D3 L17). Struggle. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2017

As he struck the PK with his left foot, Mahrez slipped and the ball hit his right foot an looped into the corner. City’s goalkeeper Willy Caballero protested and the correct decision was made. A huge let-off for City.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Guardiola’s men held on late in the game and sealed a vital three points. Far from convincing, but job done.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports