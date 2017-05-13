More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Report: Arsenal rift could give MLS its next commissioner

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

The Telegraph’s Matt Law has a report that could give us the identity of Major League Soccer’s next commissioner.

Law says a power struggle between Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis and manager Arsene Wenger could see the former leave the Emirates Stadium.

Gazidis is said to want structural changes at Arsenal regardless of whether Wenger stays as manager beyond his season, and Wenger reportedly will only stay if he maintains his current role. The Arsenal manager ridiculed the “director of football” position earlier this Spring.

[ MORE: Luck helps Man City past Leicester ]

Gazidis arrived in Arsenal after seven years as deputy commissioner to Don Garber, who is out of contract at the end of next year, and continues to praise the league since leaving the United States. The 59-year-old Garber could well step aside from the gig after his contract, and Gazidis could be lined up as his replacement.

Garber succeeded inaugural leader Doug Logan as MLS commish in 1999.

PL Sunday preview: WHL’s final game; West Ham-Liverpool

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT

A selection of bounties on the line on Sunday: Hull City could be officially relegated from the Premier League; Liverpool’s hopes of a top-four finish; Tottenham Hotspur’s first second-place finish since 1963, and one final fond memory at White Hart Lane.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Crystal Palace vs. Hull City — 7 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

Swansea City’s win over Sunderland on Saturday was extremely bad news for Hull: the Tigers now sit four points adrift of the Swans in the first place outside the relegation zone, meaning a loss to Palace on Sunday would see Marco Silva‘s side head back to the Championship after one season in the PL (Palace currently sit one place ahead of Swansea, level on 38 points). If there exists an ideal side for Hull to face in this moment, it’s Palace, who have lost three straight league games and slipped right back into the relegation battle. A win or draw on Sunday would secure their PL status for another season. A loss, on the other hand, would make things very interesting ahead of next Sunday’s finale.

INJURIES: Crystal Palace — OUT: Mamadou Sakho (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Yohan Cabaye (knock), James Tomkins (ankle), Scott Dann (knee) | Hull — OUT: Lazar Markovic (ankle), Ryan Mason (head), David Meyler (knee)

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Arsenal alive and fighting for 4th ]

West Ham United vs. Liverpool — 9:15 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

At the other end of the table, Liverpool’s scoreless draw with Southampton left the door wide open for Arsenal, who now sit just a single point back of Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds in the race for fourth. A trip to the London Stadium, where West Ham shocked Tottenham last weekend, is hardly the ideal fixture given the precarious position in which they currently find themselves.

“We all know about the situation and the players want to qualify, want to play in this fantastic tournament, as I want,” Klopp said at his Friday news conference. “The players we are talking to, because they are all good players, I know they have offers from other clubs (and) maybe they play Champions League or not, or whatever.

“It’s important — how it is always important — for the club. Everybody knows it’s a lot of money in the Champions League, it’s not only the sports challenge, even though it’s really exciting, it’s also the money you can earn and as a football club we have to do this too.”

INJURIES: West Ham — OUT: Mark Noble (abdomen), Cheikhou Kouyate (wrist), Diafra Sakho (back), Andy Carroll (groin), Pedro Obiang (ankle), Michail Antonio (hamstring) | Liverpool — OUT: Sadio Mane (knee), Jordan Henderson (foot); QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (lower body)

[ MORE: Fulham, Reading level after leg 1 of promotion playoffs ]

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Man United — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

After standing tall in North London for 118 years, Sunday’s clash between Tottenham and Manchester United will be the final time a ball is kicked at White Hart Lane. Beginning next week, demolishing will begin to make room for the completion of the club’s brand new, 61,000-seat stadium. We already know Spurs will be in the UEFA Champions League next season, but a win on Sunday would clinch a second-place finish for the first time in 54 years (a draw would all but do the same, with Manchester City needing to overturn 14 goals in the goal differential column).

“(Sunday’s game) will be special for the people who love Tottenham, and at the same time it will be exciting to go to the new stadium,” Mauricio Pochettino said. “But the soil and the smell of White Hart Lane will still be there.”

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Erik Lamela (hip), Harry Winks (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: Danny Rose (knee) | Man United — OUT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Marcos Rojo (knee), Luke Shaw (foot), Marouane Fellaini (suspension), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (shoulder), Ashley Young (hamstring)

USWNT’s Mallory Pugh signs with NWSL’s Washington Spirit

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

It’s officially official: Mallory Pugh is a professional soccer player.

[ MORE: The latest USWNT news, on PST | USMNT ]

Pugh, the U.S. women’s national team’s 19-year-old budding superstar, announced last month that she was leaving UCLA before having played a single game of college soccer, in favor of going pro.

The next three weeks would be full of speculation over where Pugh would play this season. Her preference was the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League, but the Washington Spirit held the no. 1 spot in the NWSL Distribution Ranking Order, meaning they were first in line to acquire Pugh’s services. Paris Saint-Germain was also a possibility, as the French club offered Pugh a contract to head overseas.

In the end, Washington’s big bet paid off — in hopes of this exact scenario playing out, they traded away the majority of their assets during the offseason in order to move into the top spot in the allocation order.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Arsenal alive and fighting for 4th ]

“This is a monumental moment for our club and the NWSL,” Spirit head coach and general manager Jim Gabarra said in a press release. “We are extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to develop such a talented player. We look forward to having Mallory join the Spirit family.”

“I am very excited to begin my career in the NWSL and with the Washington Spirit,” said Pugh. “Being part of a professional team will allow me to grow and develop as a player, and I look forward to helping the Spirit win championships.”

Championship Playoffs: Reading steal 1st-leg draw away to Fulham

Photo by Harry Hubbard/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

After 90 minutes of the Championship Playoffs semifinal between Fulham and Reading, it’s Jaap Stam’s Royals who hold the narrowest of advantages after securing a first-leg draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Arsenal alive and fighting for 4th ]

In Tuesday’s second leg, when no away-goals rule will be in effect, a home victory of any scoreline will see Reading through to the final; any draw would send the two sides to extra time; any Fulham victory would send Slavisa Jokanovic’s Cottagers to Wembley for the Promotion Playoff final.

The first leg was thoroughly dominated by Fulham, in terms of possession (58 to 42) and chances created (Reading took just three shots over the 90 minutes, with just one on target; Fulham, meanwhile, took 12 with two on target). It was Reading, however, who went ahead early in the first half, as Jordan Obita fired past Marcus Bettinelli from a nearly impossible angle, smashing the inside of the far post for 1-0 in the 53rd minute.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

Fulham needed just 12 minutes to respond, though, as a wonderfully free-flowing bit of build-up forced Ali Al Habsi into a diving save in the 65th minute. Unfortunately for the Omani international, the rebound fell no further than five yards out from goal, where Tom Cairney was the man in the right place at the right time and headed home to equalize.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Reading’s earlier work was so nearly undone in the 80th minute, when Paul McShane earned himself a red card with a studs-up, knee high challenge on Kevin McDonald. The man advantage just about paid of for Fulham in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but Ryan Fredericks‘ angled effort flashed across the face of goal and just wide of the far post.

Premier League wrap: Arsenal alive, Swansea makes statement

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

The race for the Top Four is tighter after Arsenal seized all three points at Stoke City, while Swansea City’s goal of avoiding relegation is within reach following a big win of their own on a five-match day in the Premier League.

[ CONTE: Chelsea dreams come true ]

Stoke City 1-4 ArsenalRECAP

A dominant first half came close to producing nothing, but Olivier Giroud scored the first goal of his brace to give the Gunners a halftime lead. He scored again in the second, as did Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and Hector Bellerin nabbed two assists as Arsenal pulled to within a point of fourth-place Liverpool with two matches to play.

The win is Arsenal’s first in seven tries at the bet365 Stadium.

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester CityRECAP

Riyad Mahrez committed a double-touch on a penalty kick, disallowing his equalizer, and Manchester City was the beneficiary of a questionable onside ruling in a fortunate win over game Leicester to kick off the day of action. Man City is three points clear of fifth place Arsenal and two ahead of Liverpool with two matches left on its docket.

Sunderland 0-2 Swansea CityRECAP

Swansea City is on the verge of ensuring Premier League safety after getting goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton in an easy-enough win at the Stadium of Light. If Hull City loses on Sunday, it will be incapable of catching Swans and Crystal Palace.

Middlesbrough 1-2 SouthamptonRECAP

Relegated Boro put a charge into this one when Patrick Bamford scored late, but the equalizer never arrived as goals from Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez lifted Saints into the top half.

Bournemouth 2-1 BurnleyRECAP

Southampton’s Southern neighbors also are firmly in the fight for eighth after knocking off Burnley at the Vitality Stadium. Junior Stanislas put the Cherries ahead only to see Sam Vokes level the score, but Joshua King buried his 16th goal of the PL season to give the win to Eddie Howe‘s men.